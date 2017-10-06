Top 10 Best Bread Knives 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

Bread knives often have a long blade and serrated edges to help slice bread. If you’ve ever tried to cut bread using a knife without a serrated edge, the loaf may have collapsed or fallen apart as you tried to cut off a slice. The long, serrated edges of a bread knife are specifically designed for effectively cutting through hard exteriors and softer surfaces while keeping the bread intact. Most bread knives can also be used to cut through tomatoes, which have a similarly tough exterior and softer interior.

While there generally isn’t a whole lot of diversity among bread knives on the market today, you will find some that cost much more than others. Such knives may offer features such as a precision-forged stainless steel blade and a molded handle for a comfortable, secure grip. However, keep in mind that regardless of how much it costs, any knife with a serrated blade can be tough to sharper once it’s dull.

Browse our picks for the best bread knives below. If you’re looking for something else, shop a wider selection of bread knives on Amazon for more options.

1. J.A. Henckels 8-Inch Bread Knife

The J.A. Henckels 8-Inch Bread Knife offers high-quality construction and user-friendly features at an affordable price. For starters, it’s equipped with a durable stainless steel blade that’s made in Germany. It also has a full-tang riveted handles for added stability as you slice.

This 8-inch knife is designed to handle the tougher exteriors and softer interiors of tomatoes and bread loaves. Although it’s technically dishwasher safe, hand washing is recommended for longevity.

Price: $12.95 (41 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stainless steel blade made in Germany

Full-tang riveted handles

Ideal for slicing tomatoes and bread

Cons:

Some wish the blade was sharper

Only comes in one size

Harder crusts may require a bit more wrist power

2. Tojiro 10-Inch Bread Slicer

In terms of cost, the Tojiro Bread Slicer is more of a mid-range option. The knife, made in Japan, features a 10-inch blade and a molybdenum-vanadium steel blade. The handle is made from reinforced wood with a laminated surface. Its scalloped edge allows the knife to securely cut into tougher surfaces while keeping softer surfaces intact.

Price: $53.69

Pros:

Made in Japan

Scalloped edges

Durable steel blade

Cons:

Several note the poor quality stock handle

Some find the handle awkward

A few mention the blade flexes too much when slicing harder crusts

3. Global G-9 8.75-Inch Bread Knife

This bread knife is also available with a 10-inch blade. Its serrated edge is particularly well suited for cutting through French loaves and other harder types of bread. The knife also features a sharp yet lightweight blade. The blade is made with durable molybdenum-vanadium stainless steel and comes with a scalloped edge for harder crusts.

Another distinctive feature is its handle. As with other Global knives, this one started out with a hollow handle, which was then filled with sand to achieve a more precise balance. It also has a dimpled handles for a more secure grip.

Price: $114.95

Pros:

Ideal for cutting through harder crusts

Scalloped edges

Sand-filled handles for precise weight

Cons:

Some find the 9.75-inch blade a bit too short

A few caution it can shred softer breads

Those with larger hands may find the handle a bit small

4. OXO Good Grips 8-Inch Bread Knife

Don’t be fooled by its affordable price tag, as this bread knife has a lot to offer for the price. For starters, its scalloped edge lets the knife effortlessly slice through harder exteriors and softer interiors. A contoured handle keeps your hand secure as you slice. This bread knife also has dedicated thumb and forefinger support. There’s also a German stainless steel blade that’s engineered with longevity in mind.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

German stainless steel blade

Scalloped edge

Contoured handle

Cons:

Bolster may impede slicing ability

Only available in one size

Handle may be too large for smaller hands

5. Orblue 8-Inch Bread Knife

The Orblue 8-Inch Bread Knife offers a sharp serrated edge and speedy slicing without tearing softer pieces of bread in the process. For less than $15, you’re also getting a knife with a thin blade for a more uniform slice. In addition to bread, you can use this knife for slicing bagels, tomatoes, cake, and various pastries. This knife isn’t weighed down by a bulky handle. Instead, it features a sleek and modern uniform design. If you’re really pressed for time, just toss the knife in the dishwasher for cleaning.

Price: $12.87 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Sharp serrated edge

Affordable

Sleek, uniform body

Cons:

A handful caution that the blade may rust over time

Some wish it was sturdier

Only comes in one size

6. KitchenAid 8-Inch Bread Knife

The KitchenAid 8-Inch Bread Knife is an affordable alternative to some of the pricier options on this list. Highlights include a durable high carbon German stainless steel blade and an ergonomic handle. The knife also has a full tang and bolster. Full tang means that the tang extends the full width of the knife handle. Two handle pieces are then fastened to the blade on either side for added stability. The handle is triple riveted.

While the knife can go in the dishwasher, KitchenAid recommends washing it by hand to keep it looking its best.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

High carbon German stainless steel blade

Full tang

Triple riveted handle

Cons:

Only available in one size

Those with larger hands may find the handle a bit small

Some mention the handles can get slippery with wet hands

7. Mercer Culinary Millennia 10-Inch Bread Knife

You’ll find this Mercer Culinary knife available in multiple colors and variations. For example, blade sizes range from 8 to 10 inches. You can also find this knife with a wide or offset handle. An offset handle sits above the blade, and is designed to reduce strain on the wrist when slicing.

This knife comes with reverse scallops along the edge and a high carbon stainless steel blade. The blade is sharp and thin enough to cleanly slice through bread, tomatoes, and other types of food with tough exteriors and softer interiors.

Price: $17.54

Pros:

Comes in many colors and variations

Available with wide or offset handles

High carbon stainless steel blade

Cons:

A few mention they thought it would be heavier

Some wish the blade was stiffer when cutting

Bulky base handle may impede slicing

8. Victorinox 10.25-Inch Bread Knife

If you’re looking for something a bit smaller, the Victorinox Bread Knife is also available in an 8-inch variation. It’s part of the Victorinox Fibrox line, which features professional-level quality for the home chef. The knife, made in Switzerland, has user-friendly features such as ample knuckle clearance, and a curved blade for precise cuts. This knife is dishwasher safe.

Price: $39.75 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in two sizes

Made with plenty of knuckle clearance

Non-slip handle

Cons:

Some wish the handle was thicker

A few mention wavy blade can take some getting used to

Can require a bit of wrist work to cut thicker crusts

9. Shun Classic 9-Inch Bread Knife

This Shun bread knife features a 9-inch precision-forged stainless steel blade. The knife, made in Japan, is ideal for cutting through the tougher exterior of baguettes and various artisan breads. As with others in the Shun Classic line, this bread knife has a comfortable Pakkawood handle and a layered steel blade that’s sharp and corrosion-resistant.

A 16-degree cutting angle on both sides makes the blade sharper than most European knives. Shun recommends washing and drying this knife by hand to ensure its longevity.

Price: $144.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Precision-forged stainless steel blade

Sharp 16-degree cutting angle

Layered steel blade

Cons:

Those with larger hands might find the handle too small

Can be tough to sharpen

Pricey

10. Wusthof Classic 10-Inch Bread Knife

The Wusthof Classic Bread Knife, made in Germany, is also available with 8-inch and 9-inch blades. Each knife is precision forged and features a high-carbon stainless steel blade. As with other Wusthof Classic knives, this one has a handle made with a durable synthetic material for added durability and longevity. A triple riveted full tang provides complete control when slicing through thicker crusts. Hands stay comfortable during use thanks to a full bolster and finger guard.

Price: $129.95

Pros:

Comes in several sizes

Durable synthetic handle material

Finger guard

Cons:

A few think it’s hefty

Handle may be a bit small for larger hands

Some find the handle slippery with wet hands

