Top 10 Best Colanders 2017: Compare, Buy & Save

If you generally use the term strainer to describe any kitchen vessel with drainage holes, you’re not alone. Colanders, sieves, and similar tools all allow liquid to drain out, although there are some subtle differences between them. For example, colanders tend to have larger holes, and fewer of them, to drain liquids as quickly as possible. Colanders are often used to strain pasta or wash vegetables. On the other hand, if you need to strain or drain out smaller amounts of liquid, a sieve is your best bet.

Some of the most common types of materials for colanders include plastic and metal. While plastic colanders are inexpensive and easier to move around, they may not hold up as well over time. Metal colanders tend to be sturdier, although a few may rust over time. Additionally, some metal colanders can take longer to drain due to their generally smaller holes.

Take a look at the list of our picks for the best colanders below. If you don’t see the right product, browse a wider selection of colanders on Amazon for more options.

1. Raishi Colander

This stainless steel colander is available in medium and large sizes. The medium colander has a 5-quart capacity, compared to the 6-quart capacity in the larger version. Other features include a sturdy heavy stainless steel construction and riveted handles for added security. You can safely run this colander through the dishwasher. It’s also a bit narrower than others, making it more compact for storage.

Price: $24.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in two sizes

Heavy stainless steel construction

Narrower design simplifies storage

Cons:

Narrower design can be an adjustment

Some say it’s slow to drain out the bottom

A few mention the rim edges feel sharp

2. OXO Good Grips Colander

The OXO Good Grips Colander is available in 5-quart and 3-quart versions. Comfortable, non-slip handles let you safely and securely transport food as necessary. You can also get a solid grip to drain out the last bits of water. This colander also has several feet on the bottom to keep it stable and secure. Its perforated construction promotes efficient straining.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Non-slip handles

Multiple feet on bottom for added stability

Available in two capacities

Cons:

Some find the rubber can deteriorate in the dishwasher

Several note the feet may slip

A bit pricey

3. KitchenAid Colander

The plastic KitchenAid Colander, available in several different colors, features a 5-quart capacity. It also comes with larger handles so that you can easily grip it or transfer food as necessary. The handles are large enough to use for storage if necessary. A raised base keeps contents from sitting on sink and countertop surfaces. This colander is dishwasher safe for added convenience.

Price: $20.32

Pros:

Available in different colors

Large handles

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Plastic may melt when exposed to hot temperatures

A few note the legs on the bottom tend to make it quite tall

Some mention the plastic can develop small cracks over time

4. Utopia Kitchen Colander

Unlike most colanders, which have larger holes for drainage, the Utopia Kitchen Colander features smaller holes that are close together. Not only does this promote even drainage, it also prevents smaller particles of food from escaping. The colander, made with high grade stainless steel, is dishwasher safe.

Price: $9.49 (68 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Micro-perforated design

High grade stainless steel

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Several note the material seems quite thin

Quite wide

Doesn’t have feet on the bottom for stability

5. KUKPO Colander

When you look at the KUKPO Colander, you’ll probably first notice the large, non-slip handles. These handles are outfitted with rubber to help keep your hands cool and safe, even when working with hot foods. The colander has a 5-quart capacity and features a sturdy stainless steel construction. A perforated design, complete with larger holes, facilitates water drainage. The colander is dishwasher safe.

Price: $11.97 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large, non-slip handles

Perforated design

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Smaller holes can make hand-washing challenging

Doesn’t have a non-slip surface on bottom

A few mention the lighter weight material can dent

6. Chef Craft Colander

The Chef Craft Colander is a budget-friendly option with enough space to drain pots of pasta in addition to a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. Handles on both sides make it easier to drain water and move the colander as needed. This colander has a 5-quart capacity and is dishwasher safe for your convenience.

Price: $4.99

Pros:

Affordable

Includes handles

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Those with larger hands may find the handles a bit small

Smaller bits of food can slip through the holes

Some question the long-term durability of the plastic

7. Bellemain Colander

If you’re looking for holes that are large enough to allow sufficient water drainage, yet compact enough to keep smaller bits of food from sliding out, consider the Bellemain Colander. This 5-quart colander is also dishwasher safe. A draining ring at the bottom elevates the colander enough for proper drainage, while keeping it from tipping over when full. Other features include riveted handles and a solid rust-proof 18/10 stainless steel construction.

Price: $16.95 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rust-proof stainless steel construction

Draining ring at bottom

Riveted handles

Cons:

Small holes can be tough to clean

Quinoa and other small grains can slip through

Larger base means it takes up a lot of space in the dishwasher

8. Norpro Berry Colander

Sometimes, all you need is a small colander to rinse berries and other smaller items. If you’re looking for a compact colander, consider the Norpro Berry Colander. The colander is available in three sizes, from 6.25 inches to 9.5 inches. You can also choose the 8-inch colander. Instead of your average uniform holes, this stainless steel colander stands out for its distinctive strawberry cut-outs.

Price: $8.82

Pros:

Comes in three sizes

Strawberry cut-outs

Ideal for rinsing berries

Cons:

Not dishwasher safe

Some find it’s slow to drain

A few note drainage can be slow

9. Cuisinart Over-The-Sink Colander

The handles on the Cuisinart Over-The-Sink Colander extend out to hold it securely in place on top of your sink. The handles feature a non-slip cover for added stability. With its 5.5-quart capacity, this colander has enough room for draining pasta as well as an assortment of fruits and vegetables. It’s also dishwasher safe and is made with durable stainless steel.

Price: $19.96

Pros:

Non-slip handles that extend out

Fits over most sinks

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Food can get stuck underneath mesh lip

Several mention the small holes make it tough to clean

Material may dent

10. Comfify Colander Set

Collapsible colanders are particularly handy for those with limited storage space or smaller kitchens. The Comfify Colander Set, available in multiple colors, includes two folding strainers. The smaller strainer has a 2-quart capacity, while the larger one has a 3-quart capacity. When collapsed, the strainers are no higher than 2 inches. The strainers have rubberized handles and are heat resistant up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also dishwasher safe.

Price: $11.49 (62 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Set includes two sizes

Available in multiple colors

Collapsible design

Cons:

May melt if exposed to high temperatures

Larger holes can make it easier for smaller food to slip through

Can take longer to drain as it only has holes on the bottom

