Top 10 Best Computer Towers For Sale 2017: Compare, Buy & Save

Getting a computer tower is the most affordable way to purchase a PC. Not only are the lowest prices lower, towers also offer the best price for their performance compared to any kind of computer including laptops, all-in-ones, or mini PCs. Towers are bulky and can take up more space than other kinds of computers, but in most cases, they fit easily below a desk or on top of a table.

Some factors to consider when buying a tower include how much RAM you need, whether or not you need a graphics card, and what kind of storage is best for your work.

While most of these models have enough RAM for basic uses, if you’re one to open up many tabs or engage in heavier tasks like editing photos or videos, having increased RAM makes performance smoother.

Regarding a graphics card, they’re not absolutely necessary, but they’re great for certain uses. For instance, if you want to use multiple high-resolution monitors, or if you’re into gaming or video editing (1080P or above), then a graphics card makes everything faster. For video games, especially modern ones, a graphics card is absolutely necessary. Though, for most people gaming at 1080P and not expecting more than 60 frames per second, even the bottom of Nvidia’s newest cards, the GTX 1050Ti, is capable of playing most modern games at medium to high settings. Of course, if you want to play the best of the best at the highest settings, you’ll want to opt for better like a GTX 1060, 1070, or 1080.

Finally, regarding hard drives, there are two options on our list: SSDs and hard disk drives. The former offers great speed and reliability while the latter tends to offer far more capacity. If you’re looking to edit video or many photos, having a large SSD tends to make the process much quicker. Using hard disks, however, is a great way to have plenty of capacity as not to run out of space, so if you are going to be using a lot of memory, be sure to get a machine that can fit your needs, often having one of each is the best solution.

All that out of the way, here’s the 10 best computer towers from lowest to highest price.

1. Acer Aspire

Acer

i5-7400 |7448 |8GB DDR4 |Integrated |1TB HDD – 7200RPM |Media Card Reader |

This Acer Aspire is a great budget option for people who only want to use their computer for home or office applications. Boasting a solid 8GB of RAM, a decently fast i5 processor, and a large one terabyte hard drive, this PC is more than powerful enough for things like document creation, web browsing, or watching Netflix.

It also includes a DVD-RW drive, a feature that doesn’t necessarily make its way to higher-priced models. This PC isn’t good for gaming, but it should suffice for basic photo editing and should be enough even for editing 1080P video, though one would likely find it a bit choppy for the latter. If you just need the basics, this is a great way to go.

Price: $499

Pros:

Includes DVD-RW drive

Fast enough for multitasking in student and office use

Good budget performer

Easy to upgrade

Simple black aesthetic

Cons:

Needs graphics card to play games

No SSD

2. SkyTech ArchAngel

SkyTech

FX-6300 |6363 |8GB DDR3 |GTX 1050 Ti |1TB HDD |24X DVD |

This Skytech model takes a hit on the processor compared to the above Acer PC, but it’s only around 15% slower. On the plus side, this computer has a great graphics card, a GTX 1050 Ti. While it matches on RAM, this PC is slightly better suited to video editing and way better suited for playing computer games. If neither of these are what you need, the Acer above will do. If you need more multitasking power or want a better workstation PC, read on.

Price: $679.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

One year parts and labor warranty

Minimal white aesthetic

Can play modern games at low to medium settings

No bloatware for easy setup

Great performance

Solid for editing photos or 1080P video

Cons:

Drivers must be upgraded

3. iBuyPower Gaming Computer

iBUYPower

FX-8320 |8021 |16GB DDR3 |GTX 1050Ti – 4GB |2TB HDD |6x USB 2.0 |

This iBuyPower Rig ups the ante with a powerful AMD processor, great RAM, and a gaming graphics card. This is a great, affordable PC for virtually all uses. It’s fast enough to edit 1080P video, makes for a competent workstation, and can play modern games at medium to high settings. It also includes a two terabyte hard drive so one won’t be left wanting for more storage.

This is a great PC that should fulfill the needs of many users. That said, it is counter-indicated if you need a lot of performance for things like editing 4K video or playing games on ultra settings. The processor is good, but it could be better, and the lack of an SSD means it won’t quite as smooth as other models below.

Price: $791.21

Pros:

One year parts and labor warranty

Can play modern games at medium to high settings

Solid power as a student or office workstation

Great RAM for multitasking

On the quiet side

Cons:

Could use additional PCI slots

Built-in WiFi can be spotty

4. Gamer Xtreme

CyberPowerPC

Intel i5-7600 |8838 |8GB DDR4 |GTX 1060 – 6GB |1TB 7200RPM |4 x USB 3.0, 4 x USB 2.0 |

This PC boasts specs that give it an extra edge for gamers. While its RAM is half as powerful as the above PC, the GTX 1060 (6GB) is considerably more powerful than the GTX 1050Ti. It also boasts a smaller hard drive. That said, the i5-7600 has a faster single core speed so despite its similar Passmark score to the computer above, this PC will perform better for single core applications which includes most uses of a PC. If you’re a gamer who needs a little something more, this is a better choice than the PC above.

Price: $909 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can play modern games at high settings

Solid multitasking performance

Great for YouTubers and gamers

RGB keyboard with multiple colors

Glass panel makes for a cool look

Great for editing 1080P or 4K video

Cons:

SSD could enhance performance

RAM could be better

5. Gamer Xtreme VR

CyberPowerPC

i7-7700 |10815 |16GB DDR4 |GTX 1070 – 8GB |2TB – 7200RPM |Liquid cooling |

For the price, this is a lot of PC bang for the buck. Boasting an extremely powerful i7 processor, a solid amount of RAM, and a second to the top of the line graphics card, the GTX 1070, this Gamer Xtreme VR will leave few wanting for more.

The biggest flaw with this PC is its lack of an SSD. For doing things like editing photos, videos, and more, this can be a nice addition. Plus, for storing the OS, it does make things run slightly smoother. While it’s not exactly a deal-breaker, if you want maximally smooth performance for work purposes, one may want to go with the next model. Otherwise, this PC is plenty fast for virtually all applications.

Price: $1149 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Excellent performance for all purposes

Great RAM for multitasking

2nd to the top of the line graphics card can play modern games at high to ultra settings

Plenty of bang for one’s buck

No compromises at a reasonable price

Cons:

M.2 port is difficult if not impossible to work with if installing an SSD

Network card can be spotty

6. BattleBox Essential (Editor’s Choice)

CyberPowerPC

Intel i7-7700K |12126 |16GB RAM |GTX 1060 – 6GB |120GB SSD (for OS) + 2TB HDD |Liquid Cooling, 6x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, DVD-RW drive |

Now this is one well-rounded PC. Boasting an extremely fast i7-7700K processor, a solid amount of RAM, and a great graphics card- what really seals the deal here is the OS on an SSD. This really helps make the PC run as quickly as possible and allows one to take advantage of the incredibly fast processor.

This PC is the editor’s choice because it’s great for gaming, as a workstation, and is future proof for a good amount of time. This PC will truly leave only very few wanting. If it’s in your budget this is a no compromises way to go. That said, if you want to go higher up the list, there are always things that can be improved (though the returns are diminishing at this price point).

Price: $1299

Pros:

One year parts and labor warranty

Extremely fast processor

Great for editing video and playing games

Built-in liquid cooling

Fast processor means it’s great as a workstation

Cons:

Overkill for some users

Gaming exterior may not be desirable for business users

7. Omen Desktop

HP

Ryzen 7 – 1700 |13793 |16GB DDR4 |GTX 1070 – 8GB |1TB HDD |2 USB-C 3, Card Reader |

This Omen PC boasts a slightly better graphics card, a GTX 1070, but its real highlight is it processor, the Ryzen 1700. This processor is making waves as it’s an affordable processor with eight cores. While it’s not quite as snappy as an i7-7700K for single core performance, for any computation that can use multiple cores, it’s a real speed demon. For people who want a versatile workstation capable of gaming, maximum multitasking, and with enough storage capacity for most purposes, this is an awesome high-performance PC.

Price: $1469.84

Pros:

Ridiculously powerful multitasking workstation

Excellent gaming performance; can play modern games at medium to high settings

Mild yet attractive gaming appearance

Solid price for the performance

Cons:

Can be a bit noisy

Overkill for most users

8. MSI Aegis 3

MSI

Intel i7-7700 |10815 |32GB RAM |GTX 1080 – 8GB |512GB SSD + 2TB |Proprietary cooling system |

With top of the line graphics, a very fast processor, and a 512GB SSD, the Aegis 3 makes for a great 4K video editing or gaming PC. It boasts plenty of RAM and an attractive gaming look. Plus, it’s on the quiet side. If you’re looking for a big, bad gaming PC, this is a great option. The only weakness here is the processor, but for most cases, it will not be noticeable as the rest of the PC is so robust.

Price: $1799 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great for all purposes

Can play modern games at highest settings

Fast SSD with tons of RAM

Large data drive for plenty of storage

Quiet performer

Extremely fast start-up time

Cons:

Lighting can be wonky

Wi-Fi and LAN can have some issues

9. CUK Annihilator

Computer Upgrade King

Intel i7-7700K |12126 |32GB RAM |GTX 1080 – 8GB |512GB NVMe SSD + 4TB |– |

This PC boasts all that of the Omen, but adds in an i7-7700K, and a monstrous 4TB data drive. Annihilator is an apt name as there are very few users who this PC won’t over-deliver for. The NVMe SSD allows for fast boot times and the RAM means there is no multi-tasking task this PC won’t be up for. It’s a beast.

Price: $2099.99

Pros:

Insane performance for virtually any practical purpose

Can play modern games at ultra settings

RAM can be upgraded to 64GB

Quick start up time

Superbly smooth workstation for student or office use

Great for editing 4K video or doing 4K effects

Cons:

No DVD drive

Extremely powerful; not necessary for most uses

10. XPS 8920

Dell

i7-7700 |10815 |64GB DDR4 |GTX 1080 – 8GB |1TB SSD + 2TB SATA |DVD Burner |

Boasting more RAM than any other model on this list, this Inspiron is a multi-tasking master. It’s also top of the line for gaming with its GTX 1080. That said, it’s a shame this PC has an i7-7700, as this is a 20% performance hit on the 7700K. Still, for most people and use cases this will be hardly impactful metric. All in all, this is a great PC for those who need a powerful workstation for things like editing enormous photos (or many at once) or engaging in huge projects with many applications open; no PC can top it for this use. This is the multi-tasking winner.

Price: $2384

Pros:

One year limited warranty

Outstanding multi-tasking performance

Can play modern games at Ultra settings

Subdued, elegant appearance

One terabyte storage for plenty of quick-accessed data

Cons:

Drastically overkill for most users

Processor isn’t the best for the price

