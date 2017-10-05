Top 10 Best i7 Processor Laptops 2017: Compare, Buy & Save

If you’re thinking about getting an i7 processor laptop, you know you want a laptop that performs. These laptops aren’t just fast, they’re about as fast as it gets. Even the slowest i7 processor is more than fast enough for basic uses like document creation, editing photos, or browsing the web. The fastest i7s, however, are the cutting edge of CPU performance and can make multi-tasking, video editing, and other intensive computer tasks breezy.

A laptop is more than its processor, however. Some other factors to consider when looking at laptops include display, RAM, graphics card, and hard drive. Display is important if you need to look at a lot of things at once. For most users, however, 1080P will more than suffice. RAM at 8GB is good for most, but if you’re editing lots of photos or like to do a lot at once, you’ll want to opt for 16GB or more. Graphics cards are only a necessity for gaming, but for editing video or photos, they can help speed along the process in exporting and previewing files. Finally, regarding hard drives, an SSD makes everything faster, but hard disks allow for more space at a cheaper price. In general, a combination of both yields the best results.

All that out of the way, here’s the 10 best i7 processor laptops with 8GB of RAM and most with 4GB graphics cards from lowest to highest price.

1. Aspire E 15

Acer

i7-7500U |5234 |8GB DDR4 |940MX – 4GB |256GB SSD |5.27lbs |15.6″, 1080P |This Aspire E15 boasts solid performance at a somewhat heavy weight, but the price is right and light. The processor isn’t the fastest i7 around, but it’s good enough for any student or office use. The RAM is also acceptable at 8GB, but it may not live up to your standards if you’re big on multitasking. A nice perk of this PC not often seen at this price range is its graphics card, the 940MX. This card helps make editing videos a bit more seamless, and it will permit playing of modern games at low to medium settings. It has a solid construction and a minimal, office appropriate black appearance.This PC is good enough for most use cases and at a price like this, it’s tough to beat for value. Plus, the 940MX means one can do some light gaming or video editing in a pinch.

Price: $699.99

Pros:

Can play modern games at low to medium settings

Includes DVD-RW drive

Solid performance for the price

Great for student and office work

Cons:

On the heavy side

Mousepad is mediocre

2. Dell Inspiron

Dell

i7-6700HQ |8136 |8GB – DDR3L |960M – 4GB |1TB (+8GB SSD, Fusion) |5.67lbs |15.6″, 1080P, IPS |

This Inspiron model really takes things to the next level and at only a marginally higher price. Boasting a snappier processor, a similar amount of RAM and a much better graphics card, the 960M (about 4x as powerful), it has a lot more power under the hood. Unfortunately, this PC does not include an SSD so it’s not quite as fast in general use, but having a full one terabyte hard disk is nice for those who need the capacity.

All in all, this is a solid PC for gamers and for those who need more capacity. That said, if you’re not using the graphics card, you’ll be better off with the first model on our list since an SSD improves speed for most tasks.

Price: $756.84

Pros:

Great price for the performance

Easy to upgrade RAM and HDD

Solid quality construction

Great for multi-tasking

Cons:

Colors on the display are a bit wonky

Trackpad is poor quality

3. CyberpowerPC Tracer II (Editor’s Choice)

CyberPowerPC

i7-7700HQ |8963 |8GB |GTX 1050 Ti – 4GB |240GB SSD |6.1lbs |1080P |

Let’s start with the sole negative about this PC: it’s on the heavy side. At 6.1lbs, for some people, this PC will be just too much to lug around. That said, if the weight isn’t an issue for you, this PC has it all. It has one of the most fast and common high-end mobile processors, the i7-7700HQ. This processor is seen on MUCH more expensive models meaning that spending more on a PC won’t really net you a faster processor. In addition, this model has enough RAM for most use cases, a powerful new graphics card (capable of playing modern games on medium to high settings) and an SSD.



What more can you want? This PC will easily editing 1080P or 4K video, though if you’re editing the latter, having more RAM will help speed things up. Still, for most, this PC will get the job done and then some- as long as you’re willing to lug it around. It’s the editor’s choice because it has a ton of value for the price. It’s a great gaming, editing, and work machine. Few will need to spend more.

Price: $814.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

1 year warranty from manufacturer

Great graphics card

Excellent performer at great price

Attractive gaming appearance

Cons:

On the heavy side

240GB (and the OS) goes fast

4. Dell Inspiron 4K

Dell

i7-6700HQ |8136 |8GB DDR3 |960M -4GB |1TB HDD |6.07lbs |15.6″, Pseudo 4K ( Pentile ) touchscreen |

If you want a laptop with a really nice screen, this Inspiron is near the top of its class. Boasting excellent Pseudo-4K resolution and touch functionality, the screen doesn’t truly have 3840 x 2160 pixels, but it is much more detailed than a 1080P display.



This PC delivers in every other quality as well, with its i7-6700HQ, 8GB of RAM, and one terabyte hard disk. Of course, this PC does take a hit in the graphics card department, the 960M is a decent card, but it’s no GTX 1050 Ti as seen on the Tracer II.



Also, it’d be nice if it had an SSD, but for most, this won’t present any issues. The biggest problem with this PC is that it’s also on the big side, clocking in at 6.07lbs. The best part about it is that for a 4K monitor and a powerful PC, it’s a great deal. If a display is more important to you than gaming, then this is a better choice than the PC above and it’s very well-rounded otherwise.

Price: $827 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High resolution touch screen looks better than 1080P

Blazing fast speed at great price

High quality construction

Easy to add an SSD

Backlit keyboard

Cons:

Trackpad could be better

Poor battery life

No optical drive

5. MSI SteelSeries

MSI

i7-7700HQ |8963 |8GB |GTX 1050 (2GB) |128GB SSD + 1TB |5.29lbs |15.6″, IPS, 1080P |Don’t be fooled by the 2 gigabyte graphics card, this is a solid PC with a graphics card that’s comparable to the 960M. Plus, it has an excellent processor, a bright and colorful screen, and an excellent setup for performance and capacity: an SSD and one terabyte drive combo.While it is a bit on the heavy side, this is a high quality gaming laptop that looks and runs great. While it’s not best price for the performance, if you’re looking to edit video, having an SSD and a data drive can be a very nice addition. Plus it shaves a pound off the weight of the Tracer II. This is a good option if you need more capacity, want a gaming PC, and want a little bit less weight to lug around.

Price: $899 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Backlit keyboard

Powerful processor and SSD for great speed

Excellent gaming laptop

Good size data drive

Cons:

Touchpad is of a poor quality

Construction could be better

6. Samsung ATIV Book 9

Samsung

i7-6700HQ |8136 |8GB |GTX 950M |256GB SSD |4.45lbs |15.6″, Pseudo 4K Touch Screen ( Pentile ) |

The second laptop on our list that has a Pseudo 4k touch screen, this Samsung ATIV Book boasts an SSD, fast i7 processor, and a GTX 950M. Plus, it weighs about the average amount, just over four pounds. The biggest benefit here is its slim, minimal build and Samsung’s quality control; this PC just feels good. That said, while the specs are solid, one could get more bang for the buck with a different PC.

Price: $959 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Excellent quality display and resolution

Snappy SSD and solid processor

Attractive appearance and lighter than other models

Only .7″ thick

Cons:

Battery life isn’t the best

Color isn’t perfect

7. MSI GP62

MSI

i7-6700HQ |8136 |8GB |GTX 1060 – 3GB |1TB HDD |4.8lbs |1080P, Embedded Display Port |

This powerful PC is the first on our list to boast the GTX 1060, a very powerful graphics card capable of playing modern games at medium to high settings (and in some cases, Ultra). It’s got plenty of RAM and a large hard drive. Clocking in at 5lbs, it’s not the lightest on our list, but with this graphics cards, it’s definitely worth lugging around. If you’re into heavy-duty gaming, this is a better choice than the Tracer II. However, it has a slightly slower, older processor, so it won’t be better for more general usage.

Price: $989 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Solid performance for gaming

Black and simple appearance

Good specs for the price

Large hard drive

Cons:

Fan can be on the loud side

Screen isn’t great

No SSD

8. Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer

i7-7700HQ |8963 |16GB DDR4 |GTX 1060 – 6GB |256GB SSD |5.95lbs |15.6″, 1080P |

This laptop is making waves like crazy because it’s just such a good bargain. Let’s start with its two small flaws. First off, it’s a bit on the heavy side at 5.95lbs. Also, its screen could be a bit brighter. Beyond this, however, this is an extremely powerful PC that is great for all uses. It can edit 4K video, play modern games at medium to high settings, and has a lightning fast SSD. This is a great way to go if you want a laptop that can double as a desktop and more.



The GTX 1060 is extremely powerful and will make outputting to multiple displays smooth. The processor is fast and about as good as it gets in the mobile department. 16GB of RAM is more than enough for workstation applications and 1080P editing. Finally, the SSD means it all runs fast. About the only problem one may run into with this PC is its lack of capacity, but this is easily remedied with an external drive.



If you want a desktop replacement, this is a great way to go. This PC is future-proof and extremely powerful for the price.

Price: $1049.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Metal chassis with two internal fans

Backlit keyboard with solid cooling features

Excellent price for the performance

Ram can be upgraded

Best gaming laptop in this price range

Cons:

Screen is on the dim side

Exterior shows many fingerprints

9. ASUS Zenbook Pro

Asus

i7-6700HQ |8136 |16GB DDR4 |GTX 960M – 2GB |512GB NVMe |5lbs |15.6″, Pseudo 4K (Pentile) |

This Zenbook Pro boasts a highly attractive pseudo-4K screen, a great processor, plenty of RAM, a huge 512GB SSD, and a GTX 960M. Compared to some of the options on our list, it is on the expensive side, but compare it to the Macbook Pro below; this thing is a smoking deal. If you want a PC that looks as good as it plays, then this is worth spending the money on. Note that its display, like the other “4K” models before it isn’t true 4K, but it does offer enhanced clarity and resolution compared to a normal 1080P model.



Beyond this, however, the Zenbook Pro has a whip-fast NVMe SSD with tons of storage (512GB), a solid mobile graphics card, and plenty of RAM for use as a fast workstation. While you are paying for the rather superficial aspect of the its appearance, one cannot deny, this is a very attractive looking PC.

Price: $1299

Pros:

Thunberbolt III port

Snappy performance

Plenty of RAM for multitasking

High resolution and attractive screen

Beautiful look comparable to a Macbook Pro

Cons:

Screen is pretty glossy

Graphics card isn’t all that great

10. Macbook Pro

Apple

2.9GHZ i7 – Quad Core |16GB LPDDR3 |Radeon Pro 560 – 4GB |512GB SSD |6.4lbs |2880 x 1800, Retina |

Much has been said about how overpriced Macs are. That said, looking at a Mac next to a PC isn’t exactly fair. Macs last longer. The OS is more reliable. And Macs generally have faster performance for their parts in things like audio and video editing. The Mac difference is simple: they work better with less powerful parts.



That said, this Macbook Pros specs aren’t exactly mind-blowing, especially considering the price. Still, with a 512GB SSD, plenty of RAM, and a graphics card that will play modern games at medium to high settings, it won’t leave anyone wanting. It may leave your pocketbook light, and your backpack heavy, but Mac quality tends to be worth it for the right people.



If you want to use the most reliable operating system and have the most stable system possible on the best display on our list, this Macbook Pro will leave you more than satisfied. If you’re on a budget, however, Apple is never the way to go. That said, for many, spending a lot once is better than having to upgrade in two or three years. This Mac will last you, that much is certain.

Price: $2599 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Mac OSX considered to be the most stable, reliable operating system

Touch Bar is a cool feature

Speakers are acceptable

Display is bright and crisp

Excellent quality touchpad and keyboard

Capable of video editing and other advanced tasks, Radeon Pro 560 is decent but not as good as GTX 1060 http://gpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Nvidia-GTX-1060-3GB-vs-AMD-RX-560/3646vs3926

Cons:

Not great for games considering the price

Pricey

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.