Microsoft Mixed Reality Headsets: Price, Release Date & More

Microsoft has been touting their Windows Mixed Reality headsets for some time now, and at the event today they announced that all the headsets are now available for preorder.

At the event today, Alex Kipman, inventor of the Microsoft HoloLens, spent some time on the stage in a Mixed Reality world demonstrating what can be done with the technology. Kipman stayed in VR for around 40 minutes during today’s event, longer than most people can stay in the current VR headsets. The HoloLens could be the reason for that, but since they’re upwards of $3,000, they won’t be widely purchased anytime soon.

Kipman was in VR for around 40 minutes. Effortlessly. But this is his metier – what about the rest of us? Often 10 min proves a max. HoloLens really changes the game IMHO – but that MR device remains pricey at $3000 and for developers only. Make mine Holo… pic.twitter.com/EFK9bu8O7L — Marco della Cava (@marcodellacava) October 3, 2017

“This technology will allow us to transcend time, spaces and devices,” Kipman said during his presentation.

All of the Mixed Reality headsets that were on display at the event today are available for preorder now through the Microsoft store and other retailers. The headsets release on October 17.

Here’s what we know about the price of headsets so far. We’ll update when we get more information.

Mixed Reality Headset Base Price

(Only Headset) Bundle Price

(Comes with motion

controllers) Acer Windows Mixed Reality —- $400 Dell Visor $350 $450 HP Windows Mixed Reality —- $450 Lenovo Explorer —- $400 Samsung Odyssey —- $499

Microsoft also announced their purchase of Altspace, the leading social platform for virtual reality. Their mission is to bring people together through virtual reality. The purchase by Microsoft opens new doors for the company in the virtual reality world. Since Altspace was already doing business with third-party applications and games, hopefully Microsoft will also be able to get third-party games on their headsets.

Regarding the purchase of Altspace VR, Microsoft said

AltspaceVR is one of the pioneers in immersive communications bringing people together in virtual reality from over 160 countries to attend meetups, comedy shows, yoga classes, dance parties, and large-scale events hosted by NBC, Reggie Watts, Justin Roiland, Drew Carey and more.

Hopefully, this will prove to be a smart merger that leads to more applications for these new headsets.

We're joining the @Microsoft family! Thanks to them, everything you ❤️ about AltspaceVR will keep going. Here's to our next chapter! pic.twitter.com/FDKNtcyHAr — AltspaceVR (@AltspaceVR) October 3, 2017

The presentation of Mixed Reality devices today wasn’t just about video games, though. Kipman demonstrated himself meeting with his family in Natal, Brazil, where he’s from. The avatars moved around and interacted with Kipman.

Mixed reality on PCs begins with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update that releases on October 17.