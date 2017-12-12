Top 10 Best Kitchen Gifts for Mom This Christmas
Search Heavy

Top 10 Best Kitchen Gifts for Mom This Christmas

kitchen gifts, cool kitchen gadgets, best kitchen gadgets, cooking gifts, kitchen gift ideas, gifts for chefs, cooking gadgets, new kitchen gadgets, fun kitchen gadgets, unusual kitchen gadgets, cool cooking gadgets, best kitchen gifts, latest kitchen gadgets, unique kitchen gifts, unique kitchen gadgets, kitchen presents, kitchen gifts for her, gifts for mom, mothers day gifts, mother's day gift ideas, christmas gifts for mom, gift ideas for mom, mothers day ideas, birthday gifts for mom, mothers day presents, presents for mom, christmas presents for mom, best gifts for mom, christmas gift ideas for mom, unique gifts for mom, good gifts for mom, great gifts for mom, gift for mother, christmas ideas for mom, best mothers day gifts, good mothers day gifts, gift ideas for mom birthday, gifts for mom from daughter, best christmas gifts for mom, good christmas gifts for mom, gifts for mum, gifts for mother in law, good presents for mom, birthday presents for mom, great mothers day gifts, best gifts for mom 2017, christmas gifts, christmas gift ideas, christmas present ideas, christmas ideas, xmas gift ideas, xmas gifts, good christmas gifts, best christmas gifts, great christmas gifts, cool christmas gifts, best christmas presents, xmas presents, popular christmas gifts, xmas present ideas, good christmas presents, top christmas gifts, xmas ideas, awesome christmas gifts, small gift ideas, cool presents, perfect christmas gifts, special christmas gifts, amazing christmas gifts, best xmas gifts, best christmas gifts 2017

 

Even if she seems to already have everything she needs for cooking and baking, you can still find a handy gadget or new appliance for mom this Christmas. If she doesn’t have much storage space, consider a smaller gift such as a serving bowl or storage containers. If she has a bit more room, you might want to surprise her with a sturdy new pan or an automatic espresso machine that produces delicious drinks with the touch of a button.

If you look through this list and still don’t see the right gift for her, check out the cooking gift guide or the main holiday gift page on Amazon for a wider selection of gift options.

1. Philips Pasta Maker

Philips Pasta Maker

Philips

There really is no substitute for fresh pasta, but it can be expensive and hard to find in some areas. If mom’s a fan of pasta, treat her with this pasta maker. The machine automatically kneads and extrudes the pasta in minutes. All she needs to do is add the required ingredients to get started. This machine comes with four pasta shaping disks for making fettuccine, spaghetti, lasagna and penne. Its compact size makes this pasta maker a good fit for most kitchen countertops, even in smaller spaces.

Price: $119.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Philips Pasta Maker here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Pasta Makers 2017: Compare & Save

2. Instant Pot Smart Bluetooth Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot IP-Smart Bluetooth-Enabled Multifunctional Pressure Cooker, instant pot smart, instant pot, instant pot pressure cooker, pressure cooker

The Instant Pot Smart Bluetooth Pressure Cooker functions as seven appliances in one. She can use it to cook rice, make yogurt, saute ingredients, and keep food warm. It can also be used as a slow cooker and pressure cooker. There are 14 built-in programs to help her get started, including options for making rice, yogurt, chili, soup and more with just the push of a button. A microprocessor makes adjustments as needed, such as temperature and pressure, for optimal results.

Price: $159.99

Buy the Instant Pot Smart Bluetooth Pressure Cooker here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 5 Best Instant Pot Pressure Cookers 2017

3. Philips Avance Airfryer

philips avance air fryer

Philips

Air fryers offer a healthier alternative to traditional deep fryers. The Philips Avance Airfryer constantly circulates heat throughout the cooking process, which fries food evenly and doesn’t require any turning as it cooks. This air fryer also heats up quickly and almost immediately ready for use. In addition to frying, it also roasts, grills and bakes a variety of foods.

Price: $199.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Philips Avance Airfryer here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Air Fryers 2017: Which Is Right for You?

4. Chicago Metallic Professional 4-Piece Bakeware Set

Chicago Metallic Professional 4-Piece Bakeware Set

Chicago Metallic

The Chicago Metallic Professional 4-Piece Bakeware Set is a great start for beginners, but it also has all the essentials for more experienced bakers. This set comes with a baking pan, cooking rack, cake pan and a six-cup muffin pan. Each piece is made with durable aluminized steel and has an easy-release surface.

Price: $11.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Chicago Metallic Professional 4-Piece Bakeware Set here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Stand Mixers 2017: Which Is Right for You?

5. Neet Organic Bamboo Cooking & Serving Utensils

Neet Organic Bamboo Cooking & Serving Utensils

Neet

This six-piece set is just as functional as it is fashionable. Each piece is made with bamboo for added durability. A unique feature is the elevated heads on the utensils, which keeps the workspace clean and cuts down on the chance of cross contamination from countertops. A compact organizer is included for safe and efficient storage.

Price: $16.95

Buy the Neet Organic Bamboo Cooking & Serving Utensils here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets of 2017

6. Nordic Ware Italian Frittata & Omelette Pan

Nordic Ware Italian Frittata & Omelette Pan

Nordic Ware

If your mom loves omelettes, consider giving her this fritatta and omelette pan. The versatile pan makes it easy to whip up delicious frittatas and omelets in just minutes. Highlights include a nonstick surface and a dual-handle design for easy flipping during cooking. This pan is made in the USA and features a durable aluminum construction for even heat distribution.

Price: $30.13

Buy the Nordic Ware Italian Frittata & Omelette Pan here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Omelette Pans 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

7. Home Basics Canister Set

Home Basics Canister Set

Home Basics

Proper storage and organization is crucial for any kitchen. This ceramic set includes four containers and is available in several colors. Sizes range from 25 to 45 ounces. As an added bonus, each canister comes with its own wooden spoon. An airtight lid helps keep contents fresh for longer.

Price: $31.99

Buy the Home Basics Canister Set here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Meal Prep Containers

8. Lipper International Large Wavy Bowl

Lipper International Large Wavy Bowl

Lipper International

This large bowl is ideal for salads, yet can also be used for serving fruits and even snacks. The bowl is made with durable and environmentally friendly acacia and features a modern wave design. When it’s not being used for serving, she can use the bowl as a centerpiece display. A smaller six-inch size is also available.

Price: $25.99 (61 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Lipper International Large Wavy Bowl here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Cutting Boards 2017: Compare & Save

9. Braun MultiQuick 7 Hand Blender

Braun MultiQuick 7 Hand Blender

Braun

A hand blender is a small but useful tool that serves many purposes when cooking or baking. For example, it’s often used for blending, pureeing and whipping ingredients. This hand blender is uniquely designed to increase power the harder it’s squeezed. It can also be used and regulated with just one hand. This set includes the hand blender along with a beaker, whisk, masher and food processor.

Price: $120.31

Buy the Braun MultiQuick 7 Hand Blender here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Hand Blenders 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

10. Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine

De’Longhi

The Nespresso Lattissima Pro produces barista-style drinks with the touch of a button. This user-friendly machine features an intuitive touch display with several pre-programmed drinks to choose from, including cappuccino, latte, espresso and lungo. There are also options for hot water and hot milk. An auto clean system makes clean-up easier on mom.

Price: $376.00 (53 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Home Espresso Machines 2017
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook