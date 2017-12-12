Top 10 Best Kitchen Gifts for Mom This Christmas

Even if she seems to already have everything she needs for cooking and baking, you can still find a handy gadget or new appliance for mom this Christmas. If she doesn’t have much storage space, consider a smaller gift such as a serving bowl or storage containers. If she has a bit more room, you might want to surprise her with a sturdy new pan or an automatic espresso machine that produces delicious drinks with the touch of a button.

1. Philips Pasta Maker

There really is no substitute for fresh pasta, but it can be expensive and hard to find in some areas. If mom’s a fan of pasta, treat her with this pasta maker. The machine automatically kneads and extrudes the pasta in minutes. All she needs to do is add the required ingredients to get started. This machine comes with four pasta shaping disks for making fettuccine, spaghetti, lasagna and penne. Its compact size makes this pasta maker a good fit for most kitchen countertops, even in smaller spaces.

Price: $119.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

2. Instant Pot Smart Bluetooth Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot Smart Bluetooth Pressure Cooker functions as seven appliances in one. She can use it to cook rice, make yogurt, saute ingredients, and keep food warm. It can also be used as a slow cooker and pressure cooker. There are 14 built-in programs to help her get started, including options for making rice, yogurt, chili, soup and more with just the push of a button. A microprocessor makes adjustments as needed, such as temperature and pressure, for optimal results.

Price: $159.99

3. Philips Avance Airfryer

Air fryers offer a healthier alternative to traditional deep fryers. The Philips Avance Airfryer constantly circulates heat throughout the cooking process, which fries food evenly and doesn’t require any turning as it cooks. This air fryer also heats up quickly and almost immediately ready for use. In addition to frying, it also roasts, grills and bakes a variety of foods.

Price: $199.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

4. Chicago Metallic Professional 4-Piece Bakeware Set

The Chicago Metallic Professional 4-Piece Bakeware Set is a great start for beginners, but it also has all the essentials for more experienced bakers. This set comes with a baking pan, cooking rack, cake pan and a six-cup muffin pan. Each piece is made with durable aluminized steel and has an easy-release surface.

Price: $11.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

5. Neet Organic Bamboo Cooking & Serving Utensils

This six-piece set is just as functional as it is fashionable. Each piece is made with bamboo for added durability. A unique feature is the elevated heads on the utensils, which keeps the workspace clean and cuts down on the chance of cross contamination from countertops. A compact organizer is included for safe and efficient storage.

Price: $16.95

6. Nordic Ware Italian Frittata & Omelette Pan

If your mom loves omelettes, consider giving her this fritatta and omelette pan. The versatile pan makes it easy to whip up delicious frittatas and omelets in just minutes. Highlights include a nonstick surface and a dual-handle design for easy flipping during cooking. This pan is made in the USA and features a durable aluminum construction for even heat distribution.

Price: $30.13

7. Home Basics Canister Set

Proper storage and organization is crucial for any kitchen. This ceramic set includes four containers and is available in several colors. Sizes range from 25 to 45 ounces. As an added bonus, each canister comes with its own wooden spoon. An airtight lid helps keep contents fresh for longer.

Price: $31.99

8. Lipper International Large Wavy Bowl

This large bowl is ideal for salads, yet can also be used for serving fruits and even snacks. The bowl is made with durable and environmentally friendly acacia and features a modern wave design. When it’s not being used for serving, she can use the bowl as a centerpiece display. A smaller six-inch size is also available.

Price: $25.99 (61 percent off MSRP)

9. Braun MultiQuick 7 Hand Blender

A hand blender is a small but useful tool that serves many purposes when cooking or baking. For example, it’s often used for blending, pureeing and whipping ingredients. This hand blender is uniquely designed to increase power the harder it’s squeezed. It can also be used and regulated with just one hand. This set includes the hand blender along with a beaker, whisk, masher and food processor.

Price: $120.31

10. Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine

The Nespresso Lattissima Pro produces barista-style drinks with the touch of a button. This user-friendly machine features an intuitive touch display with several pre-programmed drinks to choose from, including cappuccino, latte, espresso and lungo. There are also options for hot water and hot milk. An auto clean system makes clean-up easier on mom.

Price: $376.00 (53 percent off MSRP)

