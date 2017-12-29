Top 10 Best Amazon Digital Day Deals 2017
Top 10 Best Amazon Digital Day Deals 2017

amazon digital day, amazon sale, amazon offers, amazon offers today, amazon online shopping, amazon sale today, amazon coupons, amazon sale offer, digital day amazon, digital day 2017, amazon digital day 2017

 

Amazon’s second-annual Digital Day offers a unique chance to score steep discounts and savings on many different types of digital content. You can put your holiday cash or gift card towards apps, movies, eBooks and other digital items. Digital Day is also an opportunity to load up on content for your new device, whether you just received a new Fire Tablet, Fire TV or something similar. The digital-only deals day gives you a chance to save up to 80 percent on thousands of digital goodies. You can also expect 40 percent more deals than last year’s Digital Day.

Deals may change throughout the day, so be sure to check back often. You can also visit the Amazon Digital Day page for even more deals and savings.

1. 75 Percent Off Norton Security Deluxe

Norton Security Deluxe

Norton

Save $60, or 75 percent, off Norton Security Deluxe. This deal offers security for up to five devices with a 15-month subscription for the price of 12. Keep your PCs Macs, tablets and smartphones safe and protected against viruses, malware and spyware. To get started, just wait a few minutes for the download to complete then use the activation code to begin coverage.

Price: $19.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Norton Security Deluxe here.

2. Up to 80 Percent Off Marvel Graphic Novels

marvel graphics

Amazon

If you’re a Marvel fan, now’s your chance to stock up on your favorite graphic novels with this Digital Day deal. Save up to 80 percent off over 3,000 Marvel graphic novels on Kindle. This deal includes classics as well as the latest releases.

Buy the Marvel Graphic Novels here.

3. 35 Percent Off 10,000 Amazon Coins

amazon coins

Amazon

Get 35 percent off 10,000 Amazon Coins with this Digital Day deal. The deal is applicable for new Amazon Appstore customers. Score a bundle deal worth $100 for just $65, which lets you save money while spending more on your favorite games, apps and in-app items for Android devices and Fire tablets.

Buy the Amazon Coins here.

4. Kindle Best Sellers Starting at $1.99

kindle deals

Amazon

Load up your Kindle for as low as $1.99 with this Digital Day deal. Score savings on a variety of Kindle best sellers, including several of the year’s most popular titles. Looking for even more deals? Head to the Kindle Deals page for savings of up to 80 percent off.

Buy the Kindle Best Sellers here.

5. $50 Off Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 & Premiere Elements 2018

adobe photoshop elements

Adobe

Save $55, or 33 percent, off Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 & Premiere Elements 2018. The software is Mac and PC compatible. Use the photo and video editing bundle to make cards, slideshows, photo and video collages and much more. New features in the 2018 version included quick fixes for action cam footage, the ability to made animated posts for social media, step-by-step photo editing and a choice between 49 guided edits.

Price: $99.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 & Premiere Elements 2018 here.

6. 50 Percent Off Spider-Man: Homecoming

spiderman homecoming

Amazon

Score 50 percent off of this Amazon Video with this Digital Day deal. You can rent or purchase the movie in HD format to watch on supported devices. Follow Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, as he discovers his new identity under the watchful eyes of his mentor, Tony Stark.

Buy Spider-Man: Homecoming here.

7. $110 Off Dragon Professional Individual 15.0

Dragon Professional Individual 15.0

Dragon

Save $110 off the downloadable Dragon Professional Individual 15.0. The speech recognition software delivers near 100 percent accuracy and is ideal for home and office use. It also becomes more proficient and accurate with regular use.

You can also save $200 off Dragon Legal Individual 15.0.

Price: $189.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

Buy Dragon Professional Individual 15.0 here.

8. Playrix Games: Up to 80 Percent Off In-Game Items

playrix

Playrix

Enhance your next Playrix game and save in the process with this Digital Day deal, which lets you save up to 80 percent off a variety of Playrix in-game items. Once you’ve made your purchase, the items is immediately available on compatible devices so that you can begin playing right away.

Buy the In-Game Items here.

9. Up to 45 Percent Off Rosetta Stone Subscriptions

rosetta stone

Start the new year off on the right foot by learning a new language, or making a commitment to brush up on your existing knowledge. You can save money while enhancing your skills with this Digital Day deal, which lets you grab a relevant Rosetta Stone subscription for up to 45 percent off. Choose between 12-month and 24-month subscriptions.

Buy the Rosetta Stone Subscriptions here.

10. 80 Percent Off McAfee 2018 Total Protection

McAfee 2018 Total Protection

McAfee

Protect up to three devices while saving $64, or 80 percent, off McAfee 2018 Total Protection. Simply download the digital version and use the supplied online code to get started. Secure PCs, Macs, tablets and smartphones with this software.

Price: $15.99 (80 percent off MSRP)

Buy the McAfee 2018 Total Protection here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
