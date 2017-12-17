Top 15 Best Amazing Christmas Presents for 2017

Amazing people deserve amazing things. These are the gifts and presents that those special people deserve. It doesn’t matter if they’re students, girlfriends, husbands, or kids, there’s something awesome bound to please on this list. Each of these gifts caters to a large swath of people who have but one thing in common: they all have a penchant for special, unexpectedly wonderful things.

Here’s the top 15 best, amazing Christmas presents.

1. HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

For scrapbookers and other creative types, this portable printer is great for keeping memories in a fun way. The Sprocket prints small stickers of pictures from your smartphone, including ones you can save from online. The photos are 2×3″ and praised as surprisingly sharp and colorful.

Price: $129.95

See more information and reviews about the HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer here

2. LiFX Multicolor Smart Lightbulb

You rarely hear someone say, “I love lights,” but everyone does. We’re visual creatures or at least will be if in the presence of these LiFX multicolor bulbs. They can sync to music and have tons of fun effects (like Candle Flicker, and Spooky). Users love them for their versatility and ability to function as normal lights (ranging the full color range from 2500K to 9000K) and any RGB (that’s red, green, or blue) color one wants. These are a fun gift for any creative types, or anyone who just appreciates being able to color their space to their liking.

Price: $49.99

See more information and reviews about the LiFX Multicolor Smart Lightbulb here

3. Etekcity 4 Pack Wi-fi Smart Plugs – 44% Off

This is the season to make your home smart. With these Etekcity, Wi-Fi smart plugs, you can turn off or on all of your appliances without having to touch a switch, dial, or knob. At this price, they offer a ton of robust capability at a very low price per unit. Most smart home set-ups are a lot more expensive. This lets you do basics like scheduling and never having to get up off the couch at a very reasonable price.

Price: $49.99

See more information and reviews about the Etekcity 4 Pack Wi-fi Smart Plugs here

4. VicTsing 300ml Essential Oil Diffuser

Having a good diffuser makes all the difference. This stylish VicTsing diffuser boasts a nice futuristic and retro aesthetic and is great for distributing the smell of essential oils throughout a small space. Note, that its power is a bit limited – it won’t do for places with a lot of ventilation as it has a limited range. That said, for those who want an attractive diffuser with solid capabilities, this is a great way to go for a small room and it looks great to boot.

Price: $28.99

See more information and reviews about the VicTsing 300ml Essential Oil Diffuser here

5. iRobot Roomba 690

If you’ve ever wanted to cross “vacuum-cleaning” off your chore list for good, the iRobot Roomba 690 is bound to please. It boasts a full suite of features including the ability for scheduling, a three stage cleaning system, and an auto-adjusting head that effectively cleans carpets and tile. No more Dyson and no more Hoover, this is the vacuum cleaner of the future.

Price: $324.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

6. Segway miniPro

The Segway miniPro is a great, fun mode of transportation for people of all ages, size, and tastes. It boasts a payload maximum of 220lbs, a high-quality frame, and 10.5″ tires with excellent shock absorption. It can connect to a Bluetooth app for customizing lights, preventing theft, and more.



This is a great buy for people who want a cheap, moderately fast (10MPH) form of entertainment and transportation.

Price: $549.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

7. Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L

Full disclosure: Peak Design sent me this backpack to review. It has honestly changed my life. After years of toting around my significantly more heavy and smaller Swiss Army bag, I am blown away at how lightweight, strong, and downright huge this bag is.



It’s extremely well-built and every single aspect of its construction has been meticulously and thoughtfully put together. It’s an amazing bag that’s well-suited to virtually every use, but it’s particularly great for photographers as it has plenty of capacity for lenses, bodies, and two tripod pockets.



A nice bag may not be the most eye-poppingly amazing gift, but the longevity and durability of this bag will make you unforgettable.

Price: $289.95

8. Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer

Many are calling this the best deal in portable PC gaming. The Helios 300 is a fast PC with the top of the line mobile processor, the i7-7700HQ, tons of RAM, and a blazing fast graphics card, the GTX 1060.



This PC is more than a laptop, it’s a full blown desktop replacement. It’s great for editing audio, video, and playing modern games at medium to high settings.

Price: $1049.99

9. Celestron 127EQ PowerSeeker

Celestron

For those looking to make a foray into the amazing world of astrophotography and telescoping, this Celestron telescope is a great way to get started. It boasts an easy setup, wide array of accessories, and solid sharpness. Users love it for its stunning views of Jupiter, Saturn and more.

Price: $135.14 (20 percent off MSRP)

10. Korg MS-20 Semi-Modular

2 VCOs, one with pulse width modulation |Self-oscillating high and low pass filters |25 key |External signal processing, flexibible patching, |Mono |

Few synthesizers can compete with the MS-20. This Semi-Modular space age sounding synthesizer is prized by hobby musicians as well as professionals for its classic sound, flexible routing options, and lush chords. This is a great gift for the aspiring musician, even one who normally plays more conventional pianos. It just plain sounds great.

Price: $449.99

11. DBPower RD-810

800×480 |1200 |1000:1 |HDMI, VGA, USB, AV, SD CARD |

Full disclosure: DBPower sent me one of these projectors for review purposes. For $79.99, I am absolutely blown away by the quality. This projector makes for an excellent way to watch movies or TV shows. The brightness is light enough to be seen in a dimly lit room (you can’t see much in full daylight). While this projector won’t do for office use (such as a presentation) as its resolution is too low, it’s great for the kids’ room, outdoor nighttime projections, and other undemanding use cases.

Price: $79.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

12. Pelican 1610

Pelican cases are known for their longevity, durability, and waterproofing. This case is no exception. It boasts an incredibly strong polypropylene body, metal hinges, and can handle any beating one can throw at it. This particular model boasts interior dimensions of 21.78″ wide, by 16.69″ tall, with 10″ of depth.

Price: $199.95

13. Acer Predator 34″

Acer

34″ 21:9 ratio |3440 x 1440 |60hz |G-Sync |2 speakers, 5 total ports: USB 3.0, DisplayPort HDMI |4ms |

For the person who is looking to take their display to the next level, the Acer Predator 34″ offers an incomparable viewing experience. It boasts 34″ and a stunning 21:9 aspect ratio, while it’s not quite 4K, playing games with this wide of a screen is extremely immersive. Another great feature of this monitor is its incorporation of “G-Sync” technology, which syncs PC games to the refresh rate of the monitor preventing screen-tearing and making animations look much smoother. This monitor is just as fun as it is practical; with this kind of screen real estate, virtually every task is a bit easier.

Price: $1079.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

14. Auxiwa Clip-on Ring Light

Sometimes, it’s the simple gifts that bring the most joy. For taking one’s selfies to the next level, this Auxiwa ring light illuminates faces flawlessly. This is a great gift for someone who would like to take their selfies to the next level – and who wouldn’t want to do that?

Price: $13.99

15. Bushnell Equinox Z Nightvision

For those who are looking to see in the dark, this pair of Bushnell Night Vision monoculars will allow you to see crisply even if there’s no light. This is one of the most powerful night vision tools on the market. It has a new brightness patch put out by Bushnell that dramatically increases the quality and feature-set. For anyone who likes to see in the dark, this is a very fun gift.

Price: $222.33