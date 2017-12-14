Top 5 Best Christmas Deals on Amazon Devices 2017

Amazon’s family of devices continues to expand. Many devices have Alexa for hands-free control via voice commands. If you’re still looking for a last-minute gift for the holidays, you can score some great deals on several Amazon devices. Popular choices include the Fire Tablets, Fire TV, Echo and Alexa devices and Kindle E-readers.

These deals may come and go throughout the week, so check back if you don’t immediately see the deal you want. If you’re wondering whether the gift will arrive in time, head to Amazon’s holiday delivery calendar.

1. Up to 40 Percent Off Select Echo Devices

Get 20 percent off the all-new Echo, which features improved sound and a fresh new design with a choice between several colors and materials. The newest Echo uses Alexa voice service to make calls, play music, control smart home devices and more. The new speaker comes with a Dolby processing chip for crisp vocals and rich bass. With 360 degree omni-directional sound, Echo effortlessly provides a rewarding listening experience.

You can also save 40 percent off the Echo Dot, the smallest member of the Echo family. This compact speaker provides hands-free voice control via Alexa. You can use it for just about any task, including making calls, sending messages, reading the news and controlling smart home devices. The device learns as it goes and is constantly learning new skills and features to better serve you.

If you want to start your own smart home, consider the Echo Plus. The device is currently available for 27 percent off and comes with a Philips Hue Bulb to help you get started. Echo Plus also connects to Alexa for cloud-based voice service.

2. $80 Off Echo Show

Until recently, most Echo and Alexa devices only came with a speaker. The Echo Show, which is currently available for $80 off, comes with Alexa voice service and a screen to view video content, weather forecasts, photos and more. As with other Echo devices, the Echo Show can easily be operated with voice commands. It also has powerful speakers with a Dolby processing chip for crisp and clear vocals and bass.

You can also use the Echo Show to monitor security footage. If you need a security camera, consider the Amazon Cloud Cam. This camera is currently 25 percent off and comes with features such as 1080p full HD video, two-way audio and night vision with LED.

Price: $149.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

3. Up to 25 Percent Off Select Kindle Devices

Amazon has several different Kindle models, including the base Kindle with a touchscreen display and a battery that lasts for weeks on just one charge. The Kindle is designed for eBook reading without interruptions such as incoming messages or emails. Each Kindle has plenty of storage space and can hold thousands of books at a time. Check out the latest deals below.

25 percent off the base model Kindle, which has a glare-free six-inch touchscreen display and WiFi connectivity

17 percent off the Kindle Paperwhite, which has a high-resolution display, a built-in light and WiFi connectivity

4. Up to 40 Percent Off Fire Tablets

Amazon’s Fire tablets are designed for the budget-conscious consumer who wants an affordable high-performance tablet. The tablets come in several variations, including screen sizes from seven to 10 inches. There’s also a selection of tablets for kids.

All tablets feature Amazon’s Alexa voice service for hands-free control. They also have WiFi connectivity along with cameras in the front and back. Current deals are listed below.

5. Up to 33 Percent Off Select Fire TV Devices

Amazon is offering plenty of deals on its Fire TV devices, including bundle packages. Fire TV provides fast and easy access to services such as YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and more. You can also choose from over 500,000 TV episodes and movies for instant streaming. Here’s a look at the latest Fire TV deals:

