Top 10 Best Tech Gifts for Dad This Christmas

You want to give your dad the best possible gifts for Christmas, and you know he’d especially enjoy a tech gift. If you’re able to stretch your budget a bit, you can pick up a fun gift such as a high-performance laptop or robot vacuum cleaner. Don’t worry if your budget is tighter, though, because you can still find a number of cool gifts for $100 or less. We’ve rounded up the best tech gifts for dad this year, with options for every budget.

Take a look at the list below to find the best tech gift for dad. If this list doesn’t have what you’re looking for, check out this year’s electronics gift guide for a wider selection.

1. Spire Stone Stress Management & Activity Tracker

The Spire Stone is a wearable device that helps to reduce stress. It also doubles as an activity tracker. If you dad is feeling stressed out, the Spire could be the right gift for him. A respiration sensor measures breathing throughout the day and send out a gentle notification whenever sudden changes are detected, followed by suggested steps to regain control. Other features include breathing exercises via the accompanying app along with guided mini-meditation sessions.

Price: $109.00 (16 percent off MSRP)

2. Gourmia One Touch Automatic Espresso Machine

It doesn’t get much more convenient than this one-touch automatic espresso and cappuccino machine. The single-serve machine is compatible with Nespresso pods and can be used to whip up espressos, lattes, cappuccinos and more. A built-in milk frother produces delicious foam to top every drink.

Price: $149.99

3. Dynotag Smart Luggage Tag

Whether he’s a frequent traveler or could just use a handy property tag, the Dynotag Smart Luggage Tag makes a practical gift choice. All it takes to set up the tag is access to a web browser. Each tag has its own private web page for extra security. If necessary, he can use a QR scanner or a smartphone to scan the QR code to view the tag’s contents.

Price: $17.95 (6 percent off MSRP)

4. Yamaha YAS-706 MusicCast Wireless Sound Bar

The Yamaha YAS-706 MusicCast Wireless Sound Bar adds depth and detailed sound for a more rewarding listening experience. Whether he’s watching a movie, his favorite TV show, a sports game or other content, your dad will appreciate the enhanced surround sound. Its powerful bass also makes this speaker a solid choice for listening to music. Bluetooth wireless technology lets him easily stream music via Bluetooth or AirPlay. You can check out this expert review video for more information about the sound bar.

Price: $799.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

5. Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook

Rocketbook Wave is a fun and useful twist on the average notebook. After he jots down notes by hand, he can send them to his desired apps and cloud services by using the microwave (the notebook is made with microwave-safe materials). A special pen is included to help successfully transfer written notes.

Price: $24.86 (8 percent off MSRP)

6. Shark ION ROBOT 750

Maybe dad’s been hinting at a robot vacuum cleaner for awhile, or maybe you think it would make a intriguing gift. The Shark ION ROBOT 750 features WiFi connectivity and can be scheduled with a smartphone or via voice commands. A suite of sensors helps the vacuum seamlessly navigate carpets and floors. Another handy feature is the self-cleaning brushroll, which picks up long and short hair, dander, and other allergens.

Price: $329.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

7. ASUS ZenWatch 3

The ASUS ZenWatch 3 is a fashionable smart watch that makes it easy to stay connected at all times. The buttons can be customized for enhanced productivity. This watch is also water resistant and can be immersed up to one meter. Fast-charging technology charges the watch up quickly for added convenience.

Price: $199.00 (13 percent off MSRP)

8. Line 6 Relay G10 Digital Guitar System

This wireless digital guitar system makes it easy for him to just plug in his guitar and start playing. After he plugs into the transmitter, the receiver will automatically choose the best channel. Each charge yields roughly eight hours of playing time. To recharge, all he needs to do is dock the transmitter on the receiver. This guitar system works with just about every type of guitar.

Price: $179.99

9. Philips Norelco Oneblade

This hybrid electric trimmer and shaver can be used wet or dry. The Pro version, a step up from the original OneBlade, comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and has 14 length settings. He can use it to trim, edge, and shave any hair length. A fast-moving cutter, combined with a dual protection system, ensures efficient shaving even on longer hairs.

Price: $59.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

10. Acer Aspire R 15 Convertible Laptop

Maybe dad’s current laptop is running slow, or he’s had it for awhile and is ready for an upgrade. Either way, it’s hard to beat this laptop’s overall features and performance for a current price of just under $700. The Acer Aspire R 15 comes with a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7500U processor along with 12GB DDR4 memory and a 256GB SSD for fast boot-ups. Whether he’s browsing the web or watching his favorite shows, dad will appreciate the 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen display.

Price: $699.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

