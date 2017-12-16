Top 5 Best Cool Gift Baskets for Christmas 2017

Gift baskets come in all shapes, assortments, and sizes, and work just as well for holiday parties as they do for friends and family. If you’re shopping for a last-minute gift, or you just want to brighten someone’s day during the holidays with a delightful treat, check out these cool gift baskets for Christmas. From sweet to savory, there’s an assortment for everyone.

1. LA Signature Godiva Chocolatier Gift Basket

If someone in your life loves chocolate, especially Godiva chocolate, this gift basket is a must. The entire basket is full of Godiva’s gourmet chocolates, from crunchy chocolate covered graham crackers to delicious chocolate truffles and hot cocoa for cold days. You also won’t have to worry about wrapping, as the gift basket comes fully wrapped and ready to give.

Price: $59.99

2. Christmas Santa’s Magic Gourmet Tower

This three-tier tower makes a delightful gift for coworkers as well as friends and family. Each box is designed to be opened as a gift, and every tier has its own treats. On the first level you’ll find peppermint bark, while the second tier has foiled chocolates and the third tier has caramel popcorn topped with drizzled white chocolate. All of the boxes are reusable.

Price: $36.99

3. Christmas Morning Breakfast Gift Basket

The Christmas Morning Breakfast Gift Basket makes a delightful gift for families and friends. This basket comes packed with all the essentials and more for a delicious breakfast, including an assortment of gourmet coffees, pancake and waffle mix, pure maple syrup, blueberry pomegranate jam and more. A wooden serving tray is also included.

Price: $59.99

4. Chocolate & Sweets Tower

This tower is full of chocolates and sweets, making it a delightful gift for anyone with a sweet tooth. Some of the goodies inside include Godiva truffles, milk and dark chocolates from Ghirardelli, raspberry shortbread cookies, vanilla caramels and more. Each tower is filled with its own goodies and is designed to be opened as a present. A festive bow completes the look.

Price: $27.43

5. Chocolate, Caramel & Crunch Grand Gift Basket

There’s something for everyone in this gift basket, including crunchy, sweet and decadent treats for the holidays. Some examples of what’s inside include peanut brittle, pretzels covered in milk and white chocolate, caramel corn and chocolate squares. The treats come in a sturdy seagrass basket, which can be kept for storage and more long after the snacks are gone.

Price: $39.95

