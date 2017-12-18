Top 5 Best Last Minute Christmas Deals on Laptops

Christmas is just around the corner.

You tried, but you are out of creative ways around it. They want a new laptop, and they’re getting a new laptop.

A laptop is actually a handy gift for anybody. Even if they already have one, it’s probably close to useless if it’s more than a few years old.

Sure, they can be used for all sorts of messing around, but they are also the best productivity tool around.

As long as you have some discipline, a laptop is a great tool to apply for jobs, do homework, and buy Bitcoin.

Depending on what they plan to use it for, it won’t be too costly either.

However, if they want a high-end gaming machine or something to handle heavy multi-tasking, then you’ll have to go big to make this gift count.

Regardless of your budget, we’ve found a couple of great last-minute deals on Amazon for PCs of all performance levels.

You can find discounted machines for any needs, and if you have Amazon Prime, most of them can be fulfilled via one or two-day shipping.

This gives you until December 23rd to make your move.

Don’t have Amazon Prime? You can always sign up for the Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial to take advantage of the free expedited shipping, and then cancel after the holidays.

Either way, the clock is ticking. Read on below to browse some of the best last-minute laptop deals for Christmas.

1. $160 Off Lenovo Flex 5 15.6-Inch 2-in-1 Laptop

Lenovo’s Flex 5 15.6-inch laptop is one of the highest rated 2-in-1 laptops out there.

This well-rounded device sports the latest Intel core i5 processor, has a beautiful IPS touchscreen display, and it can still achieve 10 hours of battery life.

Its specs are well-suited for anything you need, from schoolwork to some gaming.

Students and artists will appreciate that you can fold the keyboard all the way behind the screen for a tablet-like experience.

Price: $689.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

2. $140 Off Dell i5378-3031GRY-PUS Inspiron 13.3-Inch 2-in-1 Laptop

Dell’s 13-inch i5378-3031GRY-PUS Inspiron is a great middle of the road computing option whose speedy core i3 processor and large 1 TB internal storage make it a great main machine for storing and managing files.

With an extra $150 off its price, it represents a killer value as well. Forgoing gimmicks like a touchscreen and 2-in-1 factor helps maximize your purchasing power.

This laptop is capable of some light gaming, and has enough storage for the whole family to share.

Price: $438.98 (24 percent off MSRP)

3. $150 Off Acer Swift 5 14-Inch Laptop

Acer always manages to offer comparable devices at a fraction of the price of the competition, and their Swift 5 is no exception.

Their take on Lenovo’s Flex 5 is fast, slim, and powerful. This version offers a work horse core i7 processor and 256 GB of SSD memory, which means much faster load times than you’d get from an HDD drive.

This slim computer offers about 13 hours of battery life, which is really handy if they’re going to be using this laptop constantly.

And they probably will because it’s an awesome machine.

Price: $699.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

4. 41% Off Microsoft Surface Book 13.5-Inch Laptop

Microsoft’s Surface Book line represents the upper echelon of notebook computers, offering raw power in a compact package.

This computer has it all: a speedy i7 processor, 512 GB of fast SSD storage, 16 GB of RAM, and a touchscreen that works with its included Surface Pen stylus.

It even has an NVIDIA GeForce graphics card for high-performance mobile gaming.

At almost half-off, you won’t find a better deal this close to Christmas. This gift will make any gamer’s year, plus many more years to come.

Price: $1,599.95 (41 percent off MSRP)

5. $400 Off Apple MPDL2LL/A 13-Inch MacBook Pro Laptop

For those that have to do things differently, the MacBook Pro is the premiere computing option.

Apple’s 13-inch MPDL2LL/A laptop sports everything that makes MacBooks one of the most sought-after computers.

You get an i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, a huge 512 GB SSD, and their gorgeous IPS retina display, which makes this notebook perfect for photo or video editing.

And at $400 off, it’s actually a pretty decent deal. Snag this one before they’re out of stock for the year.

Price: $1,984.00 (17 percent off MSRP)

