Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Gifts for Women 2017

Looking for a last-minute gift? There’s still time to get big savings on last-minute Christmas gifts for women that will arrive in time. Whether you’re shopping for your wife, girlfriend, daughter or another woman in your life, you’ll find savings on everything from spa-quality kits to makeup sets, backpacks, bags and more.

If you order now, your gift should arrive in time. You can also check Amazon’s holiday delivery schedule for more information. These deals will come and go, so if you don’t find the right gift now be sure to revisit this page often for new gift ideas.

1. 71 Percent Off Jinri Professional 1875w Ceramic Ionic Lightweight Hair Dryer

Score 71 percent off the Jinri Professional 1875w Ceramic Ionic Lightweight Hair Dryer. This hair dryer has two speeds and three heat settings to accommodate most hair types. It also has two diffusers, one for curly and another for smoother styles. A cool setting locks hair into place once after it’s been styled. Another bonus is the nine-foot power cord.

Price: $28.99 (71 percent off MSRP)

2. Up to 73 Percent Off Maple Holistics Shampoo & Conditioner

If you or someone on your list has oily hair, it’s hard not to overlook this deal for 73 percent off this degreaser shampoo. In addition to moisture control, the shampoo also helps to reduce itching along the scalp. The clarifying shampoo is safe for color treated hair.

Take 57 percent off the Natural Mint Shampoo and Conditioner Set, which restores moisture and balance for healthier hair. Ingredients such as jojoba and argan oil help strengthen dried and damaged hair while giving thin, limp hair a boost.

Note: these deals are only valid on one-time purchases.

3. Up to 65 Percent off Holiday Gifts from Anne Klein

Anne Klein has a wide range of stylish and classic jewelry for just about every personality and occasion. Right now you can score big savings of up to 65 percent off many different pieces of Anne Klein jewelry. Some examples of what you might find include a bangle watch with Swarovski crystal accents or a rose gold watch and bracelet set. Choose a single piece or an entire set as a holiday gift.

4. 75 Percent Off Makeup Brushes by HanZá

Save 75 percent, or nearly $50, off this 10-piece professional makeup brush set. The set comes with all the essentials for smooth makeup application, including primer, bronzer, concealer, eyeliner, eye shadow, blush, contour and more. Despite their salon-quality materials, these brushes are suitable for both beginners and more advanced users.

Price: $15.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

5. Up to 55 Percent Off Essential Oils

Score 55 percent off 100 percent organic jojoba oil. In addition to a natural moisturizer, jojoba oil can be used to treat and soothe acne, eczema and other skin conditions. It’s also commonly used as a carrier oil. Because its makeup is so similar to the skin’s natural oils, jojoba can be more readily and deeply absorbed into the skin than your average lotion.

You can also score 45 percent off a bottle of natural cinnamon leaf oil. Even a few drops of this spicy and lively fragrance can brighten up a base oil or soap. Another option is to diffuse the oil throughout the house to create a warm holiday aroma. Use it on its own or blend this oil with scents such as lemon or clove for an even more festive fragrance.

6. 25 Percent Off Pebble Beauty Face Mask Gift Set

Treat that someone special in your life (or yourself) to a spa-like treatment at home with this gift set. The set is suitable for most skin types and makes between 15 to 20 masks per kit. A blend of natural ingredients such as rhassoul clay, hibiscus flower and nettle leaf powder cleanses and nourishes skin without leaving it feeling dry or flaky.

Price: $37.59 (25 percent off MSRP)

7. 51 Percent Off SINGER 3323S Talent 23-Stitch Portable Sewing Machine

Save over 50 percent off this sewing machine, which has a top drop-in bobbin along with adjustable switch length and width. It also has an automatic needle threader and a single-step buttonhole. A total of 23 stitch patterns are included to suit a variety of projects.

Price: $112.49 (51 percent off MSRP)

8. 55 Percent Off Swissgear 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack

Save $72, or 55 percent, off this SwissGear backpack, which comes in several colors. The backpack is designed as much for efficient travel through airport security as it is for a wide range of outdoor adventures. The backpack is made with a durable 1200D polyester material and has a laptop compartment that can fit laptops up to 17 inches.

Price: $57.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

9. Up to 78 Percent Off BYS Makeup

Save 78 percent off the BYS Contour Sticks Trio, which is designed for travel and on-the-go use. The kit includes three versatile shades that work well for touch ups or applying on the go. A sturdy travel case is included.

The BYS Highlight Palette is currently available for 67 percent off. This palette contains five distinct shades for highlighting various facial features. Each color is designed for all-day coverage and won’t fade or crease throughout the day.

Save 67 percent off the BYS 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette, which includes a variety of colors for looks that range from natural to party-ready. Shades span from matte to shimmering and are ideal for initial application and touch-ups on the go. The case has a full-width mirror and two applicators/blenders.

10. 69 Percent Off Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

Score 69 percent off this all-natural salt scrub, which includes Himalayan salt for exfoliating the skin along with lychee essential oil for added moisture. The scrub is 100 percent cruelty-free and is designed to improve the appearance, texture and tone of skin.

Price: $9.71 (69 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.