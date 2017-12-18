Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Kitchen & Home Deals 2017

There’s still time to order a gift that will arrive in time while saving big on various home and kitchen items. From robot vacuums to small appliances to kitchen essentials, you can score discounts and savings on gifts for everyone.

These home and kitchen deals will come and go during the week, so be sure to check back if you don’t currently see the right one. If you’re not sure whether your gift will arrive in time, check out Amazon’s holiday delivery calendar for more details.

1. 41 Percent Off Mr. Coffee Optimal Brew 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker System

Save on this Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which has all the essentials for a great-tasting cup of coffee. Highlights include a removable water reservoir for easy refills and a thermal carafe that locks in heat and flavor. The brew temperature reaches up to 205 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal taste. Other features include a permanent filter, delay brew setting and a water filtration system that removes chlorine.

Price: $52.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

2. 49 Percent Off VAVA 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle

Save $34 off this electric kettle, which has a 1.7-liter capacity and is BPA-free. Features such as adjustable temperature control and a keep warm function make this kettle a versatile addition to any kitchen. A range of temperatures means it can boil water that’s the right temperature for beverages from delicate teas to black teas, French press coffee and more.

Price: $35.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

3. Up to 40 Percent Off Select Black & Decker Kitchen Appliances

From juicers to waffle makers, Black & Decker makes a variety of essential kitchen appliances. With savings of up to 40 percent off, now’s the time to stock up or score a deal on a last-minute gift.

Current deals include:

4. Up to 30 Percent Off Select Nespresso Machines by De’Longhi

Whether you’re looking for a smaller single serve espresso maker or a larger coffee and espresso machine, Nespresso has several different options. You may choose to treat the espresso-lover in your life with a simple one-touch model that only requires the accompanying Nespresso pod to brew a delicious cup of coffee. Some machines have a built-in frother system to add delicious foam to specialty drinks.

5. 66 Percent Off ThermoPro Digital Food Thermometer

This digital food thermometer gives a fast and accurate readout in just seconds. It also comes with a durable food grade stainless steel probe, which folds away for easy storage when not in use. A temperature range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit makes the thermometer a reliable choice for indoor and outdoor cooking.

You can also score 49 percent off the ThermoPro TP-07 Wireless Remote Digital Food Thermometer.

Price: $10.19 (66 percent off MSRP)

6. $104 Off Cuisinart Triple Rivet Block Set

If the cook or chef in your life could use some sharp new knives, this block set by Cuisinart is a steal. Score 65 percent off this set, which features durable high-carbon stainless steel blades and a forged extra-wide safety bolster for added stability. Stainless steel rivets helps secure the full-tang blades in place.

Price: $55.24 (65 percent off MSRP)

7. 53 Percent Off Etekcity Digital Kitchen Scale

Proper measurements are crucial for getting the desired end result. This durable yet lightweight kitchen scale comes with several precision sensors for accurate weight readings. It also has anti-fingerprint technology and a TARE function to reset the current weight to zero. Other features include quick unit conversion and a low battery indicator.

Price: $8.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

8. $250 Off Dyson V6 Animal Cord-free Vacuum

Any pet owner will appreciate the Dyson V6 Animal Cord-free Vacuum, which is cord-free and gets up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. A direct-drive cleaner head digs deep into carpets to pick up and remove dirt, dust and other debris. A mini motorized tool is specifically designed for picking up pet hair.

Price: $249.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

9. Up to 30 Percent Off Select Thermos Products

Known for their durability and dependable performance, Thermos products remain a top choice among travelers, outdoor adventurers and commuters. Thermos makes a variety of products, from small 12-ounce beverage can insulators to food jars with folding spoons to larger 40-ounce bottles designed to keep beverages hot or cold for hours.

10. 50 Percent Off COSORI Mini 7-in-1 Multifunctional Programmable Pressure Cooker

Get 50 percent off the COSORI Mini 7-in-1 Multifunctional Programmable Pressure Cooker, which acts as several different kitchen appliances yet comes in a compact design. A two-quart capacity is enough for single servings and smaller meals for two to three people. Its small size makes this pressure cooker a good fit for smaller kitchens and apartments. Aside from pressure cooker, it can also be used to make rice, slow cook, steam veggies, make yogurt and more.

Price: $59.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

