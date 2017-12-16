Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Deals on Headphones & Speakers

There’s still time to score big on a variety of headphones and speakers, whether you’re doing some last-minute shopping or are looking to save on a few bucks on a purchase for yourself. Amazon’s last-minute deals on headphones and speakers include everything from over-ear to in-ear and around-ear headphones with features such as noise cancellation and Bluetooth connectivity. You can also find portable outdoor speakers and compact speakers with a rich enough sound to fill up a larger room.

If you’re shopping at the last minute and need to know whether your gift will arrive in time, check out Amazon’s holiday delivery calendar for specific information.

1. Up to $150 Off Select Sennheiser Headphones

Sennheiser is a German audio company renowned for its variety of high-quality audio products and dedication to achieving the perfect sound.

Current discounts on Sennheiser headphones include:

2. Up to $30 Off Select Bose Headphones

Bose is a well-known name in the audio industry, particularly for its innovative products. The company offers a wide range of speakers, headphones, sound systems and more for amateurs and professionals.

Current sales include:

$30 off Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II with up to 15 hours of play time per charge

$20 off Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless Headphones with Bluetooth pairing and a built-in heart rate sensor

$20 off Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones with Bluetooth and NFC pairing

3. 73 Percent Off AVWOO Shower Speaker

This compact shower speaker is waterproof and can be used for indoor and outdoor showers as well as by the pool, on the beach, or even in the rain. The speaker features Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and can connect with devices up to 50 feet away. It’s also outfitted with multiple color changing lights for an even better music listening experience.

Price: $19.98 (73 percent off MSRP)

4. 56 Percent Off Vtin Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Score 56 percent off the Vtin Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, a versatile portable speaker that works just as well for outdoor activities as it does indoors. The speaker is also waterproof and can be used just about anywhere, from the shower to the pool to the patio. The speaker has powerful 20 watt drivers for loud, crisp and clear sound.

Price: $30.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

5. 64 Percent Off URPOWER Hi-Fi Portable Wireless Stereo Speaker

Bluetooth 3.0 technology makes it easy to connect enabled devices within just seconds. A built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling on the go. There also isn’t a long wait time for the speaker to recharge, as it recharges in three hours with the included micro USB cable. A 3.5mm audio cable is also included.

Price: $19.99 (64 percent off MSRP)

6. $130 Off Bluephonic Bluetooth Headphones

A significant discount of 82 percent off brings the price of the Bluephonic Bluetooth Headphones down to just $28. If you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds for the gym or just general use, or you need a last-minute gift, these headphones are a steal. Highlights include noise cancellation, sweatproof construction and up to eight hours of play per charge.

Price: $28.46 (82 percent off MSRP)

7. $71 Off Sony Premium Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Save $71 off these Sony noise cancelling headphones, which feature a comfortable behind-the-neck design. The noise cancelling headphones have adaptive sound control, which automatically detects your activity and adjusts the amount of noise cancellation as necessary. Hands-free calling with vibration notification makes it easy to take these headphones on the go while staying connected.

Price: $228.00 (24 percent off MSRP)

8. 50 Percent Off Etekcity RoverBeats F1 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Take 50 percent off these over-ear wireless headphones, which get up to 10 hours of playback per charge. Enhanced noise reduction makes these headphones a good choice for commuting and traveling. They’re also compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices and have a wireless range over 30 feet.

Price: $19.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

9. Up to $100 Off Select Sony Wireless Speakers

Sony currently has a variety of portable wireless speakers on the market. The XB series speakers feature a rugged and durable design that can withstand heavier outdoor use. However, these speakers sound just as good when inside.

Score $60, or 41 percent, off the Sony XB30 Portable Wireless Speaker. This speaker has plenty of bass and is available in several different colors. It’s also ready to party with flashing strobes and multicolored lights.

Get $100, or 40 percent off, the Sony XB40 Portable Wireless Speaker. This speaker connects via Bluetooth, NFC and LDAC. It also lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge. As with the XB30, this one also comes with a flashing strobe and multicolored line light.

10. 55 Percent Off JAM Symphony WiFi Home Audio Speaker

Score 55 percent, or $82, off the JAM Symphony WiFi Home Audio Speaker, which is specifically designed for use in larger rooms. The speaker also features built-in voice control via Amazon Alexa. The accompanying JAM WiFi app makes it easy to stream and control music direction from a smartphone.

Price: $68.49 (55 percent off MSRP)

