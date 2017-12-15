Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Health & Fitness Deals

Rushing to get your last-minute shopping done for the holidays? Whether you’ve waited for the last minute to shop or you’re looking to score some amazing deals, you’ve come to the right place. These last-minute health and fitness deals are a great way to save big on a gift for that fitness fanatic in your life, or to jump start your health and fitness resolutions for the upcoming year.

Not sure if your gift will make it in time? Check out Amazon’s holiday delivery calendar for specific information. If you’re still hunting for a bargain, browse the latest last-minute deals for more options.

1. 30 Percent Off TomTom Runner GPS Running Watch

The TomTom Runner GPS Running Watch, available in several colors, caters to runners with features such as a waterproof construction, slender and lightweight design and the ability to set individual interval training programs. The watch also keeps track of time, distance, calories burned and pace, and provides live stats throughout the workouts. Other features include an extra-large display and handy single-button control.

Price: $69.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

2. 54 Percent Off Yoga EVO Elastic Stretching Strap

This stretching strap can be used by beginners as well as more advanced users. The handles are made with a comfortable cotton blend that won’t dig into hands. The strap is also latex free, making it a practical choice for allergy sufferers. In addition to increasing flexibility, the strap is also hand for learning newer or deeper poses as well as for warming up properly before starting.

You can also score 37 percent off the SPRI Xertube Resistance Band Exercise Cords.

Price: $15.25 (54 percent off MSRP)

3. Up to 49 Percent Off Select CAP Barbell Products

Whether your fitness goals for the new year are already on your mind or you’re looking to score a great deal on a last-minute gift for a fitness fanatic, it’s hard to overlook this deal. Save up to 25 percent off a variety of CAP Barbell products, including dumbbell sets, bumper plates and an exercise stand.

Savings include:

4. Up to $50 Off Select Fitbit Trackers

Fitbit has a variety of fitness trackers, from basic trackers to ones with more advanced features for athletes. This deal includes several different models in various colors and sizes.

Save on the following Fitbit trackers:

15 percent off Fitbit Charge 2 with guided breathing sessions, multi-sport tracking and guided GPS

$51 off Fitbit Blaze with on-screen workouts, a color touchscreen and extended battery life

$30 off Fitbit Alta with all-day activity tracking, automatic exercise recognition and smartphone notifications

5. Up to 63 Percent Off Select Nathan Running Products

Hydration is an important part of running. Nathan has several hydration-related products for all types of running, including trail and road. There’s also something for every level and distance, from smaller bottles for shorter runs to larger race vests with room to hold plenty of water along with essentials.

Save 63 percent off the Nathan IceStorm Insulated Waistpack, which carries a single 18-ounce double insulated water bottle. This waistpack is designed for easy single-handed access and won’t bounce during runs.

Score 60 percent, or $30, off the Nathan Trail Mix Hydration Running Belt. This running belt is fully adjustable and comes with plenty of storage space for liquids as well as gels and other smaller essentials.

Save 19 percent off the Nathan SpeedDraw Plus Insulated Flask. This flask holds 18 ounces and is double wall insulated to keep drinks cooler for longer. It also has an integrated reflective fabric with 360 degree visibility for enhanced safety in low light conditions.

You can also get 30 percent off the Nathan Moxy Race Vest for women. This vest has a 2-liter bladder with a quick release valve for fast and easy access to hydration. Other features include a harness to keep the pack stable on the run along with an adjustable chest strap for a more comfortable ride.

6. Up to 43 Percent Off Select Gaiam Yoga Mats

Having the right yoga mat is crucial. Many mats come in several different sizes and colors to help narrow down the options. Some also have certain features, such as a moisture-wicking coating or extra grip for added security during practice.

Save 43 percent off the Gaiam Sol Studio Select Dry-Grip Yoga Mat, which has extra thickness for more cushioning. It’s also a good choice for hot yoga, as the grip actually improves with increased temperature.

Get 20 percent off the Gaiam Foldable Yoga Mat, which folds into a compact square for easier portability. This mat has a sticky texture for more stable footing. It’s also scored and is 2mm thick.

7. $90 Off Levoit Air Purifier

Save $90 off the Levoit Air Purifier, which has a HEPA filter and a multi-stage filtration system that removes over 99 percent of dust, mold, pet dander and other allergens. It also has three speed settings along with a quiet operation. The purifier also has a compact design that allows it to fit into smaller spaces.

You can also save $84 off the Levoit Air Purifier for Large Rooms.

Price: $69.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

8. 61 Percent Off Etekcity Shiatsu Back & Neck Massager

This deep-kneading back and neck massager rotates in two directions to loosen up the neck, back and shoulders. It also works on tight muscles and has two adjustable speed modes. The massager automatically shuts off after 20 minutes for safety.

Price: $34.99 (61 percent off MSRP)

9. 66 Percent Off Yoga EVO Foam Roller Bundle

Save 66 percent off the Yoga EVO Foam Roller Bundle, which comes in two colors and includes all the essentials for yoga and other workouts. The bundle contains a 13-inch high density foam roller, two massage balls and a foot massager stick. The foam roller comes with a rigid PVC core for extra durability over time.

Price: $23.75 (66 percent off MSRP)

10. 64 Percent Off Allen Sports 3-Bike Hitch Mount Rack

Score $96, or 64 percent, off this three-bike hitch mount rack. This bike rack fits any vehicle with a 1.25 or 2-inch trailer hitch and has 16-inch long arms to securely transport bikes. Individual tie-down cradles offer even more security. The rack can be fully set up and installed within minutes.

Price: $53.99 (64 percent off MSRP)

