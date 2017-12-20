Tech Christmas Gifts: Top 10 Best New Gadgets 2017

Amazon

Without a doubt, the Holidays are chock-full of incredible tech gifts. Not that these aren’t phenomenal presents all-year-long, but Christmas really brings about some incredible deals.

Of course, tech gifts range from stocking-worthy, to “holy cow! How much did you pay for this? *gasp*”. Aside from a wide-range of prices, they’re also available in various functionality.

So, if you’re looking for the best tech gifts for Christmas, then you’re well on your way to finding the perfect thing.

1. DBPOWER T21 Upgraded LED Projector

Projectors have slowly made their way onto the tech gift scene, as more people are opting for them over TVs. Of course a TV is great, but it requires a mount, and can be more expensive than a projector.

The DBPOWER T21 Upgraded LED Projector is the perfect tech Christmas gift. It’s brighter than other projectors, giving off 1,800 lumens. And, it’s compatible with your tablet or phone, so you can stream right from your hand-held device. Plus, it has a built-in cooling system, to ensure the device doesn’t overheat. You’re unlikely to find a better deal than this bad boy.

Price: $105.99

2. AUKEY Ora iPhone Camera Lens

One of the best things about iPhones is their incredible camera quality. Android users may feel like they have a better operating system (do they really?), but have shoddy-at-best cameras.

The AUKEY Ora iPhone Camera Lens brings the iPhone’s picture taking game, up to a new level. It’s a two-in-one lens, allowing the user to take both macro- (120 degree angle) and micro-short (15x zoom). The lens is crafted with aluminum alloy, with rubber clips, to ensure your phone remains scratch-free. Give the tech gift of amazing pictures this Christmas season.

Price: $29.99

3. Cheerwing Syma X5SW-V3 Drone

Drones first made their way onto last year’s tech gifts for Christmas list. But, they were pretty darn expensive, and out-of-reach for most people. Like all technology, however, with time the price has dropped significantly.

The Cheerwing Syma X5SW-V3 Drone is equipped with everything to make for the easiest flight possible. It features headless/IOC, which significantly reduces the steepness of the learning curve. Equipped with an HD camera, so you can snap breathtaking images…and video! As far as tech gifts go, a drone is pretty dang high up there.

Price: $44.98 (25 percent off MSRP)

4. COWIN E7 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Headphones are an exceedingly popular tech gift around Christmas…but everyone has different preferences. Some people have tiny ear holes, while others have massive ones. So instead of getting ear buds, opt for over-the-ear headphones.

The COWIN E7 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones hold a charge for up-to-30-hours. They’re constructed with an ear pad made of protein, and 90 swiveling ear cups–which means more comfort for an extended period of time. A built-in microphone allows for use of Bluetooth. And, these bad boys come with an 18-month warranty–you won’t find a better tech deal on headphones.

Price: $59.99

5. Amazon Echo

“Hey Odesza!! ODESZA! Wait…hey Alexa?” As far as tech gifts for Christmas go, the Amazon Echo is an unbeatable device. You may end up yelling random names at her (see the video below for a good laugh), but she’s an incredibly useful bit of technology.

The second generation comes in multiple colors, ranging from charcoal to oak finish. It connects to many of the most popular applications, including Spotify, Pandora, and of course, Prime Music. In addition to its musical funcationality, it allows user to make phone calls, order household items, answer questions, and so much more. Heck, she can even order you a pizza. Give the tech gift of ultimate convenience this Christmas season.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

6. Fire HD 8 Tablet

If there was only one gift that tops almost everyone’s tech gift Christmas list, then it’s definitely a tablet. Unfortunately, though, many are far too expensive to give as a gift. Don’t get me wrong, iPads are fantastic, but they can cost a pretty penny. That’s where the Fire HD 8 Tablet steps in.

This bad boy is available in two storage sizes (32GB and 64GB), and four different colors (black, yellow, blue, and red). Pop in a MicroSD card for up-to-256GB of additional memory. It also features Alexa, Amazon’s propritary service. And, you can access all of your favorite Amazon features (like Prime, video, music, and more), in addition to other well-loved services, like Netflix, Pandora, and Showtime. Tablets aren’t usually a cheap tech gift option, but they are this year.

Price: $49.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

7. DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth V4.0 Portable Speaker

DOSS…like the old computer programming language? Close, but no cigar. (I’m not old enough to have actually used that language, but the nerd in me immediately jumped to that conclusion, too!) But, just like the Operating System of the 80s, the DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth V4.0 Portable Speaker hits it out of the park.

This bad boy is compatible with all bluetooth devices, so anyone can connect their phone or tablet. Music is played in 12W full-bodied stereo, via dual high-performance drivers, and enhanced bass. Lasting up-to-12-hours when played at 75% volume, it relies on a lithium-ion 2200 mAh rechargeable battery. Choose from four brilliant colors.

Price: $34.99

8. Ledger Nano S Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet

Cryptocurrency has become one of the hottest investments in the last-half of 2017. It’s been said that more people own bitcoin, than any other investment…in the world. Hodling cryptocurrency (keeping it, instead of trading it) requires a wallet. Wallets come in many forms, but they’ll either be hardware- or software-based.

Software wallets are an application within a device. These range from an app on your phone, to an extension on Chrome. Hardware wallets, on the other hand, are devices built specifically for storing cryptocurrency. And oftentimes, they’re cold storage, which means they’re not connected to the internet. This makes for a much safer device.

Ledger Nano S Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet is easily one of the most well-known and popular of available wallets. It allows users to require a two-step verification, for security purposes. All data is safely stored away, only accessible with a Pin number. As far as tech gifts go, a hardware wallet is top-of-the-list for any hodler.

Price: $139+

9. GoPro HERO5 Black

Cameras are great. But, they’re often too cumbersome, or downright annoying to carry on adventures. A phone takes phenomenal shots…but you need to maintain a charge for texting and calling. That’s where the GoPro HERO5 Black steps in.

GoPro has been around for years, maintaining the top spot in personal action video devices. Since it’s so small, you can bring it anywhere. It records video in 4K and 12MP photos three different modes: Single, burst, and time lapse. Even without a case, this bad boy is waterproof up-to-30-feet. And, it can continuously record 4K video for 60-90 minutes. As far as tech gifts go, a GoPro will always put a grin on the receiver’s face.

Price: $299.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

10. ASUS Wireless-AC1900 Dual-Band Gigabit Router

While many of the tech gifts on this list are meant for personal use, this particular present is a benefit to the entire household. And I can personally attest to the fact that receiving a router for Christmas is happy-scream-worthy.

The ASUS Wireless-AC1900 Dual-Band Gigabit Router ups internet speeds significantly. Boasting speeds up-to-1,900mbps, it also has a one GHz Dual-core CPU. This allows the device to multitask, setting up separate lanes for USB and wifi data. And, you can monitor the device’s functionality with an intuitive router app. As far as tech gifts go, you’ll make the whole family happy as clams.

Price: $59.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.