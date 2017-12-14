Today’s Best Toy Deals: Osmo Genius Kit $67, Batman Funko Pop $5
Today's Best Toy Deals: Osmo Genius Kit $67, Batman Funko Pop $5

today's best toy deals

Welcome to Heavy’s Daily Toy Deals, your source for the best toy deals that you’d actually want to buy for your kids. Everyday, now through Christmas Eve, we’ll be compiling daily lists of toys that are on sale for that day from various online retailers, including Amazon, eBay, Target, Walmart, Toys ‘R Us, and more. So whichever is your favorite online destination for deals, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be covering daily toy deals and daily video game deals, so if you’re a gamer, check back daily as well.

Today’s best toy deals include a great deal on a super-cool looking Batman Funko Pop figure based on the Justice League movie, the Xbox One S at its lowest $169.99, a 12″ Wonder Woman Doll for $6, and more. There’s also a mega sale on Alex Toys, with some up to 50% off the MSRP!

A lot of yesterday’s deals are still live today as well, so be sure to check them out also. Remember to check back with us daily, as we’ll have the best toy deals of the day every morning by 10:00AM EST.

Here are today’s awesome deals:

Today’s Best Toy Deals

12″ Wonder Woman Diana Prince & Hidden Sword Doll $5.94

today's toy deals

This incredibly popular Wonder Woman doll (one of the best Wonder Woman toys) is on sale today for just $5.94. May an Amazonian princess beat you to a bloody pulp if you DON’T pick up this deal today. It makes a great stocking stuffer.

Price: $5.94 (60 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Wonder Woman Doll on Sale on Amazon.

SAVE Big on Select Alex Toys on Amazon

alex toys sale

Alex Toys is growing bigger and bigger every year, and this year, they’re obviously at an all-time popularity high. They’ve got quite a few great kits on sale today, including the Alex Toys Craft My First Sewing Kit (which is now 50% off) and the Alex Toys Little Hands My Giant Busy Box which is down to $19.39. Also on sale today is the Scientific Explorer My First My Blowing Science Kit, which drops to an all-time low $10.49 (from its $24 MSRP). Today’s toy deals on Alex Toys are well worth checking out, especially if you’re interested in getting your kids some STEM toys.

Check out even MORE Alex Toys on Sale here.

Bears vs. Babies: Card Game $21

today's best toy deals

A game that is as ridiculous as the faux bear fur its box is covered in. Bears vs. Babies is super popular in 2017, which should be no surprise given that it comes from the people behind Exploding Kittens. For today, it’s available for $20.99, which is $9 off of its MSRP. It’s a great monster-building card game for ages 10+ that they’ll have a lot of fun playing. You know, in case you want something to keep them busy over the upcoming Christmas break.

Price: $20.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

Buy Bears vs. Babies on Sale here.

Save HUGE on Select Tech and Learning Toys

learning toy deals

Amazon also has other huge STEM toy brands on sale today, and the ones listed below are incredibly popular and highly-rated. The Snap Circuits Jr. Sc-100 Electronics Discovery Kit is available today for $17.50, which is 50% off the MSRP. The Osmo Genius Kit is also on sale today for $30 off, bringing it to an all-time low $66.99. This kit is great if your kids have an iPad to use it with (unfortunately, it’s unavailable for Android). Finally, get your kids to build their own computer with the Piper Computer Kit Minecraft Raspberry Pi edition, which drops $60 to $239.

See MORE Savings on Learning Toys here.

Batman Funko Pop $5

batman justice league funko

An awesome Batman Funko Pop figure is on sale at Best Buy for just $4.99, which is 50% off the MSRP. It’s based on the Justice League movie, which wasn’t very awesome. However, there’s no denying that this is a cool-looking Batman suit.

Price: $4.99 (Was $9.99)

Buy it at Best Buy.

Tenergy TDR Phoenix Mini RC Quadcopter $27

today's drone deals

It has been awhile since we’ve seen any good toy drone deals, but one of today’s best toy deals is on this Tenergy TDR Phoenix Mini RC Drone, which is available now for $26.59. This drone sports a bumble bee-esque design, with a yellow and black colorway. It’s easy to spot in the sky, so it’s harder to lose.

Price: $26.59 (Was $39.99)

Get This Drone Deal here.

EastPoint Sports Easy Fold ‘N Store Table Tennis Table $100

table tennis deal

$100 even for a well-designed and highly-rated table tennis table? Count us in! This is available at Walmart today, and it’s a huge savings off of the original $249.99 price tag. Save yourself $149.99 and make it their big present this Christmas — they’ll absolutely love it. Great for garages, toy rooms, and basements.

Price: $100 (Was $249.99)

Get This Deal at Walmart.

Rain Coat Doll Clothes for American Girl Dolls $13.46 **LIMITED**

american girl doll clothes

Nothing about American Girl Dolls is cheap, but for a limited time only today, you can score some clothes for American Girl Dolls for just $13.46. Deal ends VERY soon.

Price: $13.46 (MSRP $27.95)

Get this deal here.

Xbox One S 500GB $169.99

xbox one s $169

If you’re shopping around for a stellar Xbox One deal today, look no further than Newegg on eBay, which has the Xbox One S 500GB for just $169.99 brand new. Now, the price won’t show as $169.99 until you actually add the item to your cart, but once it’s in your cart, you should see its price drop by $20 to $169.99. Awesome deal for a great gaming console, and it makes a great gift this Christmas. Limit 3 per customer.

Price: $169.99 (One you place it in your cart!!)

Get This Xbox One S Deal here.

Rubik’s Cube Game $6.75

best toy deals today

The Rubik’s Cube is an undeniable classic, and for today only, you can save $7 off the MSRP. It’s available for $6.75 on Amazon this morning.

Price: $6.75 (Reg. $13.77)

Buy the Rubik’s Cube here.

Find more cheap toys for Christmas here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
