Top 10 Best Nice Luggage Bags, Suitcases, and Carry-Ons

Buying luggage that’s as attractive as it is functional is easy with this Top 10 guide. These bags, luggage sets, and carry-ons are guaranteed to please the eyes and aide one in effortlessly transporting their goods across the country. The two biggest factors to consider are organization and size. Some bags offer straightforward organization with only a few pockets, while others have more sophisticated organizational features like suiters and laptop sections. No matter your needs, there should be a bag here for you.

Here’s the best, nice luggage sets, suitcases and carry-ons from lowest to highest price.

1. Samsonite Classic Business

Samsonite

17.0″ x 12.0″ x 5.5″ |3.1lbs |

For business travelers who need to carry around their laptop and need pockets with convenient access, this Samsonite classic bag is a great value. It boasts a surprisingly large amount of space, a comfortable top handle, and a soft (and therefore, space flexible) exterior. It’s not rigid, however, and the bottom is not rubber (thus meaning if set down on a wet surface, one’s goods are not protected). It’s not the best piece of luggage on our list, but for people with simple expectations of durability, organization, and simplicity, this is a solid carry-on.

Price: $64.99

Pros:

Fits 15.6″ laptop with padding

Easy access front pocket allows for stowing goods one might need at the airport like a wallet or boarding pass

Comfortable top handles and shoulder strap

Surprising amount of space

Great for papers and other school-related goods

Cons:

May be too large for some

Not waterproof or weatherproof

2. Carribean Joe 20-Inch Spinner

Carribean Joe

20″x 9.5″ x 14″ |9.8lbs (shipped) |

For those in the market for a spinner, this Caribbean Joe bag boasts an interesting look and plenty of handy features including high quality zippers and smooth-rolling wheels. It’s surprisingly large since its interior has little to no obstruction (the wheel base encroaches slightly) yet offers solid organization options with a large interior pocket. This bag is durable and to those who are into the look, attractive. It’s a great value and a very nice spinner that isn’t generic looking.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Outstanding durability and workmanship

Surprisingly large

Great value for the quality

High quality zippers

Wheels roll smoothly

Cons:

Color is a bit different than images may depict

Not the best in any category, but a solid value

3. Vera Bradley Miller Carry-On

Vera Bradley

16″ x 13″ x 7.5″ |

For those with a carry-on that has a purse vibe, this Vera Bradley bag boasts six interior pockets for versatile organization options. It’s surprisingly roomy with durable and comfortable straps. It’s beloved by many for its attractive pattern, 100% cotton exterior (meaning it can be machine-washed and is definitely usable as a “personal item” for those carriers that charge extra for carry-on bags. It’s as practical as it is fashionable.

Price: $75.50

Pros:

Spacious and well-organized interior with six pockets

Great “personal item” to bring on a flight

Beautiful and surprisingly roomy

Zipper and construction are excellent

Straps are durable and comfortable

Cons:

Color may appear different from photographs

May be too big for some

4. Vera Bradley Large Duffel Bag

Vera Bradley

If the Vera Bradley look appeals to you, this duffel bag model comes in a huge variety of colors and patterns, but one thing unites these units: a large capacity and excellent durability. They have three interior pockets and solid straps for easy carrying. Plus, their soft exterior means they’re easy to stow away in a variety of nooks and crannies in the air or at home.

Price: $85

Pros:

Exterior has small pocket; interior has three mesh pockets for excellent organization

High quality zipper and construction

Comes in huge variety of patterns and looks

Softness allows it to fit in variety of spaces

Great size as a weekender

Cons:

Can be tiring to carry around without wheels

Zipper issues on small percentage of bag

5. Kipling Seoul Laptop Backpack

Kipling

If you’re looking for a sleek, comfortable and practical backpack, the Kipling Seoul offers excellent durability and a ton of nice features. Boasting padded straps (adjustable to 32″ in length), a built-in keyhanger, and a variety of pockets, it’s bound to please even the most organized backpack users. While it is on the small side, it does allow one to tote a laptop (in a padded sleeve) and is a great bag for travelers and school.

Price: $114

Pros:

Laptop compartment has redundant velcro closure, padded back, and padded bottom

Large pockets with pen sleeve, smart phone pocket, and two additional pockets

Built-in keyhanger

Padded straps are comfortable and adjustable to 32″ in length

Zippered pocket at top of bag for easy access to goods

Fabric is soft; it feels like Nylon

Cons:

On the small side

Expensive for a backpack (but extremely durable)

May not sit well on all people (be prepared to adjust)

6. The North Face Medium Camp Duffel Bag

North Face

Coming in a wide variety of styles, looks and size, this North Face camp duffel holds a ton of stuff. It’s not the most stylish piece of luggage, but it’s as practical as they come. It can be used as a carry-on since its length can be significantly compressed, just don’t pack it too full. The straps are comfy, and the bag offers ample pockets for organization, including a laptop sleeve. This is a zero compromise bag for users who want to move a ton of stuff and have it very well protected.

Price: $128.42

Pros:

Built-in 15″ laptop sleeve

Mesh sleeve pocket on end compartment for simple organization

Stiff but sturdy and strong zipper

Perfect size for carry-on (and can be compressed, just don’t over fill)

Strap is comfortable and well-made

Cons:

Straps may not work for all sized people

No wheels (inherent in type of bag)

No rigidity to protect goods

7. Kipling Sherpa

Kipling

15.75″ x 8.25″ x 11.25″ |1.6lbs (shipping weight) |

For those looking for a bag to throw atop wheeled luggage or as a standalone carry-on, the Kipling Sherpa is a high quality bag. It boasts a surprisingly large interior, several zippered pockets (for stowing your stuff away in various configurations), and is small enough to work as a personal bag on some airlines. The zippers are high quality, and it’s a great size for a weekend away, or as a simple tote for school or work.

Price: $134

Pros:

Slip over sleeve allows bag to fit easily on upright or wheeled luggage

Perfect carry-on (or personal bag on some airlines)

Several zipper pockets for easy organization

Surprisingly large size and interior

Cons:

May be too big for some users

Durable and well-made

8. Samsonite Silhouette Softside Spinner

Samsonite

8″ x 15″ x 21″ |13.7lbs (shipping weight) |

Looking for that perfect carry-on? The Samsonite Silhouette may be right for you. It has an ergonomic, rubber handle, which is always nice for the inevitable times where your gate is at the end of terminal (“B75? Seriously?”). Its wheels are special because they’re designed to roll on any surface, even or uneven. On top of this, the bag also boasts an interior suiter, for stowing your fancy clothes away. Plus, it’s backed by Samsung’s warranty and quality as a brand, so you know it’ll last.

Price: $189.99

Pros:

Handle is comfortable

Fully featured interior with mesh organizer and pockets

Interior suiter for added business clothes protection

Samsonite warranty and durability

Easy to put in overhead bins; compatible with airlines

Wheels roll over uneven surfaces

Cons:

Telescoping handle can be finnicky

Not the best for standing up; it can tip over if loaded improperly

9. Samsonite Omni Three Piece Luggage Set

Samsonite

31.5″ x 20.5″ x 13.5″ (largest bag) |

If you’re looking for some classy luggage, Samsonite is here to help. This Omni sets includes three bags all of which are expandable. They boast great interior organization, high quality internal lining, and are great looking to boot. These bags are built-to-last, but given many trips, the wheels will be the first thing to go; that said, they are easily replaced. Another great perk, however, is that this bag includes a TSA-friendly lock, which is always reassuring. This is a great set with a chic appearance. Interested in seeing more luggage sets? Check out our favorite affordable luggage sets.

Price: $244 (48 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lightweight and smooth rolling wheels

Internal lining of nylon for high-quality protection

Robust interior organization

TSA-locks for security

Expandable bags

Attractive bags

Cons:

Wheels are great but with frequenty travel, they’ll need to be replaced

Color can be different than depicted in product shots

10. Briggs and Riley Domestic Carry-On

Briggs and Riley

14 x 9 x 22 |11.2lbs (shipping weight) | Expandable upright

This Briggs and Riley carry-on is built to last. Briggs and Riley backs their products for life and it doesn’t matter who does the damage, the warranty covers inevitable damage from the throwers (people at the airport who “handle” baggage). This bag is lighter than its previous iteration and offers ample storage space. Plus, it’s got some clever design perks that let one remove dress shirts without wrinkling. While it is a steep price to pay, the features, quality, and lifetime warranty mean this is a buy-it-for-life purchase that’s guaranteed to please for a long time.

Price: $499

Pros:

LIfetime warranty that covers airline damage

Extremely durable and well-built

Well-designed so as to allow for removing dress shirts and not requiring ironing

If one uses repair policy, B&R is quick to fix and send back

Lighter than previous version

Cons:

High price means it’s only for seasoned travelers

Some airlines have issues with size as a carry-on, be sure to double check dimensions

Suiter can be tight or not fit certain men’s jackets

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.