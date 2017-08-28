Top 10 Best Nice Luggage Bags, Suitcases, and Carry-Ons

Buying luggage that’s as attractive as it is functional is easy with this Top 10 guide. These bags, luggage sets, and carry-ons are guaranteed to please the eyes and aide one in effortlessly transporting their goods across the country. The two biggest factors to consider are organization and size. Some bags offer straightforward organization with only a few pockets, while others have more sophisticated organizational features like suiters and laptop sections. No matter your needs, there should be a bag here for you.
Here’s the best, nice luggage sets, suitcases and carry-ons from lowest to highest price.
1. Samsonite Classic Business
Dimensions 17.0″ x 12.0″ x 5.5″ | Weight 3.1lbs |
For business travelers who need to carry around their laptop and need pockets with convenient access, this Samsonite classic bag is a great value. It boasts a surprisingly large amount of space, a comfortable top handle, and a soft (and therefore, space flexible) exterior. It’s not rigid, however, and the bottom is not rubber (thus meaning if set down on a wet surface, one’s goods are not protected). It’s not the best piece of luggage on our list, but for people with simple expectations of durability, organization, and simplicity, this is a solid carry-on.
Price: $64.99
Buy the Samsonite Classic Business here.
Pros:
- Fits 15.6″ laptop with padding
- Easy access front pocket allows for stowing goods one might need at the airport like a wallet or boarding pass
- Comfortable top handles and shoulder strap
- Surprising amount of space
- Great for papers and other school-related goods
Cons:
- May be too large for some
- Not waterproof or weatherproof
Find more Samsonite Classic Business information and reviews here.
2. Carribean Joe 20-Inch Spinner
Dimensions 20″x 9.5″ x 14″ | Weight 9.8lbs (shipped) |
For those in the market for a spinner, this Caribbean Joe bag boasts an interesting look and plenty of handy features including high quality zippers and smooth-rolling wheels. It’s surprisingly large since its interior has little to no obstruction (the wheel base encroaches slightly) yet offers solid organization options with a large interior pocket. This bag is durable and to those who are into the look, attractive. It’s a great value and a very nice spinner that isn’t generic looking.
Price: $69.99
Buy the Carribean Joe 20-Inch Spinner here.
Pros:
- Outstanding durability and workmanship
- Surprisingly large
- Great value for the quality
- High quality zippers
- Wheels roll smoothly
Cons:
- Color is a bit different than images may depict
- Not the best in any category, but a solid value
Find more Carribean Joe 20-Inch Spinner information and reviews here.
3. Vera Bradley Miller Carry-On
Dimensions 16″ x 13″ x 7.5″ |
For those with a carry-on that has a purse vibe, this Vera Bradley bag boasts six interior pockets for versatile organization options. It’s surprisingly roomy with durable and comfortable straps. It’s beloved by many for its attractive pattern, 100% cotton exterior (meaning it can be machine-washed and is definitely usable as a “personal item” for those carriers that charge extra for carry-on bags. It’s as practical as it is fashionable.
Price: $75.50
Buy the Vera Bradley Miller Carry-On here.
Pros:
- Spacious and well-organized interior with six pockets
- Great “personal item” to bring on a flight
- Beautiful and surprisingly roomy
- Zipper and construction are excellent
- Straps are durable and comfortable
Cons:
- Color may appear different from photographs
- May be too big for some
Find more Vera Bradley Miller Carry-On information and reviews here.
4. Vera Bradley Large Duffel Bag
If the Vera Bradley look appeals to you, this duffel bag model comes in a huge variety of colors and patterns, but one thing unites these units: a large capacity and excellent durability. They have three interior pockets and solid straps for easy carrying. Plus, their soft exterior means they’re easy to stow away in a variety of nooks and crannies in the air or at home.
Price: $85
Buy the Vera Bradley Large Duffel Bag here.
Pros:
- Exterior has small pocket; interior has three mesh pockets for excellent organization
- High quality zipper and construction
- Comes in huge variety of patterns and looks
- Softness allows it to fit in variety of spaces
- Great size as a weekender
Cons:
- Can be tiring to carry around without wheels
- Zipper issues on small percentage of bag
Find more Vera Bradley Large Duffel Bag information and reviews here.
5. Kipling Seoul Laptop Backpack
If you’re looking for a sleek, comfortable and practical backpack, the Kipling Seoul offers excellent durability and a ton of nice features. Boasting padded straps (adjustable to 32″ in length), a built-in keyhanger, and a variety of pockets, it’s bound to please even the most organized backpack users. While it is on the small side, it does allow one to tote a laptop (in a padded sleeve) and is a great bag for travelers and school.
Price: $114
Buy the Kipling Seoul Laptop Backpack here.
Pros:
- Laptop compartment has redundant velcro closure, padded back, and padded bottom
- Large pockets with pen sleeve, smart phone pocket, and two additional pockets
- Built-in keyhanger
- Padded straps are comfortable and adjustable to 32″ in length
- Zippered pocket at top of bag for easy access to goods
- Fabric is soft; it feels like Nylon
Cons:
- On the small side
- Expensive for a backpack (but extremely durable)
- May not sit well on all people (be prepared to adjust)
Find more Kipling Seoul Laptop Backpack information and reviews here.
6. The North Face Medium Camp Duffel Bag
Coming in a wide variety of styles, looks and size, this North Face camp duffel holds a ton of stuff. It’s not the most stylish piece of luggage, but it’s as practical as they come. It can be used as a carry-on since its length can be significantly compressed, just don’t pack it too full. The straps are comfy, and the bag offers ample pockets for organization, including a laptop sleeve. This is a zero compromise bag for users who want to move a ton of stuff and have it very well protected.
Price: $128.42
Buy the The North Face Medium Camp Duffel Bag here.
Pros:
- Built-in 15″ laptop sleeve
- Mesh sleeve pocket on end compartment for simple organization
- Stiff but sturdy and strong zipper
- Perfect size for carry-on (and can be compressed, just don’t over fill)
- Strap is comfortable and well-made
Cons:
- Straps may not work for all sized people
- No wheels (inherent in type of bag)
- No rigidity to protect goods
Find more The North Face Medium Camp Duffel Bag information and reviews here.
7. Kipling Sherpa
Dimensions 15.75″ x 8.25″ x 11.25″ | Weight 1.6lbs (shipping weight) |
For those looking for a bag to throw atop wheeled luggage or as a standalone carry-on, the Kipling Sherpa is a high quality bag. It boasts a surprisingly large interior, several zippered pockets (for stowing your stuff away in various configurations), and is small enough to work as a personal bag on some airlines. The zippers are high quality, and it’s a great size for a weekend away, or as a simple tote for school or work.
Price: $134
Buy the Kipling Sherpa here.
Pros:
- Slip over sleeve allows bag to fit easily on upright or wheeled luggage
- Perfect carry-on (or personal bag on some airlines)
- Several zipper pockets for easy organization
- Surprisingly large size and interior
Cons:
- May be too big for some users
- Durable and well-made
Find more Kipling Sherpa information and reviews here.
8. Samsonite Silhouette Softside Spinner
Dimensions 8″ x 15″ x 21″ | Weight 13.7lbs (shipping weight) |
Looking for that perfect carry-on? The Samsonite Silhouette may be right for you. It has an ergonomic, rubber handle, which is always nice for the inevitable times where your gate is at the end of terminal (“B75? Seriously?”). Its wheels are special because they’re designed to roll on any surface, even or uneven. On top of this, the bag also boasts an interior suiter, for stowing your fancy clothes away. Plus, it’s backed by Samsung’s warranty and quality as a brand, so you know it’ll last.
Price: $189.99
Buy the Samsonite Silhouette Softside Spinner here.
Pros:
- Handle is comfortable
- Fully featured interior with mesh organizer and pockets
- Interior suiter for added business clothes protection
- Samsonite warranty and durability
- Easy to put in overhead bins; compatible with airlines
- Wheels roll over uneven surfaces
Cons:
- Telescoping handle can be finnicky
- Not the best for standing up; it can tip over if loaded improperly
Find more Samsonite Silhouette Softside Spinner information and reviews here.
9. Samsonite Omni Three Piece Luggage Set
Dimensions 31.5″ x 20.5″ x 13.5″ (largest bag) |
If you’re looking for some classy luggage, Samsonite is here to help. This Omni sets includes three bags all of which are expandable. They boast great interior organization, high quality internal lining, and are great looking to boot. These bags are built-to-last, but given many trips, the wheels will be the first thing to go; that said, they are easily replaced. Another great perk, however, is that this bag includes a TSA-friendly lock, which is always reassuring. This is a great set with a chic appearance. Interested in seeing more luggage sets? Check out our favorite affordable luggage sets.
Price: $244 (48 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Samsonite Omni Three Piece Luggage Set here.
Pros:
- Lightweight and smooth rolling wheels
- Internal lining of nylon for high-quality protection
- Robust interior organization
- TSA-locks for security
- Expandable bags
- Attractive bags
Cons:
- Wheels are great but with frequenty travel, they’ll need to be replaced
- Color can be different than depicted in product shots
Find more Samsonite Omni Three Piece Luggage Set information and reviews here.
10. Briggs and Riley Domestic Carry-On
Dimensions 14 x 9 x 22 | Weight 11.2lbs (shipping weight) | Expandable upright
This Briggs and Riley carry-on is built to last. Briggs and Riley backs their products for life and it doesn’t matter who does the damage, the warranty covers inevitable damage from the throwers (people at the airport who “handle” baggage). This bag is lighter than its previous iteration and offers ample storage space. Plus, it’s got some clever design perks that let one remove dress shirts without wrinkling. While it is a steep price to pay, the features, quality, and lifetime warranty mean this is a buy-it-for-life purchase that’s guaranteed to please for a long time.
Price: $499
Buy the Briggs and Riley Domestic Carry-On here.
Pros:
- LIfetime warranty that covers airline damage
- Extremely durable and well-built
- Well-designed so as to allow for removing dress shirts and not requiring ironing
- If one uses repair policy, B&R is quick to fix and send back
- Lighter than previous version
Cons:
- High price means it’s only for seasoned travelers
- Some airlines have issues with size as a carry-on, be sure to double check dimensions
- Suiter can be tight or not fit certain men’s jackets
