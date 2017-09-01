Top 10 Best It Suitcases & Luggage Sets

It suitcases are becoming more and more popular as people realize that this brand not only makes high-quality, affordable luggage, but that it’s some of the lightest luggage one can buy. While It has a much bigger foothold in the UK market, many US consumers are waking up to the fact that “It” isn’t just a scary clown, they also make really great luggage.
In this list we have included carry-ons, luggage sets, and larger spinners, spanning many of It’s different products and bags. All of them are bound to please depending on your needs and budget.
Here’s the 10 best It bags from lowest to highest price.
1. Los Angeles 21.5″ Carry-On
Dimensions 21.5 x 13.5 x 9″ | Weight 3.63lbs |
Speaking of the USA, this “Los Angeles” bag is more practical than it is glitz or glamour. Weighing in at a feather light 3.63lbs, it’s a carry-on that won’t leave your body strained. Boasting a telescoping handle and surprisingly spacious interior, it’s easy to move around the baggage claim and airport (whether that’s LAX or not). Plus, the bag has two interior straps and a mesh pocket for easy organization.
Price: $49.99
Buy the Los Angeles 21.5″ Carry-On here.
Pros:
- Extremely light for its size
- Great for maximizing the amount you can travel with
- Telescoping handle is good quality
- Surprisingly spacious on the inside
Cons:
- Telescoping handle doesn’t lock
Find more Los Angeles 21.5″ Carry-On information and reviews here.
2. Mega Lite 22″ Spinner
Dimensions 8.1 x 21.9 x 14 | Weight 4lbs .25oz |
Price: $49.99 (79 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Mega Lite 22″ Spinner here.
This Megalite Spinner is slightly larger than the above model and therefore may not work as a carry-on on some airlines, but that doesn’t mean it’s not great in every other way. Boasting four smooth, quiet wheels, a very ergonomic grip handle, and a high quality polyester exterior, this is one bag that many are bound to find as useful as they find it light.
Pros:
- Four smooth and silent spinner wheels
- High quality polyester exterior
- Ergonomic grip handle
- Extremely lightweight
Cons:
- On the small side
- No interior pockets
Find more Mega Lite 22″ Spinner information and reviews here.
3. World’s Lightest 8 Wheel
Dimensions 22″ x 14″ x 9″ | Weight 4.07lbs |
This is a feather-like as they come. At a tiny weight of only 4.07lbs, this It bag may not pop off the baggage carousel, but most would be hard-pressed to deny that it’s highly practical. A bag this light is great for stuffing to one’s heart’s content, since it won’t get too heavy. That said, some did find it to be a bit too small. It’s durable and with a great construction that’s guaranteed to last. If you want your piece of luggage to be a world record holder, this is the way to go.
Price: $55.4 (31 percent off MSRP)
Buy the World’s Lightest 8 Wheel here.
Pros:
- Eight wheels for max maneuverability
- Flat bed for wrinkle-free packing
- Durable with great construction
- As light as they come
Cons:
- May be too small for some
Find more World’s Lightest 8 Wheel information and reviews here.
4. Mega Lite 26″ Spinner
Dimensions 10″ x 27″ x 17.3″ | Weight 5lbs 3oz |
Bumping up in size a bit, this 26″ spinner has a simple yet attractive exterior and not to be redundant here, but it is quite light for its size. While it is a bigger bag, the perks still stand to benefit those who dabble in the realm of checked baggage. A bag that weighs less allows one to hold more weight lest one run up against the dreaded 50lb limit. This bag has a semi-rigid exterior and rolls well.
Price: $59.99 (77 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Mega Lite 26″ Spinner here.
Pros:
- Incredibly light for a bag of its size
- Rolls easily
- Stiff exterior
- Attractive and plain exterior
Cons:
- Zippers can be finnicky
- Bag does not offer internal goods much protection
Find more Mega Lite 26″ Spinner information and reviews here.
5. Megalite 27.4″ Spinner
Dimensions 10″ x 17.3″ x 27.4″ | Weight 5lbs 8oz |
If you want a bag that pops off the baggage carousel, don’t feel trapped with this pink color. This bag comes in a variety of colors and looks. As usual, it’s very light for its sized (as checked baggage). It boasts a lined interior, mesh zip pocket for easy organization, and is sturdy yet lightweight. Unfortunately, for those who need expanding bags, this model does not expand, but read on, as other It bags allow for expansion for those of who you need weightless bags with a lot of volume.
Price: $59.99 (77 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Megalite 27.4″ Spinner here.
Pros:
- Comes in variety of colors
- Fully-lined interior with two tie-down straps
- Mesh zip pocket for organization
- Sturdy yet lightweight
Cons:
- Does not expand
Find more Megalite 27.4″ Spinner information and reviews here.
6. Megalite 31.3″
Dimensions 11.2 x 19.5 x 31.3 |
This massive bag boasts an interior mesh pocket, two internal tie down straps, and expands up to two inches. It’s spacious and built to last, plus, like almost all It bags it has rotating wheels for easily moving it about the airport. This is a great bag if you want to pack as much stuff as possible on your checked luggage; the main benefit of having a light bag is that it doesn’t affect one’s 50lb limit quite as much.
Price: $69.99 (75 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Megalite 31.3″ here.
Pros:
- Interior mesh pocket for enhanced organization
- Two tie down straps
- Expands up to two inches
- Durable and spacious
- Rotating wheels for max mobility
Cons:
- Wheels can have issues if suitcase is handled roughly
Find more Megalite 31.3″ information and reviews here.
7. Duotone Three Piece Set
Dimensions Small ( 21″ x 14″ x 8.5″), Medium (26.2″ x 16.9″ x 9.8″), Large (30.1″ x 18.9″ x 10.6″) | Weight 4.4 – 5.95lbs |
This Duotone set has a look that is very 80s. Don’t let the fun aesthetic fool you, however, these bags are as practical as they are cool. They boast two exterior front pockets, four wheels for 360 degree mobility, and as all It bags, are definitely on the light side. The attractive look garners more than just compliments; they’re also easy to pick out on the baggage carousel. One minor drawback here for the over-stuffing crowd: there are no expandable zippers on these bags, unfortunately.
Price: $129.99
Buy the Duotone Three Piece Set here.
Pros:
- Four wheels for 360 degree mobility
- Push-button handle system with telescoping handle
- Two exterior front pockets
- Easy to spot on the baggage carousel
- Lightweight
Cons:
- No expanding zippers
- Some may find look to be too retro
Find more Duotone Three Piece Set information and reviews here.
8. Sunset Palm Luggage Set
Dimensions Carry-on ( 20.7 x 14.8 x 7.7), Medium ( 24.4 x 19.1 x 8.9), Large (28.3 x 19.1 x 10), Extra Large( 32.3 x 21.1 x 11.2) | Weight 3.99 – 5.75lbs |
For those who want their bags to say, “We’re on our way to Florida,” this Sunset Palm set may be the one for you. Needless to say this set is extremely light boasting a max weight of 5.75lbs, but it’s also hugely versatile. It offers a carry-on bag, plus three other bags. This is more than a luggage set, it’s practically a moving set with all that capacity. This is a great set to buy if you’re a family, but you want to have a tropical vibe. Plus, each piece of luggage fits inside the other. They’re like Russian nesting dolls, but for visiting the in-laws.
Price: $179.99
Buy the Sunset Palm Luggage Set here.
Pros:
- Light for the size
- Smooth wheels
- Fit inside each other for convenient storage
- Durable
- Attractive exterior
Cons:
- Bags do not expand
Find more Sunset Palm Luggage Set information and reviews here.
9. Megalite Vitality
For those in the market for a set, this Megalite Vitality pack offers great value with a minimalist appearance. Boasting a 10-year warranty, expansion of up to 25% and double wheels for max smoothness, each and every piece of luggage will get to where you’re going. Each bag has a mesh pocket interior and two straps for holding your goods snugly inside. One minor drawback to these bags is the lack of a bottom handle. Beyond this, however, they’re as light and handy as they come.
Price: $209.99
Buy the Megalite Vitality here.
Pros:
- Eight wheels for easy and smooth gliding
- Lined interior for protecting your goods
- Each expands 25%
- Light set with great features
- Mesh pocket on the interior
- 10 year limited warranty
Cons:
- No bottom handle
- No way to link luggage together or to other luggage
Find more Megalite Vitality information and reviews here.
10. Pulsar Polypropylene 29.9″ Spinner
Dimensions 29.9″ x 19.7″ x 12.8″ | Weight 11.46lbs |
If you want the best It bag money can buy, this 29.9″ spinner fits the bill. While it isn’t quite as light as some of It’s other offerings, it does boast excellent build quality, high durability, and a huge 2.4″ expansion. If travelling light (or for a long trip) isn’t your style, then this is a great bag for you. Of course, it is much too big to be a carry-on, but as a checked bag, this luggage offers a ton of value, attractiveness, and durability.
Price: $259.65
Buy the Pulsar Polypropylene 29.9″ Spinner here.
Pros:
- Made from one of the most durable plastics
- Multi-directional spinner wheels
- Light for such a large size
- 2.4″ expansion capability
- Very durable
Cons:
- Too large to be a carry-on
- Wheels can break if handled improperly
