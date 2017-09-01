Top 10 Best It Suitcases & Luggage Sets

It suitcases are becoming more and more popular as people realize that this brand not only makes high-quality, affordable luggage, but that it’s some of the lightest luggage one can buy. While It has a much bigger foothold in the UK market, many US consumers are waking up to the fact that “It” isn’t just a scary clown, they also make really great luggage.

In this list we have included carry-ons, luggage sets, and larger spinners, spanning many of It’s different products and bags. All of them are bound to please depending on your needs and budget.

Here’s the 10 best It bags from lowest to highest price.

1. Los Angeles 21.5″ Carry-On

It

21.5 x 13.5 x 9″ |3.63lbs |

Speaking of the USA, this “Los Angeles” bag is more practical than it is glitz or glamour. Weighing in at a feather light 3.63lbs, it’s a carry-on that won’t leave your body strained. Boasting a telescoping handle and surprisingly spacious interior, it’s easy to move around the baggage claim and airport (whether that’s LAX or not). Plus, the bag has two interior straps and a mesh pocket for easy organization.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Extremely light for its size

Great for maximizing the amount you can travel with

Telescoping handle is good quality

Surprisingly spacious on the inside

Cons:

Telescoping handle doesn’t lock

2. Mega Lite 22″ Spinner

It

8.1 x 21.9 x 14 |4lbs .25oz |

Price: $49.99 (79 percent off MSRP)

This Megalite Spinner is slightly larger than the above model and therefore may not work as a carry-on on some airlines, but that doesn’t mean it’s not great in every other way. Boasting four smooth, quiet wheels, a very ergonomic grip handle, and a high quality polyester exterior, this is one bag that many are bound to find as useful as they find it light.

Pros:

Four smooth and silent spinner wheels

High quality polyester exterior

Ergonomic grip handle

Extremely lightweight

Cons:

On the small side

No interior pockets

3. World’s Lightest 8 Wheel

It

22″ x 14″ x 9″ |4.07lbs |

This is a feather-like as they come. At a tiny weight of only 4.07lbs, this It bag may not pop off the baggage carousel, but most would be hard-pressed to deny that it’s highly practical. A bag this light is great for stuffing to one’s heart’s content, since it won’t get too heavy. That said, some did find it to be a bit too small. It’s durable and with a great construction that’s guaranteed to last. If you want your piece of luggage to be a world record holder, this is the way to go.

Price: $55.4 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Eight wheels for max maneuverability

Flat bed for wrinkle-free packing

Durable with great construction

As light as they come

Cons:

May be too small for some

4. Mega Lite 26″ Spinner

It

10″ x 27″ x 17.3″ |5lbs 3oz |

Bumping up in size a bit, this 26″ spinner has a simple yet attractive exterior and not to be redundant here, but it is quite light for its size. While it is a bigger bag, the perks still stand to benefit those who dabble in the realm of checked baggage. A bag that weighs less allows one to hold more weight lest one run up against the dreaded 50lb limit. This bag has a semi-rigid exterior and rolls well.

Price: $59.99 (77 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Incredibly light for a bag of its size

Rolls easily

Stiff exterior

Attractive and plain exterior

Cons:

Zippers can be finnicky

Bag does not offer internal goods much protection

5. Megalite 27.4″ Spinner

It

10″ x 17.3″ x 27.4″ |5lbs 8oz |

If you want a bag that pops off the baggage carousel, don’t feel trapped with this pink color. This bag comes in a variety of colors and looks. As usual, it’s very light for its sized (as checked baggage). It boasts a lined interior, mesh zip pocket for easy organization, and is sturdy yet lightweight. Unfortunately, for those who need expanding bags, this model does not expand, but read on, as other It bags allow for expansion for those of who you need weightless bags with a lot of volume.

Price: $59.99 (77 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in variety of colors

Fully-lined interior with two tie-down straps

Mesh zip pocket for organization

Sturdy yet lightweight

Cons:

Does not expand

6. Megalite 31.3″

It

11.2 x 19.5 x 31.3 |

This massive bag boasts an interior mesh pocket, two internal tie down straps, and expands up to two inches. It’s spacious and built to last, plus, like almost all It bags it has rotating wheels for easily moving it about the airport. This is a great bag if you want to pack as much stuff as possible on your checked luggage; the main benefit of having a light bag is that it doesn’t affect one’s 50lb limit quite as much.

Price: $69.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Interior mesh pocket for enhanced organization

Two tie down straps

Expands up to two inches

Durable and spacious

Rotating wheels for max mobility

Cons:

Wheels can have issues if suitcase is handled roughly

7. Duotone Three Piece Set

It

Small ( 21″ x 14″ x 8.5″), Medium (26.2″ x 16.9″ x 9.8″), Large (30.1″ x 18.9″ x 10.6″) |4.4 – 5.95lbs |

This Duotone set has a look that is very 80s. Don’t let the fun aesthetic fool you, however, these bags are as practical as they are cool. They boast two exterior front pockets, four wheels for 360 degree mobility, and as all It bags, are definitely on the light side. The attractive look garners more than just compliments; they’re also easy to pick out on the baggage carousel. One minor drawback here for the over-stuffing crowd: there are no expandable zippers on these bags, unfortunately.

Price: $129.99

Pros:

Four wheels for 360 degree mobility

Push-button handle system with telescoping handle

Two exterior front pockets

Easy to spot on the baggage carousel

Lightweight

Cons:

No expanding zippers

Some may find look to be too retro

8. Sunset Palm Luggage Set

It

Carry-on ( 20.7 x 14.8 x 7.7), Medium ( 24.4 x 19.1 x 8.9), Large (28.3 x 19.1 x 10), Extra Large( 32.3 x 21.1 x 11.2) |3.99 – 5.75lbs |

For those who want their bags to say, “We’re on our way to Florida,” this Sunset Palm set may be the one for you. Needless to say this set is extremely light boasting a max weight of 5.75lbs, but it’s also hugely versatile. It offers a carry-on bag, plus three other bags. This is more than a luggage set, it’s practically a moving set with all that capacity. This is a great set to buy if you’re a family, but you want to have a tropical vibe. Plus, each piece of luggage fits inside the other. They’re like Russian nesting dolls, but for visiting the in-laws.

Price: $179.99

Pros:

Light for the size

Smooth wheels

Fit inside each other for convenient storage

Durable

Attractive exterior

Cons:

Bags do not expand

9. Megalite Vitality

It

For those in the market for a set, this Megalite Vitality pack offers great value with a minimalist appearance. Boasting a 10-year warranty, expansion of up to 25% and double wheels for max smoothness, each and every piece of luggage will get to where you’re going. Each bag has a mesh pocket interior and two straps for holding your goods snugly inside. One minor drawback to these bags is the lack of a bottom handle. Beyond this, however, they’re as light and handy as they come.

Price: $209.99

Pros:

Eight wheels for easy and smooth gliding

Lined interior for protecting your goods

Each expands 25%

Light set with great features

Mesh pocket on the interior

10 year limited warranty

Cons:

No bottom handle

No way to link luggage together or to other luggage

10. Pulsar Polypropylene 29.9″ Spinner

It

29.9″ x 19.7″ x 12.8″ |11.46lbs |

If you want the best It bag money can buy, this 29.9″ spinner fits the bill. While it isn’t quite as light as some of It’s other offerings, it does boast excellent build quality, high durability, and a huge 2.4″ expansion. If travelling light (or for a long trip) isn’t your style, then this is a great bag for you. Of course, it is much too big to be a carry-on, but as a checked bag, this luggage offers a ton of value, attractiveness, and durability.

Price: $259.65

Pros:

Made from one of the most durable plastics

Multi-directional spinner wheels

Light for such a large size

2.4″ expansion capability

Very durable

Cons:

Too large to be a carry-on

Wheels can break if handled improperly

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.