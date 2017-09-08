Top 10 Best Suitcases & Pieces of Luggage for Kids 2017

Buying luggage for kids can be a great way to make travelling fun and exciting for the whole family. These bags feature a variety of fun kids characters such as Hello Kitty, Spiderman, and the Avengers. All in all, none of these bags are very big, but they’re a great size for kids, they’re affordable, and they’re lightweight. All of them boast great durability, solid wheels, and help make travelling seem way more fun for the kiddos.

Here’s the 10 best pieces of luggage for kids from lowest to highest price.

1. Hello Kitty Roller

Sanrio

16.25″ x 11.75″ x 6″ |

This Hello Kitty bag boasts a cute, pink exterior adorned with Hello Kitty’s famous mug. It’s a small bag , as most are on this list, but it’s great for kids younger than age nine or so. It lacks any sort of pockets, but it’s main compartment should be enough for at least a few days of clothes for a kiddo. It’s made from durable polyester and works well a checked bag or carry-on.

Price: $28.4

Pros:

Solid durability

Small bag

Smooth rolling wheels

Easy to spot on the carousel if checked (but works as carry-on too)

Made from durable polyester

Easy to clean

Cons:

No pockets

2. Elmo Kids Luggage

Heys

18″x 11″ x 9″ |

This Elmo bag is bound to leave more than just Elmo tickled. It’s durable and attractive with an interior pocket and straps. Kids love it for its bright exterior and light weight. It’s great as a carry-on, but it may be a bit too big for some kids. Check out the dimensions above to see if it fits your needs.

Price: $36.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Works great as a carry-on

Young kids love it

Durable and attractive

Plenty of room for kids clothing

Cons:

May be too big for some

3. Stephen Joseph Classic Roller

Stephen Joseph

14.5″ x 6.5″ x 18″ |

For those who likes foxes and floral designs, this Stephen Joseph roller is great. It’s hand-washable, with a cool design, and has a robust set of exterior pockets for easy organization. One minor drawback here is that it’s a non-rigid bag, so it’s not great for storing any sensitive goods. Still, for most young kids, this bag will more than do the job.

Price: $39.39

Pros:

Hand washable

Completely polyester

Design is loved by young children

Well made with lots of pockets

Cons:

Soft bag; it’s not rigid

Handle does not lock

4. Marvel Avengers Roller

American Tourister

18″ x 12″ x 7″ |

This Avengers roller is as cool as it is practical. Boasting a vinyl front for great quality with long-lasting appeal, its design speaks for itself. Kids love the characters and parents love how smoothly it rolls through the airport. It’s a decent size, big enough for small children up to nine years old and for short trips. This is great for a tiny person who wants a tote that makes them feel like the Hulk.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Front pocket

Polyester with vinyl front for solid durability

Internal mesh pocket

Pulls smoothly through the airport

Great size for up to a 9 year old

Cons:

Zipper can break

5. Thomas The Tank Engine Roller

Thomas & Friends

15″ x 11.5″ x 5″ |

“Peep! Peep!” indeed! This Thomas the Tank Engine has a great design many kids are bound to love. Plus it has solid durability, great wheels, and should fit in the overhead compartment or under the seat. Like many bags on our list, the zipper is not amazing, so be sure to be gentle and not force it to close from say, overstuffing. That said, for most people, this bag is a great value and offers a cool look for fans of the little train that could.

Price: $42.20

Pros:

Great for Thomas fans

Rolls through the airport smoothly

Durability is great

Can fit in overhead bins or under seat

Cons:

Zipper could be better

6. Star Wars 18″ Upright

American Tourister

9″ high x 13″ wide |

“These are not the droids you’re looking for!” is what you might say to this Storm Trooper bag. It works great as a carry-on, has a high quality build, and rolls well. For fans of The Dark Side and the opposing forces in Star Wars, this Storm Trooper bag is a ton of fun. It’s great for small kids.

Price: $48.43 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Works great as a carry-on

High quality construction

Many kids love Star Wars/Storm Troopers

Rolls well



Cons:

Wheels are not 360

7. Emoji Backpacks

Heys

10″ x 12″ |

Emojis are all the rage these days. To quote the Emoji Movie, “Words aren’t cool.” Emojis are cool. For those who want a great bag with inline skate wheels and a fun exterior Emoji look, these bags come in a variety of emotions. Check out the full variety here including crying laughing, heart eyes, rainbow mouth, and sunglasses guy.

Price: $48.99

Pros:

Attractive look

Designed specifically for use by children

Clear inline skate wheels for solid durability and smooth rolling

Cute and well-built

Great for kids up to seven years old

Cons:

Circular shape of bag makes it somewhat awkward for carrying things

8. Spider-Man Upright 18″

18″ x 12.5″ x 9″ |

This Spiderman bag is one of the coolest on our list. Though, for the price, it’s not as well-built as some of the other models. Still, for average use, it should be more than fine and offers a design that many kids are bound to love. Plus, it offers a lined interior and a good amount of space. The biggest issue is its flimsy handle, but while it may seem cheap, it doesn’t really cause any issues unless one sets out to break it.

Price: $49.66 (50 percent off MSRP)

Heys

Pros:

Great for young kids

Durable design

Good amount of space

Handle is a bit flimsy, but not breakable

Lined interior

Cons:

Only OK construction

9. American Tourister Frozen 18″

American Tourister

18 x 13 x 8 |

When it comes to this bag, don’t “Let it go.” Boasting a large mesh pocket on the inside, easy compatibility with overhead storage, and durable skate wheels, what’s not to love? This is the perfect travel bag for a small kiddo (up to age seven) with an unthawing love of Frozen.

Price: $58.99

Pros:

Large mesh pocket in the interior

Easily fits in overhead compartment

Great for small child up to age seven

Sturdy

Skate wheels are durable

Cons:

Surprisingly small to some; only for small children

10. Spiderman 3D Spinner

Dimensions 18″ x 12.5″ x 7.5″ |

Now this is a Spiderman bag. While it may come at a premium price, it boasts great quality and a full four wheels for easy pulling around the airport. It also has restraining straps and a zipper divider. Kids love it for its great look, and adults love it for its practical features. This makes for a great Christmas gift or for another special occasion.

Price: $71.85

Pros:

Four wheels means it’s easy to pull

Very cool Spiderman logo

Excellent gift for small kids

Telescoping handle

Lined interior and zipper divider

Internal restraining straps

Cons:

Only for young kids

