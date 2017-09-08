Top 10 Best Suitcases & Pieces of Luggage for Kids 2017

Buying luggage for kids can be a great way to make travelling fun and exciting for the whole family. These bags feature a variety of fun kids characters such as Hello Kitty, Spiderman, and the Avengers. All in all, none of these bags are very big, but they’re a great size for kids, they’re affordable, and they’re lightweight. All of them boast great durability, solid wheels, and help make travelling seem way more fun for the kiddos.
Here’s the 10 best pieces of luggage for kids from lowest to highest price.
1. Hello Kitty Roller
Dimensions 16.25″ x 11.75″ x 6″ |
This Hello Kitty bag boasts a cute, pink exterior adorned with Hello Kitty’s famous mug. It’s a small bag , as most are on this list, but it’s great for kids younger than age nine or so. It lacks any sort of pockets, but it’s main compartment should be enough for at least a few days of clothes for a kiddo. It’s made from durable polyester and works well a checked bag or carry-on.
Price: $28.4
Buy the Hello Kitty Roller here.
Pros:
- Solid durability
- Small bag
- Smooth rolling wheels
- Easy to spot on the carousel if checked (but works as carry-on too)
- Made from durable polyester
- Easy to clean
Cons:
- No pockets
Find more Hello Kitty Roller information and reviews here.
2. Elmo Kids Luggage
Dimensions 18″x 11″ x 9″ |
This Elmo bag is bound to leave more than just Elmo tickled. It’s durable and attractive with an interior pocket and straps. Kids love it for its bright exterior and light weight. It’s great as a carry-on, but it may be a bit too big for some kids. Check out the dimensions above to see if it fits your needs.
Price: $36.99 (38 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Elmo Kids Luggage here.
Pros:
- Works great as a carry-on
- Young kids love it
- Durable and attractive
- Plenty of room for kids clothing
Cons:
- May be too big for some
Find more Elmo Kids Luggage information and reviews here.
3. Stephen Joseph Classic Roller
Dimensions 14.5″ x 6.5″ x 18″ |
For those who likes foxes and floral designs, this Stephen Joseph roller is great. It’s hand-washable, with a cool design, and has a robust set of exterior pockets for easy organization. One minor drawback here is that it’s a non-rigid bag, so it’s not great for storing any sensitive goods. Still, for most young kids, this bag will more than do the job.
Price: $39.39
Buy the Stephen Joseph Classic Roller here.
Pros:
- Hand washable
- Completely polyester
- Design is loved by young children
- Well made with lots of pockets
Cons:
- Soft bag; it’s not rigid
- Handle does not lock
Find more Stephen Joseph Classic Roller information and reviews here.
4. Marvel Avengers Roller
Dimensions 18″ x 12″ x 7″ |
This Avengers roller is as cool as it is practical. Boasting a vinyl front for great quality with long-lasting appeal, its design speaks for itself. Kids love the characters and parents love how smoothly it rolls through the airport. It’s a decent size, big enough for small children up to nine years old and for short trips. This is great for a tiny person who wants a tote that makes them feel like the Hulk.
Price: $39.99
Buy the Marvel Avengers Roller here.
Pros:
- Front pocket
- Polyester with vinyl front for solid durability
- Internal mesh pocket
- Pulls smoothly through the airport
- Great size for up to a 9 year old
Cons:
- Zipper can break
Find more Marvel Avengers Roller information and reviews here.
5. Thomas The Tank Engine Roller
Dimensions 15″ x 11.5″ x 5″ |
“Peep! Peep!” indeed! This Thomas the Tank Engine has a great design many kids are bound to love. Plus it has solid durability, great wheels, and should fit in the overhead compartment or under the seat. Like many bags on our list, the zipper is not amazing, so be sure to be gentle and not force it to close from say, overstuffing. That said, for most people, this bag is a great value and offers a cool look for fans of the little train that could.
Price: $42.20
Buy the Thomas The Tank Engine here.
Pros:
- Great for Thomas fans
- Rolls through the airport smoothly
- Durability is great
- Can fit in overhead bins or under seat
Cons:
- Zipper could be better
Find more Thomas The Tank Engine information and reviews here.
6. Star Wars 18″ Upright
Dimensions 9″ high x 13″ wide |
“These are not the droids you’re looking for!” is what you might say to this Storm Trooper bag. It works great as a carry-on, has a high quality build, and rolls well. For fans of The Dark Side and the opposing forces in Star Wars, this Storm Trooper bag is a ton of fun. It’s great for small kids.
Price: $48.43 (19 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Star Wars 18″ Upright here.
Pros:
- Works great as a carry-on
- High quality construction
- Many kids love Star Wars/Storm Troopers
- Rolls well
-
Cons:
- Wheels are not 360
Find more Star Wars 18″ Upright information and reviews here.
7. Emoji Backpacks
Dimensions 10″ x 12″ |
Emojis are all the rage these days. To quote the Emoji Movie, “Words aren’t cool.” Emojis are cool. For those who want a great bag with inline skate wheels and a fun exterior Emoji look, these bags come in a variety of emotions. Check out the full variety here including crying laughing, heart eyes, rainbow mouth, and sunglasses guy.
Price: $48.99
Buy the Emoji Backpacks here.
Pros:
- Attractive look
- Designed specifically for use by children
- Clear inline skate wheels for solid durability and smooth rolling
- Cute and well-built
- Great for kids up to seven years old
Cons:
- Circular shape of bag makes it somewhat awkward for carrying things
Find more Emoji Backpacks information and reviews here.
8. Spider-Man Upright 18″
Dimensions 18″ x 12.5″ x 9″ |
This Spiderman bag is one of the coolest on our list. Though, for the price, it’s not as well-built as some of the other models. Still, for average use, it should be more than fine and offers a design that many kids are bound to love. Plus, it offers a lined interior and a good amount of space. The biggest issue is its flimsy handle, but while it may seem cheap, it doesn’t really cause any issues unless one sets out to break it.
Price: $49.66 (50 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Spider-Man Upright 18″ here.
Pros:
- Great for young kids
- Durable design
- Good amount of space
- Handle is a bit flimsy, but not breakable
- Lined interior
Cons:
- Only OK construction
Find more Spider-Man Upright 18″ information and reviews here.
9. American Tourister Frozen 18″
Dimensions 18 x 13 x 8 |
When it comes to this bag, don’t “Let it go.” Boasting a large mesh pocket on the inside, easy compatibility with overhead storage, and durable skate wheels, what’s not to love? This is the perfect travel bag for a small kiddo (up to age seven) with an unthawing love of Frozen.
Price: $58.99
Buy the American Tourister Frozen 18″ here.
Pros:
- Large mesh pocket in the interior
- Easily fits in overhead compartment
- Great for small child up to age seven
- Sturdy
- Skate wheels are durable
Cons:
- Surprisingly small to some; only for small children
Find more American Tourister Frozen 18″ information and reviews here.
10. Spiderman 3D Spinner
Dimensions 18″ x 12.5″ x 7.5″ |
Now this is a Spiderman bag. While it may come at a premium price, it boasts great quality and a full four wheels for easy pulling around the airport. It also has restraining straps and a zipper divider. Kids love it for its great look, and adults love it for its practical features. This makes for a great Christmas gift or for another special occasion.
Price: $71.85
Buy the Spiderman 3D Spinner here.
Pros:
- Four wheels means it’s easy to pull
- Very cool Spiderman logo
- Excellent gift for small kids
- Telescoping handle
- Lined interior and zipper divider
- Internal restraining straps
Cons:
- Only for young kids
