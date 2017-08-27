Top 10 Best Fall Wedding Decorations

With cool crisp air, warm and inviting colors, and beautiful autumn foliage, you’ll find tons of opportunities to throw a festive and seasonal fall wedding, allowing you to truly embrace the benefits of your wedding date. Whether you’re looking to decorate the entire wedding yourself or you’re just looking for a project or two to add to the existing decorations, the below options will inspire the creative side in anyone and allow them to put a fall spin on their wedding.

From casual to formal and rustic to modern, the below ideas are all about fall colors and motifs, easy to incorporate into your big day without spending a ton of money or too much time.

1. Artificial Maple Leaves in Assorted Colors

Available in packs of both 300 and 400, these colorful artificial leaves make the perfect inexpensive fall centerpiece and can be used in a variety of ways. If the traditional fall colors aren’t your thing, spray paint them gold for a more glamorous look. You can purchase gold spray paint here in packs of four or six. You can also use them for escort cards or in vases as centerpieces. These tall cylindrical vases are the perfect option and can be used with or without the floating candle depending on your preference.

Price: $5.99

2. Rustic Falling in Love Burlap Banner

Whether you to choose to use this banner behind your head table, sweetheart table, dessert table, or even as a photo booth prop, the fun play on words makes this piece of decor perfect for a fall wedding. The inexpensive decoration is made with burlap flags that come assembled on the hanging string. Hang it in conjunction with these beautiful leaf garlands for some extra fall flare.

Price: $8.99

3. Realistic Fall Mini Artificial Pumpkins

If done right, incorporating pumpkins into your wedding decor is a lovely way to nod to the season without making your decorations feel like a Halloween party. These mini pumpkins come in packs of 16, and are considerably less expensive than purchasing real mini pumpkins in bulk. Without having to worry about rotting or defects, these can be used as table decorations or even as pumpkin escort cards. If the orange is too bright for your taste, purchase mini white pumpkins here for a more classy and neutral look.

Price: $16.99 for 16

4. Mixed Color Wicker Twig Grapevine

Fall colors are warm and inviting, with tones of burnt orange, red, brown, and yellow being the most popular. These wicker rattan balls work nicely as a vase filler, bringing color and texture to your guest tables. Alternatively, opt for wicker rattan balls that are lit from within to add some warm light and glow to your autumn wedding decor.

Price: $9.88

5. Fall in Love Wedding Candy Bags

Small details like your wedding favors, guest book, wedding signage and even your wedding cake topper are all places to nod to the fall without making your wedding decorations all about the season. Fill these autumn inspired favor bags with caramel popcorn for a late night sendoff that costs less than $1 each.

Price: $15 for 20

6. Nearly Natural Dahlia & Mum With Vase Arrangement

The obvious choice when it comes to decorating a wedding is using flowers. The cost of real flowers adds up quickly, and can oftentimes cost thousands of dollars. We wrote an entire post on why using artificial flowers is the way to go. Check it out here. This arrangement has the perfect combination of colors for a fall vibe. Use a simple burlap table runner and some pillar candles to complete the look.

Price: $38.81

7. Autumn Leaf Wedding Unity Candles

Will you be incorporating a unity candle into your wedding ceremony? If so, this beautiful handmade candle is a tasteful way to incorporate some fall elements into your wedding. The unity candles are made with real Northern California fall leaves all around the candle and feature a personalization, incorporating the names of the couple and the wedding date. You’ll also receive a matching pair of 12″ hand decorated tapers. If this unity candle isn’t quite your style but you’d like to have a candle ceremony, shop this post on the best unity candle sets.

Price: $66

8. Flameless Candles With Birch Effect

Due to the fire hazard associated with real candles (especially in large quantities), many venues have rules and regulations that limit brides and grooms to the use of flameless candles for their wedding. These have a lovely birch effect on the exterior, with a realistic flame that results in a festive and romantic glow. The varying heights are four inches, five inches, and six inches respectively and each candle delivers 150 hours of continuous light. Shop flameless candle sets without the birch effect here.

Price: $21.99 (84 percent off MSRP)

9. Assorted Size Harvest Off White Faux Gourds & Pumpkins

Mini white pumpkins can be used as part of a centerpiece, stacked high in a vase, or spray painted to match your wedding color scheme. Regardless of how you choose to use them, these mini white pumpkins and gourds come in a set of 12 and range in size from 2-3/4″ to 3-1/4″ high and 2″ to 3″ in diameter.

Price: $14.99

10. Autumn Themed Table Numbers

Table numbers are a must have part of your wedding and a perfect opportunity to incorporate a fall inspired motif. This one uses a traditional design of fall leaves and can be ordered all the way through number 50, depending on the size of your reception and the number of tables you have. Each table number measures 5×7 and is printed on quality paper. While the frame is not included, you can purchase wood picture frames in bulk here.

Price: $13.98

