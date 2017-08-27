Top 10 Best Wedding Ceremony Arches

The ceremony is arguably the most important part of any wedding. When you’re walking down the aisle, standing in front of family and friends, and exchanging vows, you want the atmosphere to look tailored and elegant. This is easy to achieve if you’re getting married in a church or religious institution, but if the ceremony is taking place elsewhere, a bit of decor can go a long way in bringing the ceremony to life and making it look like the special moment it is.

A ceremony arch is an easy way to provide structure to your ceremony, anchoring the end of the aisle and drawing attention to the bride, groom, and bridal party. Not only does it provide a gorgeous natural frame and backdrop, important for photographs, but is something guests will appreciate as they watch the ceremony take place.

Arches are typically inexpensive on their own, and can be brought to life with a small amount of floral or greenery, either artificial or real. They’re also easy to transport, and most can be assembled on site easily and quickly.

Shop our top picks below, ranging in cost from under $20 to over $200.

1. Dura-Trel Providence Arbor

If you’re looking for a white arch with clean and modern lines, this pergola style arch is perfect for any outdoor or indoor ceremony, and can easily be decorated. If you’re working with a florist for the rest of your wedding decor, this is one of the pieces that might be worth undertaking yourself to save a bit of cash. The pergola itself is very reasonably priced, and by using artificial flora, you can decorate it ahead of time without having to worry about browning or dying flowers on your wedding morning. Don’t have the time for additional decorations? That’s okay. This clean and simple option looks great on its own, too.

Price: $109.98

2. HollyHOME Decorative Metal Garden Arch

This arch will virtually disappear under some decorative flowers and vines, made from very thin metal. You can purchase this arch in a few various widths, depending on your spacing needs. The options pictured above is just under four feet wide, but there are a few options that expand to over four feet if you need the extra space. Since it is on the lighter side, you’ll want to use the stakes that are included to anchor the arch into the ground and avoid it blowing over in the elements. You can purchase these faux green ivy vines to decorate it for the big day.

Price: $67.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

3. VonHaus Dark Green Metal Arch

Available in both white and ivory, this is the perfect versatile option. The heart motif that’s built into its design makes it a nice choice for any wedding ceremony, and an option that doesn’t need very much floral to complete the look. You can scroll through the product images to see how the arch looks with minimal greenery and floral, something you can easily accomplish with this faux floral set.

Price: $84.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

4. Athens Vinyl Arbor

This arch has a simple and clean appearance and comes with easy to follow instructions that make assembly a breeze. It’s crafted to look like real wood, but is much lighter in weight and will withstand the test of time. Keep the look white and airy for your wedding ceremony by decorating the arch with sheer white luxury fabric. If you plan on repurposing this arch in your home after the wedding, you’ll be happy to know that it comes with a 20-year warranty.

Price: $128.24 (15 percent off MSRP)

5. Outsunny Wooden Garden Arch

Natural wood makes decorating your wedding ceremony an easy process, as it’s a material that goes with any style. It’s more durable than laminate and looks more polished than metal. The three black connection points are the only spots that you’ll need to cover to make it look complete and attractive, and you can do so easily with a few artificial floral bunches. These white rose garlands look authentic for a festive finish.

Price: $115.99

6. Bohemian Wedding Arch Backdrop

You’ll spend a bit more on this handcrafted macrame wedding backdrop, but it is a true statement piece that will stand out. The hanging is six feet wide by seven feet long but can be custom made according to your dimensions. It’s made of a delicate acrylic/wool yarn and flows dramatically in an outdoor breeze. The hanging does not come with the stand or dowel but you can easily construct one using wood from your local hardware store, or attach it to one of the alternative arches on this list. The tapestry comes with 1 1/4 inch loops at the top for easy hanging.

Price: $210

7. Lightweight White Metal Arch

Do you have a low budget for your wedding ceremony decorations? This arch is priced at under $20 and can easily be decorated for under $100 for a stunning presentation piece. Buy a single arch if just the couple is standing, or purchase a set of three to accommodate the entire bridal party. Weighing under five pounds you’ll find this option easy to transport to the ceremony location. After the big day, adorn it with outdoor string lights for a festive addition to your back yard.

Price: $17.99

8. Greenstone White Wedding Arbor

The width of this arbor sets it apart from the rest, with over a foot of additional space when compared to many other options on the market. With a clean and elegant style, this wood arbor comes with a light coat of white stain finish, allowing you to still see the grain tone of the wood through the stain. Easy-to-follow instructions make installation a quick and painless process, even for a novice.

Price: $157.69 (23 percent off MSRP)

9. Coral Coast Jeweled Metal Arch With Planters

This look is a little bit different, with planters that sit at the base of the arch, and that can be filled with flowers of your choosing. The metal arbor is neutral in color and will blend nicely with any back drop. To adorn the otherwise simple design, you’ll see colorful glass beads within the scrollwork of the arch. If you’re shopping for a wedding aisle runner, don’t miss this roundup with the top 10 choices.

Price: $195.46

10. Dark Walnut Wedding Arch

It doesn’t get much simpler than this wood wedding arch, which stands with three simple wood planks. The rustic arch can be used for both indoor and outdoor ceremonies, and is made from high-quality pine and completed with a dark walnut stain. This kit comes with pre-drilled holes for bolting the arch together and includes all the necessary hardware, making for a quick and easy assembly. The arch stands at approximately seven and a half feet tall and seven feet wide, more spacious than most of the arches on this list.

Price: $244.95

