Top 10 Best Wedding Umbrellas

Alanis Morissette says it best in her iconic song Ironic when she sings, “it’s like rain on your wedding day”. Every couple prays it won’t be them. While superstition tells us that rain on your wedding day is in fact good luck, we think that’s just so everyone who winds up with a rainy wedding day isn’t completely bummed out. Regardless how much you stalk the weather report in the months and weeks leading up to your wedding day, there’s no controlling the inevitable.

If it does shower on your wedding day, being prepared is the best way to ensure it doesn’t ruin the day all together. Backup plans for outdoor wedding festivities and rain gear on hand are both important to consider. Umbrellas are one of those precautionary items we recommend for every single couple. It’s up to you whether to purchase a single umbrella for the bride and groom, a few for the bridal party, or umbrellas for all your wedding guests. They’ll keep you dry, keep you looking your best, and some of our favorite wedding photos in existence are of a couple standing under an umbrella with raindrops falling around them.

Rain isn’t the only element that requires the use of an umbrella. Direct sun can also be unbearable for your bridal party or wedding guests. Parasols are another item we encourage couples to consider, especially if your wedding ceremony will be taking place outside in the prime summer months.

Shop the best wedding umbrellas below, with some for rain and some for sun.

1. Anderson Wedding Umbrella (Pack of 10)

Buying in bulk with a set like this is a great way to save some cash when it comes to purchasing umbrellas for a wedding. It’s better to be safe than sorry, and spending a few hundred dollars will ensure that your guests stay warm and dry, even if the weather is unpredictable. These clear umbrellas come in two sizes, but there’s not a big price difference, so we highly recommend the larger size for more coverage. If you’re worried about the temperature, purchase some of these inexpensive pashmina scarfs to give anyone who’s unprepared a little bit of extra warmth and coverage.

Price: $63.42 – $66.99 for 10 depending on size

2. Cloak Clear Auto Open Umbrellas

These highly rated umbrellas come in both a dome shape as well as a more standard umbrella shape. The clear nature of these umbrellas makes them perfect for photographs, and won’t block the shot if you choose to take a few photos out in the rain. If you’re simply looking to purchase one for the bride and groom, you can grab a single umbrella for under $20. If you’re purchasing several for a group, save by selecting the bulk option, for over $50 of savings.

Price: $147.03 for 10

3. Becko Clear Canopy Dome Umbrella

Just like with the rest of your wedding day attire, a backup umbrella is a fun way to accessorize your outfit. If you’re not a fan of plain white or clear, opt for an umbrella with a bit of texture and visual interest. This one is perfect, with a romantic floral pattern and a delicate lace edge that fits the wedding vibe well, and won’t detract from the rest of your look, especially in photographs. Check out some of the customer images to see these umbrellas in action on past rainy wedding days. Don’t forget to purchase some bridal rain boots for any outside activity on the big day. They’ll save your shoes from getting wet or muddy during travel.

Price: $17.99 (63 percent off MSRP)

4. Totes Clear Bubble Umbrella

Totes is one of the leading brands of umbrellas, and while these can’t be purchased in bulk, the current sale price is fairly reasonable for a well-made umbrella. The clear bubble canopy can easily accommodate two people, with a good amount of coverage and protection. The see-through exterior allows for visibility in both directions. Additionally, this umbrella comes with a lifetime warranty that protects against any breakage.

Price: $14 (12 percent off MSRP)

5. Just Married Wedding Umbrella

There’s no question that this clean and simple “just married” umbrella will look adorable in any couple’s rainy wedding day photos. It features an elegant “just married” print on the outer edge of the otherwise white umbrella. It’s also designed with an extra wide span that provides enough room for two people and makes it ideal for the bride and groom. The umbrella can be purchased in either white or ivory to perfectly match the color of your wedding dress.

Price: $34.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

6. White Wedding Paper Parasol

Maybe it’s not rain you need protection from, but the sun. Planning an outdoor wedding ceremony in a sunny spot? There’s nothing worse than guests baking in their wedding attire, which is why purchasing some inexpensive parasols like these is key. They’re relatively inexpensive, starting at just under $9, and priced as low as $6 each if you buy in bulk. You can opt to purchase the “Mr. and Mrs.” design pictured above, or go for some plain white parasols instead, also found under this listing. Either way, you can find these available in quantities of 1-60 depending on your needs.

Price: $8.59

7. Remedios Lace Parasol Umbrella

If paper parasols aren’t your style, lace umbrellas are another sure way to stay protected from the sun on your wedding day. Lace umbrellas also happen to look lovely in photographs, adding some style and elegance to a practical accessory. The umbrella is large enough for one person, measuring 30 inches diameter when open. Grab a pair of these coordinating lace flats from David’s Bridal, perfect for any time your tootsies get sore and tired in your heels.

Price: $22.99

8. Handmade Umbrellas for Bridal Party

This umbrella gives brides the best of both worlds, with an umbrella that can protect from both sun and rain. It also has a very attractive bridal look to it, featuring delicate and understated ruffles along the edges. The white umbrella also has a classic crook handle that’s easy to grip. The umbrella opens automatically with the touch of a button. The canopy size is 45 inches and can fit two people comfortably.

Price: $14.99

9. Artwedding Scallop Edge Lace Wedding Umbrella

If delicate and feminine details are important to you, then this umbrella is certainly your style and won’t detract from the rest of your bridal attire. It has an elegant and stylish look to it, and will fit in with the formality of the day, something that can’t be said for all umbrellas. While it can’t be used in the rain, this is a great option for sun protection. We also recommend this option if you’re looking for a prop umbrella for wedding day photos, with a lovely vintage look and feel.

Price: $21.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

10. Personalized Golf Umbrella – Set of 25

It’s the small and thoughtful details that seem to wow guests the most during weddings and truly stand out. Personalized umbrellas certainly fall into this category. If you’re worried about the weather, spend a little extra to provide umbrellas for your guests that are complete with your names and wedding date. Available in a slew of colors, you can choose the hue that best matches your wedding color scheme. Allow for some extra time for printing and delivery by ordering these about two months before the big day.

Price: $279.95 for 25

