Top 10 Best Blue Wedding Shoes

Regardless if blue is one of your main wedding colors, blue wedding shoes are a popular choice for many brides. They offer an unexpected burst of color, can qualify as a bride’s “something blue”, and can be worn in all seasons depending on the fabric and style. We love the idea of incorporating lighter blue hues or even blue floral printed shoes into spring or summer weddings and saving heavier textured fabrics like suede and velvet for the cooler months in fall and winter.

1. Badgley Mischka Women’s Royal Dress Pump

This shoe is sexy and stunning, perfect for a bright bold bridal blue that’s sure to wow. We love this option peeking through under a big white gown for a special touch of color or your “something blue”. This shoe is best for brides who are comfortable walking in high heels, with a height approximately four inches and a one inch platform. If you find peep toe shoes to be uncomfortable or simply prefer the look of a closed toe shoe, this option is almost identical but without the peep toe.

Price: $129.60 – $245 depending on size

2. SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Women’s Rampling Dress Pump

The most iconic pair of blue bridal shoes is likely the pair that Sarah Jessica Parker wears as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. When we stumbled across this pair of blue beauties by the infamous SJP, we had to include them. They’re sleek and sophisticated, made with a great medium blue suede. The heel is comfortable, as is the soft leather interior. If you’re looking for something with a slightly darker hue or a smaller heel, check out this alternative option from SJP.

Price: $167.52 – $355 depending on size

3. Jessica Simpson Women’s Camba Dress Pump

You don’t have to spend a ton for a nice blue wedding shoe. This one uses some illusion mesh fabric for a unique and unexpected look, while still providing some bright bridal blue. The memory foam used in the midsole of the shoe provides extra cushioning, which is something you’ll appreciate after being on your feet all day. For an alternative blue option in a similar price range, check out this laser cut blue leather shoe, also from Jessica Simpson.

Price: $27.14 – $89 depending on size

4. Steve Madden Women’s Daisie Dress Pump

If a bright bold blue shoe isn’t quite your style, there are several lighter blue options that might be better for you – this classic pump included. The blue hue is very light, great for spring and summer weddings when pastels work best. The design is great for a bride who prefers clean lines, and a traditional and timeless look that won’t go out of style. There’s no question you’ll get some use out of this shoe beyond the wedding day.

Price: $62.99 – $89.95 depending on size

5. Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s Sb-Anina Dress Pump

While solid blue shoes are the easiest to incorporate, we love how unique this floral option is. Featuring varying tones of blue and an ankle strap for additional support, these heels are comfortable and well made. The heel measures just under four inches with a one inch platform, which makes walking a bit easier. If you’re concerned about the heel height, purchase some of these cushions for extra padding.

Price: $39.99 – $140.23 depending on size

6. Marc Fisher Women’s Sahar Pump

When it comes to fashion, fabric and texture are one of the underlying factors that determines seasonality. Suede and velvet are our favorite choices for fall and winter, with a richer texture than lace and leather. These moderately priced heels have a lovely rounded toe, feminine scalloping at the edge, and a comfortable ankle strap. The thicker heel is on trend and provides more stability when you’re on the move. If velvet is your fabric of choice, check out these dark blue velvet pumps from Kate Spade, or these more affordable blue velvet pumps for under $30.

Price: $37.77 – $89 depending on size

7. Badgley Mischka Women’s Lacie Pump

Badgley Mischka has some of our all-time favorite bridal shoe designs, with a plethora of blue options to choose from. This style tops our list, with an approachable heel that won’t kill your feet, a simple single brooch at the toe, and a classic peep toe design that will never go out of style. This shoe is probably the safest choice on the list and we recommend it to any bride looking for a blue wedding shoe.

Price: $91.98 – $149.98 depending on size

8. Seychelles Women’s Hazel Dress Pump

At about two and a half inches high, this heel height is easy to walk in. The shoe also has some cushioning in the sole which makes them ideal for a day like your wedding day when you’ll be on your feet for long lengths of time. We also love the two-tone design of this shoe, with both silver and blue used in a color block style.

Price: $30.90 – $95 depending on size

9. Jessica Simpson Women’s Charese Dress Pump

This is another higher heeled option, recommended for those who don’t mind some added height and are comfortable walking in heels. The beautiful blue heel is made unique by a gorgeous floral texture that covers the entire shoe in suede and is great for all seasons. The shoe is available for purchases in half size 5-11 and should be ordered true to size.

Price: $49.99 – $89

10. Kate Spade New York Women’s Clarice Dress Pump

Kate Spade is another top designer when it comes to bridal shoes and we love the feminine classic look of this bright cobalt blue wedding shoe design. The fabric flower at the toe is made with silky satin and features a mid-sized thin stiletto heel, a peep toe, and a leather interior. If you prefer navy blue, check out this alternative Kate Spade style.

Price: $149.95 – $325

