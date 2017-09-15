Top 10 Best Custom Groomsmen Gifts

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect groomsmen gift for your guys, you’ve probably come across the same handful of gifts again and again. There’s nothing wrong with gifting one of the more traditional groomsmen gifts – there’s a reason they’re popular. On the other hand, if you’re looking to take your gift giving up a notch, add a simple personalization to one of these tried and true gifts. Monograms and initials add sophistication to any gift, and show that planning and thought went into selecting the item on your end.

Shop our top picks for personalized groomsmen gifts below or check out this post with 100 of the very best groomsmen gifts in 2017 for even more ideas.

1. Personalized Gentleman Gift Set With Wood Box

Rather than gifting one item, we love the idea of a groomsmen gift box, complete with a few items that they can use on the wedding day and afterwards, too. This company takes all the guess work out of assembling a box on your own, with some awesome pre-made groomsmen gift boxes that are ready to go. The best part is they are made personal with a name engraving on the box and personalization on all the items inside – which include monogrammed cufflinks, a tie clip, and a money clip. This personalized box has an engraved whiskey decanter and this one features a personalized shot glass and pocket knife.

Price: $40.98

2. Custom Engraved Wooden Watch

Men’s accessories make an awesome groomsmen gift for a few reasons. They’re something the guys can wear on the big day, they’re items that most men won’t buy for themselves, and if they’re personalized, they become even more special. This watch is made with handcrafted 100 percent natural wood for the face and a beautiful soft leather strap. It can be engraved both on the front (with up to three letters), and on the back (with up to 12 words). You’ll save almost 50 percent on this watch while it’s on sale, great if you must buy them for a large group.

Price: $32.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

3. Personalized Rustic Bottle Opener

If your groomsmen like to crack open a cold bottle of beer after work, they won’t have to hunt for a bottle opener or worry about cleaning up their caps with this decorative piece. These bottle openers can easily be mounted on a wall or simply set on their counter or bar. The customization process can go beyond just their name – add their favorite sports team, a logo, or a monogram. These take about two weeks to create so make sure you order them with a large enough turnaround time.

Price: $39.95

4. Personalized BBQ Set in Bamboo Case

Every guy needs a quality set of barbecue tools. This highly rated set makes a great groomsmen gift and includes the three most popular grilling tools – a spatula, tongs, and a serving fork. Everything is packed in an awesome wood case, which can be personalized with your guy’s title (groomsmen, best man, usher, etc.) and his name. If you want to make this gift even better, add in one of these awesome personalized branding tools.

Price: $42.39

5. Groomsmen Brass Tie Clips Set

Keep things simple with a fashion forward, sleek, and timeless tie clip that your groomsmen will use again and again. To make this gift easy to purchase for a group, you can select anywhere from two to twelve tie clips when you’re checking out, depending on your number of groomsmen. The tie clips can be stamped on the front and back with your groomsmen’s name, a date, a monogram, initials, or coordinates. It features a brushed finish for a warm gold color that will go with any outfit. You gifts will come wrapped in a lovely gift box so you don’t have to do much before handing these over to your groomsmen.

Price: $57

6. Personalized Engraved Flask

While a standard flask is a popular groomsmen gift, this glass engraved flask is certainly more impressive. This gift takes under 10 days to create, which is surprising given the high quality and very personalized nature of the gift. Each whiskey label flask is personalized with your groomsmen’s name and their home town. The best part of this gift is likely the price, at under $30 for each gift. Gift this along with their favorite bottle of scotch or whisky for the perfect gift.

Price: $29.50

7. Santiago Wooden Oakmont Personalized Cigar Box

Maybe your groomsmen are more into cigars than they are spirits. With weddings being a time of celebration, we love the idea of gifting your groomsmen a personalized cigar box, filled with a few nice cigars. This company has great customer service and will ensure that you receive a cigar box that meets your standards. Made from solid light wood, each cigar box comes engraved with the name and initial of your choice and measures 7.25 x 7.25 x 3 inches. It clasps tightly closed, keeping the contents fresh. New to cigars? Gift your guys a copy of this informative book along with their case.

Price: $29.95 (23 percent off MSRP)

8. Men’s Personalized Deluxe Duffel Bag

There comes a point in every man’s life when he needs to upgrade from a dirty old gym bag to some nice luggage. While buying a full luggage set for each of your groomsmen is likely out of the question, a nice monogrammed duffel bag that he can use for weekend getaways is a nice compromise and something he’ll surely appreciate. This affordable option is made with durable water-resistant fabric, brass hardware, heavy-duty zippers, and leather detailing and measures 23″ x 10″ x 11″, large enough to fit a few day’s worth of essentials.

Price: $39.99

9. Personalized Football Name Art Decor Print

Skip the traditional groomsmen gifts like fashion accessories and items related to drinking and smoking for something a bit more unique. These prints are awesome and they’re available in a slew of sports if football isn’t for everyone. Each image is unique, even if your groomsman has two of the same letters in their name (i.e. Scott). The print can be ordered in two various sizes, and either framed or block mounted depending on your budget and preference. Shop the alternative sport options here.

Price: $59.95 (14 percent off MSRP)

10. Personalized Laser Engraved Tactical Pocket Knife

Personalization is the best way to take a common gift (like a pocketknife) and make it more unique and unexpected. This option comes highly rated and can be ordered with up to two lines of text professionally engraved into the wood. The wood handle is designed with a convenient belt pocket clip for easy access at all times.

Price: $29.95

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.