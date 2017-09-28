Top 10 Best Fur Wedding Shawls & Capes

The last thing most brides want to do is cover up their gorgeous (and expensive) wedding gown with a bulky winter jacket or coat. It’s not ideal for photos and without question, kind of ruins the look. Luckily, there are other options that are a bit more fashion forward, complementary to a wedding gown, and still seasonally appropriate.

Fur shawls, wraps, boleros, and capes are all great accessories for a bride during her winter wedding and will only add to the overall aesthetic of her outfit. There are plenty of viable options that don’t use real fur, keeping costs down. In fact, most of the options on this list fall around or below the $50 price point, which is an entirely reasonable amount to spend on a wedding accessory that will keep you warm and looking the part.

While white fur is the most common option for brides, you can make your look more original by opting for brown, black, or even navy fur. Affordable faux fur shawls are also a great gift for your bridesmaids if the weather is looking chilly, giving them a great way to cover up for outdoor photos.

Shop our top 10 picks below for the best fur wedding shawls.

1. Ivory Faux Fur Shawl

If you’re looking to keep costs down, this affordable shawl will do its job keeping you warm on your wedding day. It provides a nice amount of warmth, lined with a silky fabric on the interior, which feels awesome against your skin. The faux fur shawl is one size fits all, and the affordable price makes it an awesome option if you’re looking to gift something like this to your bridesmaids as well.

Price: $19.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

2. Belle House Faux Fur Stole

There’s a few things about this stole that set it apart from others of its kind. First, it comes in a variety of colors. If you prefer to wear something other than white, or if you want to wear white but want an alternative color for your bridesmaids, this shawl is available in brown, black, champagne, burgundy, and grey. It also comes in four various sizes, unlike most shawls which are one size fits all, and can be ordered to fit US women’s sizes 2 through 16. It comes with an optional brooch for some sparkle and Velcro closures to hold the two ends together. Complete your look with one of these awesome bridal belts or sashes.

Price: $18.90

3. White Faux Fur Bolero

For a truly inexpensive option, this shawl costs less than $15 and will keep you warm for some outdoor time during a winter wedding. It fits nicely, with a coordinating ivory ribbon tie at the front that helps to adjust the sizing for a perfect fit. It’s recommended most for women size small or medium. If you have any flower girls in your wedding, purchase this coordinating girl’s shawl for them.

Price: $12.99

4. Rosalindbridal Bridal Fur Cape

White accessories aren’t for every bride, which is why we love the variety available with this shawl. The deep navy blue pictured above is our favorite for a winter wedding, but if you’re not a fan of this hue, this cape is also available in black, royal blue, ivory, or silver. The plush cape is made with high quality faux fur and features a beautiful brooch at the center. Check out the sizing chart to order the correct size. If you are into accessorizing with blue, you won’t want to miss this post on the best blue bridal shoes and this post with tons of ideas for your “something blue”.

Price: $29.99

5. Faux-Fur Capelet With Jeweled Brooch Style

David’s Bridal has tons of beautiful bridal accessories, this faux fur vest included. The collar provides some extra warmth and coverage, while the overall design is classic, elegant, and sophisticated. If you’re a plus size bride, this shawl is available in both standard and plus sizes for the best fit. This brown fur cape is another beautiful option if you’re not a fan of the white.

Price: $79.95

6. Ivory Faux Fur Bridal Wrap

Most fur shawls stay securely in place by clasping in the front, but don’t have proper sleeves. This design is slightly different, with no front closure but some elbow length sleeves that provide coverage and help keep it in place. Like many of the shawls on this list, this one is designed with satin lining along the interior and can be ordered in the size of your choosing. Looking for full length sleeves? This option from the same company features a long sleeve bolero design, perfect for a chilly winter day.

Price: $27.79

7. Calvin Klein Women’s Faux Fur Capelet

Currently on sale for 30 percent off, this simple and sleek vest has an understated and minimalist look to it, perfect for a bride with a more classic and traditional style. It’s available in two sizes, with a versatile fit. The faux fur is a bit thinner than some of the other options on this list, making it perfect even for late fall. Complete the look with one of these amazing bridal jewelry sets.

Price: $40.44 (30 percent off MSRP)

8. HALSTON HERITAGE Women’s Short Fur Cape Outerwear

If you have the budget to splurge, you can opt for real fur instead of faux fur. This cape is made with 100 percent real rabbit fur and is so incredibly soft and warm, perfect for a snowy winter wedding. The sleeves provide a good amount of coverage and the cape is held closed with a simple and unnoticeable hook closure at the neck. Prefer something lighter in color? This mink cape is a stunning ivory color and about half the price of the rabbit fur.

Price: $403.54 (5 percent off MSRP)

9. GUESS by Marciano Women’s Dolly Faux Fur Scarf

If you’re looking for a fur look that won’t overwhelm, perhaps a simple fur scarf is enough coverage, especially if you still want to see the majority of your dress. With capes and jackets that provide a significant amount of coverage, you do lose sight to your beautiful wedding gown. The ivory fur scarf measures 48″L x 7″W. To take care of this piece and most other shawls on the list, you’ll want to invest in a trip to the dry cleaner to ensure the appropriate care.

Price: $78

10. White Fur Jacket with Long Sleeve

This fur jacket is as white as they come, making it the perfect accessory for some photos in a snowy landscape. It has a hidden loop inside, which makes it easy to carry between wears, and drapes beautifully over the shoulders for the perfect amount of coverage. Coordinate the white shawl with some beautiful white pearl jewelry. Check out this affordable and highly rated set.

Price: $59.99 – $89.99 depending on size

