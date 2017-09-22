Top 10 Best Metallic Bridesmaid Dresses

As we head into fall and winter weddings, dresses with beading, sequins, and metallic fabrics will be prevalent bridesmaid dress choices. Metallic dresses offer a festive vibe, while still looking wedding and bridesmaid appropriate. They also expand far beyond the standard and traditional gold and silver to include rose gold, navy, black, and a slew of various grey tones.

When shopping for a metallic gown, you’ll want to watch out for a few things. Beading and sequins can be itchy and irritating, so if you’re selecting a dress with either of these elements, do so from an established designer to avoid cheap fabrics that will be bothersome against your skin. Choosing a metallic dress typically means accessories can be kept to a minimum. Simple jewelry and solid shoes are the way to go so that you don’t overwhelm the look. If you need some inspiration, check out our past posts on shoes and jewelry.

We’ve rounded up our top finds below, with 10 awesome metallic bridesmaid dresses for every shape and size.

1. Ever Pretty Sequins Long Formal Evening Gown

Rose gold is one of the most popular bridesmaid dress colors, so we’ve included quite a few rose gold options on this list at several price points. Sequin dresses can be uncomfortable and expensive. There’s nothing worse than paying a lot of money for a dress that’s awful to wear, which is why we love this option. The dress shows off any figure, with a hip hugging silhouette and a belt that helps achieve an hourglass shape, drawing attention to the waist. The simple, thin spaghetti straps offer support so you won’t be pulling at the dress to keep it lifted throughout the night. If you prefer yellow gold over rose gold, check out this option.

Price: $47.99 – $59.99 depending on size

2. Adrianna Papell Women’s Long Beaded Blouson Gown

If you’re going for a metallic look and you have a little bit of money to splurge on a dress, this dress is our top pick. Instead of an all over sequin gown, this sophisticated option has beautiful beading that creates a fun and unique art deco design on the dress. The upper portion of the bodice has a bit of draping to it, concealing the tummy and creating a waist. The skirt is floor length for an elegant and formal look. If you’re not a fan of the rose gold color pictured above, the dress can also be ordered in black, charcoal, navy, gunmetal, silver, an very light blue tone.

Price: $260

3. JS Boutique Metallic Crossover Sleeveless Gown

This affordable dress is one of our favorite finds. The highly rated dress works for so many body types, with thick straps that support the bust, a faux crisscross design that slims, and an A-line skirt that hangs away from the body, flattering just about every shape and size. The dress is made from high quality fabric that’s easy to hem to accommodate your height if you’re on the shorter side. If you need help finding a shoe, check out this post with our favorite options.

Price: $78.71 – $121.89

4. Jenny Yoo Women’s Jules Sequin Blouson Gown

Purchasing from a top designer is one way to ensure quality and fit in a formal dress, and there’s no question that Jenny Yoo qualifies. Jenny Yoo tops the list when it comes to popular bridesmaid dress designers and we love that all of their designs work for so many body types, great for a group of girls who might vary in shape and size. This dress comes in navy, charcoal, and the rose gold pictured above, and can be ordered in sizes 0 through 18 plus. The dress also features a unique cowl neck along the back, which can be removed if you’re not a fan of the draped look. If you prefer a short dress instead of a floor length gown, you can purchase an identical dress here, with a hem that falls just at the knee.

Price: $40.64 – $384.75 depending on size

5. Adrianna Papell Women’s Short-Sleeve All Over Sequin Gown

Sleeveless dresses aren’t for everyone. A lot of women feel self-conscious about their arms and prefer a look with a bit of extra coverage. If you’re shopping for a fall or winter wedding, it might also be nice to have some short sleeves to protect against the elements. The dress sparkles from head to toe with beautiful sequin beading and can be ordered in several metallic tones. It runs true to size and can be worn with minimal accessories. If you’re a bride shopping for her bridesmaids, don’t miss this post on the best bridesmaid jewelry sets, which make an awesome gift.

Price: $280

6. Adrianna Papell Women’s Sleeveless Gown

Metallic tones go beyond the rose gold and gold options pictured above. If you’re planning a winter wedding, we love the idea of incorporating silver, a cooler metallic tone that looks awesome with white. This platinum dress has just the right amount of sparkle, with some serious statement beading on top and a simple skirt on the bottom for the perfect contrast. The solid belt draws attention to the waist for a slimming effect. A simple silver sandal is the best choice for this dress.

Price: $258.56 – $369 depending on size

7. Laundry by Shelli Segal Women’s Metallic Side Slit Evening Dress

If sleek, simple, and traditional dresses are your style, then skip the beading and bling for a dress like this, with a metallic fabric that reflects light fabulously. The silhouette features a unique keyhole at the neckline, a lovely banded waist, and a statuesque skirt that falls to the floor. The dress is available in sizes 2 through 12. Not a fan of the silver? Check out this awesome gold option from the same designer.

Price: $52.59 – $120.47

8. Jill Stuart Women’s Sleeveless Deep V Lurex Satin Dress

How awesome is this high waisted frock? If you prefer something with a bit more volume in the skirt, this dress is beautifully crafted, with a slimming waistline, supportive straps, and a length that allows your shoe of choice to get a little bit of spotlight, too. The metallic fabric looks silver in some light and gold in other light, with reflective elements that look gorgeous from all angles. Since the shoe can be seen, opt for something with a little pizzazz. We like this option from Betsy Johnson, which features a structured bow.

Price: $368

9. BCBGMAXAZRIA Women’s Natasha Chiffon Sequin Evening Gown

Strapless gowns aren’t for everyone and can be hard to pull off, especially if you have a larger bust. If you are prepared to go the strapless route, ordering a dress from a high end designer like BCBG is one way to ensure a quality fit. This one is made with a structured bodice with boning for extra support but you’ll also want to check out this post on the best undergarments for all shapes and sizes to find the best slimming shape-wear for the wedding day. This beautiful dress can be ordered in both rose gold and silver, featuring allover sequin embellishments and a hidden back zipper.

Price: $126.48 – $448 depending on size

10. ERIN erin fetherston Gold Metallic Floral Gown

This is another metallic option that skips on the sequins and beading for something a bit simpler and streamlined. The designer uses metallic threading to create a very subtle floral pattern on this A-line gown. The dress features pockets, one of our favorite design elements, and has a V-neck design that can be worn with a normal bra. The dress is available in sizes 2 through 12 and will look awesome on any body type.

Price: $259.15 – $695 depending on size

