Top 20 Best Mother of the Groom Dresses

Your son is getting married – congratulations! There’s no question that you’ll want to look and feel like a million bucks for the occasion. You’ll be around family and friends and in a ton of photographs, so this isn’t the time to settle on an outfit that you don’t absolutely love. Easier said than done, right?

We’re here to help with a roundup of 20 amazing dresses and gowns that any mother of the groom can wear. Regardless of your age, these dresses are appropriate without being drab, and with quite a few options there’s something for everyone. Size also isn’t an issue, with dresses for both standard and plus size women included on our roundup, you’re sure to find something. If you’re someone who prefers a bit more coverage, we have dresses with cap sleeves, 3/4 sleeves, and full sleeves, but if you’re okay showing some skin, there’s sleeveless gowns that will be perfect for you.

While grey, navy, black, and champagne tend to be the most popular colors for the mother of the groom, adding a bit more color into your look is okay if it’s done tastefully. We have a few bolder options for those who love color.

Shop our top picks below.

1. S.L. Fashions Women’s Embellished Tiered Dress With Jacket

Looking for some extra coverage? We love that this dress comes with a matching lightweight and sheer jacket, providing an extra layer throughout the wedding day. The dress fits true to size and is less expensive than similar dresses in department stores, reasonably priced at under $100. If you’re not a fan of this light grey hue, the dress is also available in navy, dark grey, light pink, and light blue, all appropriate options for the mother of the groom. The tiered skirt and embellished neckline make the look dressy and elegant.

Pair the dress with these manageable gold heels.

Price: $99

2. R&M Richards Women’s Dress

Summer weddings can be uncomfortable, especially if you’re stuck in a dress with fabric that doesn’t breathe and that’s designed with a few layers. This cool and comfortable option comes in both slate grey and champagne and is available in a wide range of sizes. Keep in mind this dress does run a little big, so consider sizing down, especially if you’re in between sizes. The flattering draped jacket is included in this style, for some extra coverage during the ceremony or at any point throughout the day.

Wear it with these Nine West silver heels.

Price: $54.09 – $79 depending on size

3. Adrianna Papell Women’s Beaded Gown

With beautiful beading throughout and a classic elegant cut, this dress is fit for a mother of the groom or bride. The three available colors (navy, berry, and taupe) are all appropriate to wear as a mother of the groom. Navy is our top choice, being the most classic and versatile color option. It will look great with almost any other color that the bride is incorporating into the day.

Strappy and sparkly sandals are the way to go with this dress.

Price: $209

4. Adrianna Papell Women’s Draped Matte Wrap Gown

Most formal dresses tend to be sleeveless, which isn’t the most comfortable option for many mothers. Finding an option with sleeves that’s still elegant and sophisticated can be a challenge. This sleek option from Adrianna Papell is obviously designed with a woman’s body in mind, as you’ll find many figure flattering details incorporated into the style. The V-neck, waist embellishment, and rouching of fabric all contribute to an hourglass shape that is sure to wow. You’ll also find this dress extremely comfortable, made with a stretchy fabric.

Tie the waist embellishment into your shoe choice with this beautiful embellished heel.

Price: $99.99 – $179 depending on size

5. Alex Evenings Women’s T-Length Embroidered Dress

A mid length gown is the perfect length if you’re not a fan of a short dress or a long gown. This style remains formal, but is a bit more unique and less stuffy than some other options. This dress has a lot of personality and you’ll love how you look and feel in it. It’s designed with a godet skirt that looks awesome when in movement and hangs nicely for photos. The 3/4 illusion sleeves and illusion neckline provide great coverage, without stifling.

Since your shoes are completely visible with this dress, choose something that elongates the leg like these nude sandals.

Price: $189

6. Adrianna Papell Women’s Stretch Sequin Tulle Gown

You can’t go wrong as the mother of the groom with a classic and chic black gown. Sign us up for anything with the word “stretch” in the title when it comes to formalwear. If comfort is key, this one delivers, while still hitting the mark on formality. The dress is designed with subtle sequins, tulle, and a unique sleeve length that hits just above the elbow. The floor length gown gives it a dramatic effect.

Black shoes with a thicker heel are perfect for this look and easy to walk in.

Price: $112.48 – $249

7. Women’s Handkerchief Hem Dress

It’s no surprise that formalwear can be expensive, especially when it’s well-made and high quality. This option is both of those things, but is currently on sale for over 50 percent off, saving you $270 from the original price. It’s available in both black and navy, with exquisite detailing. The dress fits true to size and is available in both standard and plus sizing.

A shoe with a little bit of sparkle will bring out the shine from the subtle beading in the dress.

Price: $229 (54 percent off MSRP)

8. JS Collection Women’s Cap Sleeve Knit Brocade Rouched Gown

Just because you’re the mother of the groom doesn’t mean your dress needs to be frumpy or matronly. If you’re looking for a dress that has a fun and playful design, we love this women’s gown. It features a tasteful slit that hits mid leg, a crisscross bodice that accentuates the waist, and a comfortable silhouette that can be worn with a standard bra without it being detected.

If you’re comfortable in a higher heel, this nude sandal is our top choice.

Price: $348

9. J Kara Women’s Plus Size Beaded Top Dress

This gorgeous dress is available in both black and grey, two of our favorite color choices for a mother of the groom or bride. The dress is made without a zipper and simply slips over the head, for a looser fit that’s comfortable enough for all day wear and doesn’t constrict the body. It features delicate beading on the bodice and a simple chiffon skirt that flows.

This approachable sandal comes in both silver and black so you can purchase accordingly.

Price: $188 – $208 depending on size

10. JS Collection Women’s Rose Brocade Gown

Grey, black, and navy are certainly appropriate color choices for a mother of the bride, but they aren’t for everyone. If you crave color and prefer to wear something that has a bit more personality, this beautiful gown is perfect for your son’s wedding. The elegant statement gown features a flattering sweetheart neck and a trumpet cut that hugs the hips, accentuating the waist for a slimming silhouette.

Have some fun with the shoe and opt for one with a pink hue that brings out the vibrancy of the dress.

Price: $115.19 – $314 depending on size

11. J Kara Women’s Flutter Sleeve Gown

This dress combines a beaded top with a simple skirt for a formal look that’s still simple at the core. It’s available in both navy blue and the deep plum pictured above. Both options feature a small cap sleeve and a cowl neckline that drapes beautifully for a unique touch at the neckline.

Wear this dress with a classic nude heel.

Price: $198

12. Brianna Women’s Raised Ribbon & Sequin Embellished Dress

This amazing dress uses an illusion slip to create length and sophistication. The dress is made very well and is affordable. It comes lined and fits true to size. Sequins create the perfect subtle sparkle, while the higher neckline is a lovely contrast to the shorter hem of the skirt. Most women can easily get away with wearing a regular bra with this dress, providing comfort and the convenience of being able to avoid specialty undergarments.

This black Kate Spade heel is made special with a sparkly bow.

Price: $44.97 – $140 depending on size

13. Ever Pretty Elegant Sleeveless Dress

If cost is a concern, there are quite a few options that are quite inexpensive like this dress which can be ordered in just about any color for under $50. The mixed fabrics give the dress a lovely texture and tons of visual interest. It’s designed with an elegant lace bodice, a long chiffon skirt, and a banded belt at the waist, which creates a perfect hour class figure.

Since the length of the gown completely conceals the shoe, you can get away with a wedged dress sandal that’s more comfortable and easier to walk in.

Price: $49.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

14. Alex Evenings Women’s Tea-Length A-Line Dress

Alex Evenings is one of our favorite dress designers when it comes to shopping for the mother of the groom and bride. This dress exudes classic sophistication, with a gorgeous tea-length skirt, a belted waist, and a form fitting sparkly lace bodice. Not a fan of showing your arms? This one has you covered (literally) with 3/4 length sheer lace sleeves. The dress is available in both navy and silver, two of our favorite colors for a mother of the groom.

Sparkle from the ground up with a silver embellished pump.

Price: $209 – $282.15 depending on size

15. Alex Evenings Women’s Plus Size Printed Ball Gown

Since this dress fits true to size, the only alteration you might need to make is to the hemline, depending on your height. It’s not your typical mother of the groom dress, but it certainly works. It’s a formal gown, with a bit of personality, and still completely wedding appropriate. This dress is specially made for plus size women, featuring a stretch bodice with beaded cuffs and a beaded keyhole cutout neckline.

Given the personality of the dress, keep your shoe simple and sleek with a moderate black pump.

Price: $219

16. Adrianna Papell Women’s Column Gown

What drew us to this dress most was the color. It walks a fine line between blue and silver, for a dress that’s just outside a typical mother of the groom dress color. We love it for all seasons and all skin tones. The dress is cut beautifully, with a sleek and tailored silhouette. It’s made of beautiful and delicate embroidered lace and finished with a stunning silk bow at the waist.

These shoes mimic the color scheme of the dress and are a perfect match.

Price: $229

17. Alex Evenings Women’s Long Dress With Godet Detail Skirt

This is another top pick from Alex Evenings and one of the safest choices for a mother of the groom dress. It’s classic and timeless, featuring an off-shoulder design that won’t go out of style. The single brooch is a beautiful focal point that’s elegant and sparkly. The low pleats in the skirt create texture and movement, without bulking up the size of the dress skirt. Check out the video available to see the dress in action.

A simple ivory pump is our shoe of choice for this dress.

Price: $64.55 – $209 depending on size

18. Tadashi Shoji Women’s Sequined Sleeveless Gown

While this dress is one of the most expensive on the list, it’s worth the splurge for a dress that will wow wedding guests and make you look like the VIP that you are on your son’s wedding day. The inside is fully lined with a soft stretch jersey that feels like heaven against your skin, while the outside layer showcases the dramatic embellished fabric you see in the photo.

This blue satin pump is a fun and unexpected shoe choice.

Price: $508

19. Alex Evenings Cold-Shoulder Dress With Beaded Strap

This dress gives look of an off-shoulder dress with the added support of a dress with straps and is a unique design for any mother of the groom for her son’s wedding. You’ll see other figure flattering details incorporated into the design like an embellished waist, a tightly pleated bodice for beautiful texture, and an A-line skirt that conceals any trouble areas below the waist like the tummy and hips.

These suede heels match perfectly and would be lovely for a fall or winter wedding.

Price: $209

20. Alex Evenings Women’s Long Dress With Embellished Waist

While every woman knows that black is the most flattering hue, many mothers feel weird about wearing black to their son or daughter’s wedding. If that’s the case, this dark grey dress gives you the benefits of wearing black, but with an option that’s a slightly lighter color. The thick band of beading resembles a belt and falls at the perfect spot to slim the waist.

These dress sandals have a unique design and coordinate with the embellished belt perfectly.

Price: $219

