Top 10 Best Personalized Bridesmaid Gifts

Anyone can go online and purchase a bridesmaid gift easily and without much thought or effort. If you really want to wow your bridesmaids and give them something that shows that you went the extra mile, a personalized gift is the way to go. When the word personalized is brought up, most people think two things: time and money. While that can certainly be the case, we’ve spent the time curating a list of great gift ideas that don’t cost a fortune and can be delivered in a quick turnaround time, saving you the stress of trying to find that perfect gift.

Shop our top picks for personalized bridesmaid gifts below or check out this list with 50 alternative unique bridesmaids gift ideas.

1. Personalized Necklace Name Plate

Personalized gifts don’t have to be expensive. Bridesmaids will love this simple bar necklace, personalized in a clean font with their name and great for everyday wear. This is one of those necklaces that will become part of their everyday look, as it’s easy to combine with any other jewelry. The necklace is custom made in the finish of your choice (either rose gold, silver, or gold) and can be ordered in several different font options. Complete the gift with an optional back inscription for each bridesmaid for only $10 more. If your bridesmaids don’t typically wear necklaces, you can order a similar styled bracelet from the same designer.

Price: $20.50

2. Personalized Champagne Flutes

Champagne and weddings are two words that go hand in hand. From the bridal showers, to the bachelorette parties, to the morning of the wedding and finally the wedding reception, bubbly is typically flowing. Gift each bridesmaid their own custom champagne flute, perfect for toasting at all the above occasions. Each flute holds 8.5 oz. and is customized with the name of your choice. Prefer rose gold over yellow gold? Shop the same glasses with a pretty pink tint here.

Price: $17

3. Custom Vintage Bridesmaid Picture Frame

While the wedding celebrations last merely a handful of hours, the memories last a lifetime. Gift this photo frame to each of your bridesmaids so that after the big day, they can fill it with one of the many photos you’re sure to snap together. Each frame is custom engraved in the beautiful and soft white washed wood for a clean and classic look that will go with any style.

Price: $11.99

4. Personalized Makeup Bag Gift

Every girl needs a cosmetic case for travel. Even if your bridesmaids aren’t planning on much travel, these types of cases are great for keeping makeup, accessories, and even jewelry organized at home. The personalization and glittery gold heart makes these even more special. The beautiful case is made with 100 percent high quality cotton canvas and features a snazzy gold zipper for a secure closure. Prefer something a bit larger? Shop these personalized canvas bridesmaid totes instead from the same designer.

Price: $16

5. Personalized Bridesmaid Ceramic Coffee Mug With Flowers

The low cost of this personalized bridesmaid gift makes it possible to gift to a large group of girls without breaking the bank. The handmade ceramic mug is personalized with the title of the recipient (either bridesmaid or maid of honor), their name, and the wedding date. For an even better gift, fill the mug with some token bridesmaids gifts like these bridesmaid hair ties and one of these mini emergency kits.

Price: $17.99

6. Personalized Wedding Tote Bags

Not only is a bridesmaid tote super convenient for your girls to carry around their belongings on the wedding day, but it doubles as an elevated gift bag that you can pack to the brim with some other fun goodies for your girls. This one is inexpensive given the quality and custom nature, made with 100 perfect heavy duty cotton canvas and measuring 15″ wide x 16″ high. After the wedding day, your girls can use these for a trip to the beach, grocery shopping, or even as a gym bag.

Price: $19.99

7. Personalized Bridal Party Robes

We love the cohesive look of having your bridesmaids in matching robes the morning of the wedding. It is great for photos and just like coordinating bridesmaids dresses, makes the group look like they belong together. While you can find cheaper robes, they’re often poor quality and certainly don’t have the personalized nature of these. While these cost a little bit more per person, it’s worth it, especially since they’ll actually use these long after the wedding. Each robe is made with lightweight polyester satin and can be ordered in three various wreath styles. Want to shop some alternative bridal and bridesmaid robes? Check out our post with some great finds here.

Price: $40

8. Personalized Calligraphy Dress Hangers

This set of specialty hangers comes to only $7.50 each, an inexpensive gift for your bridal party. Not only will bridesmaids love seeing their gowns lined up on these awesome hangers, but they’ll look great in photos. Bridesmaids can also use their hangers at home for any special garment in their closet. These hangers are made with a notch for straps so their dresses will stay securely in place and can be ordered in two various wood tones. Prefer a different style hanger for the bride or bridesmaids? Check out some alternative options here.

Price: $45.99 for six

9. Kate Spade Initial Tumbler & Dipped Notebook

This gift is sweet, thoughtful, and something any bridesmaid can put to use. While this isn’t a wedding related gift, there’s no question every girl can find use for a new water bottle and an adorable coordinating journal. Each set comes in a bright and fun color and features a gold foil initial that corresponds to your bridesmaid’s first name.

Price: $34

10. Personalized Monogram Clutches

While these clutches may be on the higher end for a bridesmaids gift there is no question your girls will absolutely love this accessory and will use it all the time. You can find this clutch in several leather tones including the more traditional black and brown, but we love this unique design with a two tone grey look, suitable for all seasons. Each clutch will be made with your bridesmaid’s initials printed in gold-tone on the bottom corner. The 11″ x 7″ bag is foldable, has a metal zipper for a secure closure, and features a convenient inside pocket.

Price: $70

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.