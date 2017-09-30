Top 10 Best Wedding Boleros

If you’ve landed on this post, you’re likely considering wearing a bolero on your wedding day. While boleros are not for everyone, they’re a nice option to have on hand, completing the bridal look, providing coverage to a strapless or sleeveless gown, and in some instances, also shielding the bride from cooler temperatures in the winter months.

Some churches and religious institutes demand that the bride’s shoulders be covered, making it necessary to purchase a bolero, wrap, or shawl, at least for the ceremony. Rather than wearing a gown with sleeves through the entire evening, the bolero can be removed easily, transforming your outfit part way through your wedding day.

Most of the designs on this list are quite simple and affordable, so they can easily be matched to a plethora of wedding dresses and won’t cost a fortune. If you’re getting married in the winter, we recommend also shopping this post, which houses a roundup of beautiful fur wedding shawls and stoles.

1. Pleated Satin Bolero with Cap Sleeves Style

Offering a tailored, classic, and sophisticated look, this bolero is the perfect accessory to your dress. Given the simplicity of the piece, it would go with just about any wedding gown and is available in both white or ivory, meant to coordinate a plethora of styles. This bolero is currently on sale for almost 50 percent off, so even if you’re not sure if you’ll need it, we recommend having it on hand for a bit of extra coverage on your big day. These crystal stuffed heels are the perfect sparkly compliment.

Price: $24.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

2. EllieHouse Women’s Lace Bridal Bolero Jacket

Many churches require a significant amount of coverage when it comes to a bride’s wedding attire and exposed shoulders are a big no no. This classic bolero slips over the top portion of your dress, whether it be strapless or sleeveless, making your dress appropriate for your wedding ceremony. This bolero is available in a wide range of women’s sizes from 2-28, including both standard and plus sizes. It’s made of soft and comfortable tulle and lace and can be ordered in either white or ivory. Complete the look with one of these beautiful bridal sashes.

Price: $39.90

3. Women’s Long Sleeve Floral Lace Shrug

Boleros come in two primary styles, jackets and slip overs. Depending on the design of your dress, one of these designs might function better than the other. If the front of your dress has any embellishments or beading that you want to keep exposed, a jacket might be the way to go, since it hangs open at the front. It still provides coverage through the shoulders and the arms, which you’ll find in both styles. This bolero is available in a slew of colors, although we recommend white most for brides. You’ll notice a bit of shimmer in the lace for an extra special touch.

Price: $9.99 – $13.99

4. Lace Flower One Shoulder Bridal Wrap

This bolero is soft, subtle, and delicate, adding beautiful femininity to the top of any wedding gown. The bolero simply slides over the head and sits on the shoulders. It’s a great accessory for a wedding ceremony and can easily be removed afterwards without much effort. It’s only available in white and might not be the best option if you’re wearing an ivory or cream colored wedding dress.

Price: $51

5. Embroidered Lace Wedding Jacket for Bride

Designed with delicate lace and beautiful scalloping along the neckline and hem, this cape-like bolero is designed almost like a shawl and is held closed with a single button. This lace cape fits true to size and is made with high quality fabrics that certainly don’t look inexpensive. If you’re getting married in the winter months, consider checking out this post with the best fur wedding shawls for some added warmth.

Price: $8.99 – $15.99

6. Chiffon Bridal Shawl

We love the simple and understated elegance of this wrap, which is available in both white and ivory for a bride, as well as black and navy, perfect for bridesmaids. The lightweight fabric is soft and comfortable, great for any season. The best part about this option is the price tag. Similar pieces cost close to $50 when found in department stores, making this option an even better find. Still shopping for the finishing accessories? Shop here for the best bridal shoes and here for the best bridal jewelry.

Price: $24.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

7. Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Length Lace Bridal Jacket

Since many boleros are lightweight and delicate, it can be hard to find a proper jacket that has some structure to it. This one has satin bands at both the sleeves and the lapels, offering a nice contrast to the lace fabric you see in the design of most boleros. The 3/4 sleeve makes this option appropriate for all seasons, without being too heavy or too lightweight. If this bolero isn’t quite your style, check out the tons of options available from George Bride, all at affordable prices.

Price: $39

8. Lace Bridal Bolero Wedding Shawl in Gray

Looking for a unique spin on your bolero that goes beyond the standard bridal white? This option has a subtle grey blue tint to it, adding a conservative amount of color to your look. The shawl is extremely versatile in how it can be worn and styled – either twisted as a scarf or as a shrug/jacket over the shoulders. It comes in petite (sizes 0-4), standard (sizes 4-12), and plus size for sizes 12 and larger. Not a fan of the color? You can shop this item in champagne for a more traditional look.

Price: $33.99

9. Women’s Lace Wedding Bolero With Long Sleeves

This highly rated bolero looks just like the photo and is the perfect addition to any wedding dress for some additional coverage and warmth on your wedding day. It’s currently on sale for less than half the original price, which is a huge savings and makes it an easy pick. The delicate lace is not only beautiful, but also soft and comfortable to wear. The fringe detailing around the edges along with the scalloping makes this jacket look quite expensive.

Price: $32.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

10. Sequin Ivory Satin Bridal Bolero Jacket

Opt for a bolero with a big more weight and a whole lot of sparkle, like this number, embellished with gorgeous sequins. The ivory satin bolero is great for a more formal affair, and is a lovely way to dress up a simpler dress. Originally priced over $100 it’s on a mega sale, currently being sold for under $20. If you’re into the sequin look but need something more lightweight, check out this option.

Price: $19.99 (81 percent off MSRP)

