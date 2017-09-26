Top 10 Best Wedding Dress Storage & Preservation Products

Your wedding gown is undoubtedly one of the most important articles of clothing you’ll ever purchase, and likely the most expensive. After the big day, you’ll need to put some thought into the cleaning, preservation, and storage of your gown, since it cannot simply be hung in your closet with the rest of your wardrobe. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve outlined the basics of wedding dress storage below so that you can make an educated purchase and protect your beautiful wedding gown for years to come.

The first decision you’ll want to make is whether you’re looking for short term storage (less than a year) or long term storage (up to 30 years). If you only want to store your gown for a short time (maybe you’re selling it or are waiting to tackle the preservation process), a high quality garment bag is enough. Look for thick fabrics that won’t rip or tear, pH neutral fabrics, or bags made of muslin which is commonly used for textile preservation.

If you’re looking for long term storage, you’ll need to purchase a box or bag made specifically for this process. You’ll also need a large amount of acid free tissue paper, which you’ll place both inside and outside your dress to preserve the shape and protect it against the elements (dust, moths, moisture, light, etc.). If the process sounds too overwhelming to tackle on your own, a few companies will handle the preservation for you. We’ve included two options below where you can simply ship you dress and receive it back within in a few weeks, preserved and ready for storage.

Shop below for our top 10 picks on short and long term wedding dress storage options. Don’t miss this kit, which can be used to preserve your wedding bouquet, too.

1. Wedding Gown Preservation Kit

This is one of the highest quality preservation kits and while the cost is high, it goes much further than a simple box in protecting your wedding dress over the years, keeping it looking like new. A certified specialist will carefully clean, preserve, and package your precious dress in a box that’s personalized with your wedding date and name for a lovely keepsake. The preservation also goes beyond your dress and includes three items, allowing you to also preserve your veil, purse, garter, etc. If you’re wondering how the process works, it’s simple. When you receive your kit, just fill out the information form, attach stain stickers to any area on your gown that needs special attention, and then place everything in the bag and box provided, shipping it with the prepaid label. Your preserved dress will be returned in 2-8 weeks.

Price: $243.99

2. Antique Gold Wedding Dress Storage & Travel Box

While this might look like a simple cardboard box at first glance, it’s much more. This box is especially made for garment storage, with a few key aspects that ensure it stays protected for years to come. The large box is big enough to accommodate most wedding dresses if they’re folded carefully. The box is pH neutral and comes with acid free paper that won’t ruin your precious dress. If you’re traveling somewhere for your wedding, the carrying handle makes this a great way to transport your dress. Otherwise, simply use it after the big day for long term storage. If you’re worried this box might be too small for your dress, check out this option which can be ordered in a variety of even larger sizes.

Price: $99.95

3. White Wedding Gown Garment Bag

Some people can’t stomach the idea of paying tons of cash for dress storage, especially for a dress that’s already cost a fortune. If you need a short term storage or travel option for your dress, this inexpensive garment bag will provide the upmost protection. While it won’t preserve the dress long term, it’s still a great garment bag for a wedding dress, with room at the bottom for a large ball gown skirt or a dress with a sizable train. The vinyl is strong and will prevent the bag from rips and tears during transport or storage. You should also invest in a soft cloth hanger, which is more forgiving on straps than hard plastic for hanging.

Price: $8.49

4. Unbuffered Acid Free Tissue Paper

With a few inexpensive purchases, you can preserve your wedding dress in your home without a kit or outside help. The first and most necessary item needed is a pack of acid free tissue paper, which is used specifically in the preservation of jewelry, metals, and textiles and will prevent yellowing over time. The pack of three can be purchased for less than $25 and is very high quality. With this and a simple pH neutral box you’ll be set to go. Not sure how to go about folding a huge gown into a box? Watch this YouTube video for easy to follow instructions.

Price: $24.99

5. pH Neutral Wedding Dress Storage & Travel Box

Made with high quality materials and a lovely bridal pink color, this wedding dress storage box is one of our top picks. With pH neutral and breathable materials you can count on safe storage over time. The box also has convenient carry handles if you plan on traveling with our gown. The foldable nature of the box is another great feature, as it can easily be folded to a flat panel when it’s not being used. The box comes with some acid free tissue paper but you can order some extra paper here. Not a fan of the pink? Purchase it in white instead.

Price: $73.50

6. David’s Bridal Wedding Gown Preservation Kit

David’s Bridal is one of the top dress designers and offers a trustworthy wedding gown preservation service, taking the guess work out of storing your gown and leaving it to the experts. When you receive the preservation kit in the mail, simply pack your gown inside the box provided, drop it off to be shipped, and the specialists will take care of the rest for you. The kit ensures 30 years of preservation with a process that removes stains, prevents spot darkening over time, and seals out dust, mildew, and mold. Consider gifting this to someone special as a bridal shower gift. You can check out a product review of this preservation kit from a real bride.

Price: $289.95

7. Acid-Free Muslin Wedding Gown Garment Bag

If you don’t want to box and preserve your wedding gown, it’s worth investing a small amount of money into a safe garment bag that you can keep your wedding dress in for some time. Even though $55 may seem like a lot for a garment bag, it’s probably a fraction of what you paid for your wedding dress and worth it to keep it safe and protected in a closet. The bag includes a 17″ muslin padded hanger, acid-free tissue paper, and white gloves for handling and packaging the dress. If your dress doesn’t have a large train or skirt, you can purchase this similar garment bag option for $10 less. You can also grab this bag made especially for preserving your wedding veil.

Price: $54.95

8. Wedding Gown Carrying Bag

Appropriate for both short and long term storage, this box is available in a slew of fun colors and is made with very high quality and durable materials. It’s currently on sale for under $20, saving you some serious cash on your wedding dress storage. The fabric will protect from harmful elements like dust, moths, and moisture and is acid free, making it safe to store for longer lengths of time.

Price: $19.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

9. Heavy Duty Clear Wedding Gown Garment Bag

If you’re looking for a clear garment bag for your wedding dress, this option is affordable and is made with super thick plastic. It has a reinforced hanger opening that won’t rip with use or while hanging. It also has a full length center zipper which makes it easy to arrange your dress inside the garment bag. This is a great option if you’re flying or driving with your wedding dress in tow, although it’s not recommended for long term storage.

Price: $9.75 (39 percent off MSRP)

10. Extra-Large Wedding Dress & Costume Preservation Kit

This kit makes wedding dress storage convenient and easy. The museum-quality box is a beautiful and neutral grey color, perfect for those who prefer a classic storage option. The archival quality carrier board box is acid-free, lignin-free and pH neutral, keeping out dust, dirt and damaging light with the tight lid and metal edges. It also comes with 25 sheets of 30 x 40″ unbuffered tissue paper and white cotton gloves so you can pack everything safely at home.

Price: $114.99

