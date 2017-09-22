Top 10 Best Wedding Lawn Games

If you’re looking for a fun and unique way to entertain guests at your wedding (you know, besides the free booze, food, and dancing), then adding some games to your wedding reception can be a fun elements, especially if you’re planning a wedding with an outdoor component. There is typical some downtime during cocktail hour, which is a great time to set some lawn games up. Allow guests to play as appetizers are being passed.

Wedding reception games also function as a great ice breaker, bringing guests together who might not have known each other heading into the evening. Lawn games can also be kept set up for an alternative after dinner activity for guests who might not want to partake in the dancing.

By spending a few hundred dollars and devoting just a few minutes to setup, you can add some awesome games to your wedding reception. Shop our top picks for wedding reception lawn games below.

1. Giant Wooden Yardzee & Yardkle Set

Everyone loves playing Yahtzee, especially when the dice and score card are jumbo sized. Each dice measures 3.5 inches square, while the dry erase score cards measure 8×11, the size of a standard piece of computer paper. The jumbo dice comes in a convenient carrying bag and includes instructions for play. Purchase a simple white tin bucket for rolling the dice. Don’t forget to set up a high boy table next to the game so guests can set down their drinks and keep score.

Price: $42.99

2. Giant 4 Connect in a Row

How awesome is this giant, high quality, connect four game? Not only is it well made, but the wood base elevates the look and makes it perfect to have on site for a wedding reception. Currently on sale for almost 20 percent off, the game comes with a giant wooden board, 21 red and 21 blue plastic coins, and a convenient carrying case. Turn this game into an interactive guest book by having each guest sign the game with some Sharpies. Every time you set it up you’ll be reminded of your wedding day and your wedding guests.

Price: $99.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

3. Custom Wedding Bag Toss Game

Whether you call it “corn hole” or “bags”, everyone loves this game and there’s no question your wedding guests will, too. The custom nature of this game makes it extra special, with a personalized design that can be made to reflect your married name. This custom game can be ordered with just a few weeks lead time and comes with two 36″ x 24″ solid wood game boards and eight bean bags for play. The legs of the board can be easily fold into to the back for storage when it’s not in use. To make these even more fun for a wedding, purchase these Mr. and Mrs. bags for play.

Price: $129.95

4. Giant Tower Game

Set out this giant Jenga-like game at your wedding reception for some unnerving fun. This is another interactive game that you can have guests sign in lieu of a guest book if you choose. The set comes with 60 blocks and storage crate, which flips over to double as a game table. The game stacks up to five feet during gameplay and will look awesome. We recommend purchasing some of these chalk board yard stakes to guide guests to the various games and of course to the bar.

Price: $99.88

5. Hathaway Solid Wood Ladder Toss Game Set Brown

This game requires a fair amount of space, so keep that in mind as you plan the layout for your wedding reception. Unlike other similar games, this great wooden ladder ball set is durable and sturdy, and easy to set up. It comes with directions and a nice carrying case for convenient storage. The balls are made out of real golf balls, giving them a nice amount of weight for easier play. If you’re looking to save, you can find a plastic version of this game here for under $40.

Price: $66.29 (48 percent off MSRP)

6. MegaChess Giant Premium Chess Set

While this is one of the more expensive games on this list, it’s sure to make a huge impression with wedding guests and they’ll be lining up during cocktail hour to take their turn at this awesome game. The game includes 16 black chess pieces and 16 white chess pieces. You’ll need to buy the giant chess board separately here. If chess is too involved, you can grab a giant checker set here instead.

Price: $369

7. Viva Sol Premium Horseshoes Set With Wooden Case

If you don’t have much space but you want to set up a few outdoor games at your wedding reception, simple games like horseshoes don’t take up too much real estate and are still loads of fun. This high quality set has rust proof and colorful horseshoes, a great carrying case, and two stakes for playing. If you want all of your games to match, buy your bag toss, ladder ball, and bocce ball all from this same company for a beautiful and coordinated setup.

Price: $84.04 (33 percent off MSRP)

8. Deluxe Croquet Set

One of the most popular games at wedding receptions is croquet. Six players can play at a time, which is better than some of the two or four player games above. The inexpensive set comes with two 21″ hardwood stakes, nine vinyl-coated wickets, and six polymer balls, as well as a black zip-up carrying case for easy transport. Don’t miss these awesome signs for your wedding, including one for croquet.

Price: $59.99

9. GoSports 100mm Regulation Bocce Set

Bocce ball is great for wedding receptions. The rules are simple, the team sizes can vary, and the games move quickly. You can play bocce ball on most surfaces including sand, dirt, or grass. This regulation set has everything you need to get the game going, including eight high-gloss large balls and one small white pallino ball. If you’re looking to save a bit of cash, check out this similar option for under $40.

Price: $52.99

10. Hardwood Ring Toss Set

Ring toss is another great wedding reception game that doesn’t take up too much space and doesn’t cost a fortune. This one has a simple design that would go well with rustic casual decor, featuring a simple wooden base, five wooden uprights, and four rope rings that each measure four inches in diameter. If you’re looking for an option that’s a bit more unique, check out this handmade wine bottle ring toss.

Price: $49.95

