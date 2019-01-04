Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy is remembered as a style icon of the 1990s and the wife of John F. Kennedy, Jr. They were both killed in a plane crash on July 16, 1999; she was 33 and he was 38. Kennedy Jr. was flying the plane that went down in the Atlantic near Martha’s Vineyard. Her sister, Lauren Bessette, was also killed.

The story of the ordeal has been compiled into a documentary called “The Last Days of John F. Kennedy, Jr.” It debuted on ABC on January 3, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

1. Carolyn Bessette Had an Affluent Childhood in Greenwich, Connecticut & Friends Remember Her As Being Part of the ‘Beautiful Crowd’

Carolyn Bessette was born on January 7, 1966 in White Plains, New York. The New York Times ran a profile on her in 1996, shortly after she and John F. Kennedy Jr. tied the knot.

Bessette spent most of her childhood in Greenwich, Connecticut. Her mother, Ann Freeman, was a teacher. Her stepfather, Dr. Richard Freeman, was the chief of orthopedic surgery at White Plains Hospital in New York state. Bessette’s biological father, William Bessette worked as an architectural engineer.

In the piece, Bessette’s personality was compared to her mother-in-law, Jackie Kennedy Onassis. “Like Mrs. Onassis, Ms. Bessette-Kennedy is athletic, with an almost mysterious allure in public and, former colleagues say, a short temper in private.”

The young Bessette reportedly had trouble focusing in high school. She apparently preferred to focus on having fun rather than studying. A former classmate named Meg Nash told the Times that Bessette was “in the beautiful ‘in’ crowd” and “went to all the right parties.” According to Vanity Fair, Bessette was named the “ultimate beautiful person” in her yearbook. She graduated high school in 1983.

2. Bessette Graduated College With an Education Degree But Chose to Pursue Sales Instead; Her First Fashion Job Was at a Calvin Klein Boutique in Boston

Carolyn Bessette attended Boston University. Her reputation for being a beautiful young woman continued on from high school into college; she reportedly appeared on the cover of a calendar called “The Girls of B.U.”

During college, Bessette had romantic relationships with some high-profile men. She dated hockey player John Cullen, who went on to play in the NHL. She was also linked to Alessandro Benetton, the heir to the Italian clothing company whose family was worth billions of dollars.

She graduated in 1988 with an elementary education degree. But instead of following her mother’s footsteps and becoming a teacher, Bessette decided she wanted to pursue a more exciting atmosphere. Her first job post-graduation was for a company called “That’s Entertainment” in Boston. She was reportedly responsible for planning parties at nightclubs for clients including Reebok and Lotus.

But it wasn’t long before the fashion world called her name. Bessette, who had briefly pursued modeling as a potential career, became a salesperson for Calvin Klein at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Boston. According to the Sun-Sentinel, Bessette was recruited by Calvin Klein employees who thought she had the perfect look for the brand.

3. Bessette Moved to New York City & Became a Celebrity Stylist for Calvin Klein

Carolyn Bessette did not stay in Boston for very long. By 1989, she was working in New York City. According to the New York Times, a sales coordinator for Calvin Klein visited the Boston store and thought Bessette would be a good addition at the NYC headquarters.

Former president Susan Sokol hired Bessette to work as a stylist for celebrity clients. Her clients included journalist Diane Sawyer, socialite Blaine Trump, and actress Annette Bening. She worked for the brand for seven years, eventually working her way up to director of show production. In that role, she helped organize fashion shows.

During this time in her life, Bessette was also said to frequent Manhattan’s nightclubs on a regular basis. The Times reported that Bessette would often scout for new models when she was out on the town.

4. Carolyn Bessette Met John F. Kennedy Jr. in New York City, Most Likely at Calvin Klein

There are a few possible scenarious for how Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Junior first met.

They met in 1994. CNN reported in 1999 that the couple was said to have met while jogging in Central Park.

The Times reported that it was possible they met at a Manhattan nightclub called Rex; Bessette was said to go there multiple times per week.

Vanity Fair reported in 1999 it was most likely they were introduced by Kelly Klein, who was a mutual friend. For the documentary, ABC went with this theory, adding that JFK Jr. went to Calvin Klein to buy a suit and Bessette was, of course, working there.

5. The Public Scrutiny Was Blamed For Causing Strain in Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Relationship With Her Husband

The marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. to Carolyn Bessette was described as being the closest thing to a royal marriage that the U.S. gets. They managed to tie the knot in relative privacy. The ceremony took place in September of 1996 on an island off the coast of Georgia. They jetted off to Istanbul for their honeymoon.

The couple had a fiery relationship. As explained by Town & Country, they had a famously public fight in Central Park about six months before their wedding. Paparazzi spotted Bessette throwing her engagement ring at Kennedy Jr.

After they got married, the attention was constant, especially from New York tabloids. (They lived in Tribeca). Bessette was reportedly terrified of the photographers and never quite adjusted to all the attention. Her husband tried to convince photographers to leave her alone.

RoseMarie Terenzio, who worked as Kennedy Jr’s assistant beginning in 1994, wrote a memoir called “Fairy Tale Interrupted” detailing the couple relationship. Terenzio wrote that Kennedy Jr. could sometimes act entitled, which annoyed Bessette. The New York Post published the following excerpt in 2012:

“John’s insensitivity was the biggest catalyst of their arguments. Carolyn would decline invitations from friends because John said he was coming home for dinner. So she would wait and wait and wait, while he worked late and went to the gym (without letting her know), and then waltzed into the apartment way past dinnertime . . . Another classic scenario was when he would spring important information on her at the last minute, such as ‘Oh, by the way, the Whitney benefit is in two days’ or ‘I’m bringing a friend home for dinner . . . right now.’ . . . It wasn’t mean-spiritedness on his part. He was simply as disorganized and clueless as a kid.”

