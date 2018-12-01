11 Best Digital Gifts for Xmas to Send Instantly (2018)

Desperation needn’t be the only reason you’re looking for a last-minute Christmas gift that can be delivered digitally. For one thing, if you want to send the kind of gift that subtly acknowledges the recipient, but isn’t over the top or obtrusive, you can log on and send one of these gifts at any point during your festivities. Or let’s say you’re caught up in the loving, giving mood and just want to spread some more joy. Whether you’re scrambling to finish your shopping for the year or just want to send a little more love on Christmas day, here are the digital gifts for Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fandango E-Gift Card
Our Review
Lots of families make a tradition out of going to the movies on Christmas day. After the feast, there’s not much else to do, and there’s a possibility you’re already running out of things to talk about with your distant relatives. This gift isn’t only something they’ll use, but something they can use basically right away. Good Housekeeping has a list of movies to see over Christmas, so you can include a suggestion in your message that accompanies the gift. If you know they go to a specific theater every time, you can give either an AMC Theatre or a Regal Cinemas gift card.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hotels.com E-Gift Card
Our Review
If the person on your list loves to travel, get them started on their travel goals for next year with this gift card. This could also work either as a New Year’s Eve plan or to let them book their return holiday trip for next year (since you’re such a charming host, after all). Even if they just have it on hand in case of an unforeseen emergency, almost anyone can make use of this gift. Along those same lines, there are Airbnb digital gift cards, as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Uber E-Gift Cards
Our Review
The holidays means traveling for many people. Whether it’s to and from the airport or navigating an unfamiliar city, you can show the people who make the trek that you appreciate them by gifting them some credit on Uber.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gap Options E-Gift Cards
Our Review
The post-Christmas shopping season is filled with gift card redemptions as people look to complement gifts they received on the big day. This is especially true for clothing, as you might receive one or two pieces, but may need something else to complete an outfit. This gift card gives the recipient the ability to choose among any of the Gap, Inc. brands, redeemable at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Old Navy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beauty E-Gift Cards
Our Review
Along the same lines as the above, people planning for the new year or even just the coming New Year’s Eve party may need a new lipstick, some dry shampoo, or any number of other fine cosmetics. Unless you know exactly what they use, it can be tough to give these items directly as gifts, so let them choose with either a Sephora or Ulta gift card delivered right to their email.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Guitar Center E-Gift Cards
Our Review
Didn’t choose a gift for your musician in time? No problem. Send them a gift certificate to Guitar Center, which will give them enough cash for some essentials or for the last chunk they need for their new expensive piece of gear.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lowe’s E-Gift Card
Our Review
I became a homeowner about two years ago now and I cannot tell you how many trips to Lowe's I've made. The person on your list doesn't have to be a homeowner to make the most of this gift, either. It's practical, true, but there are plenty of things like plants and decorations at Lowe's that can make this a fun gift, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Xbox Gift Card Digital Code
Our Review
As I mentioned in our gifts for car guys post, I recently bought myself an Xbox and have yet to really dive into buying games. When the time comes, though, I'd be thankful for all the help I can get. On top of games, you also have to manage Game Pass and Live subscriptions, so this gift will really go a long way for any gamer, even if they're casual noobs like me. These are available for Playstation and Nintendo, as well, of course.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Digital Music Albums
Our Review
In my humble opinion, not enough people own the music they love anymore. Encourage a little more music ownership by sending a digital download of an album for Christmas. Pitchfork gave Earl Sweatshirt's new album Some Rap Songs an 8.8, and Robyn also has a new album out this year, if you need ideas. If you prefer, you can also give Bandcamp gift cards, which will allow the recipient to download albums in their choice of file format.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan One Year Subscription
Our Review
While it's true that most people don't need the full (and somewhat expensive) Adobe Creative Suite, having Photoshop is key for a number of jobs (including this one!). All your designer, photographer, blogger, or other creative friends (more ideas for creatives here) can make good use of this gift. The download code makes it easy to give digitally, even last-minute.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amazon Prime
Our Review
Amazon Prime makes a pretty great gift, really. It's bound to save them money over the course of a year via free shipping, and it's also like giving them acess to a full music and movie library. There's plenty of entertainment to be had from a Prime membership, including a host of free Kindle books. It's a pretty good value, ultimately, but you can also opt for the three month version at $39.