Are Rite Aid & Duane Reade Open on Easter 2019?

Rite Aid will be open on Easter Sunday, as well as Easter Monday. This is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm your local Rite Aid’s holiday hours can be useful. If you do not want to contact the restaurant directly, you should be safe following the designated Sunday hours, which are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ride Aid stores are open on most holidays; including New Year’s Day, Christmas Day, and the 4th of July. There are also open for business on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, and Christmas Eve, though they open at 7 p.m. for the former and close at 7 p.m. for the latter.

Rite Aid Locations Are Open During Regular Hours on Easter Sunday

Duane Reade stores are also open on Easter Sunday. According to Good Housekeeping, most Duane Reade locations will be open 24 hours, but its best to call the location nearest you and verify their hours before driving over. The only days that Duane Reade locations are closed are Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, meaning they are open for Easter, New Year’s, and other assorted holidays.

Duane Reade are a chain of pharmacy and convenience stores owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance. They are mainly located in New York City, and are known for their high volume layouts. The chain was founded by Abraham, Eli, and Jack Cohen in 1960, and took its name from the intersecting streets that its first store was located; Duane and Reade Streets in Lower Manhattan. The streets themselves are named after American politicians James Duane and Joseph Reade.

Duane Reade Stores Are Also Open on Easter Sunday

In 2010, Duane Reade was purchased by the Walgreens Company for a whopping $1.075 billion. Today, the chain has over 250 locations throughout New York, and is thriving despite the competition of pharmacy startups like Capsule. The New York Times recently ran a profile on the aforementioned Capsule, and how chains like Duane Reade continue to dominate the market.

“I think it’s not obvious that a stand-alone pharmacy prescription service is going to make big inroads, particularly in a metropolitan area where you have a Duane Reade on every other street corner,” said Linda V. Green, a professor at the Columbia Business School. “The idea of delivering prescriptions is actually old. It’s not clear to me what problem they’re solving here.

Rite Aid, meanwhile, is the largest drugstore chain on the East Coast and the third largest in the United States. The drugstore chain was founded by Alex Grass in 1962, and was originally known as the Thrift D Discount Store. Today, it is publicly traded on the Stock Exchange and has over 2,500 locations throughout the country. Its only major competitors are CVS and Walgreens.