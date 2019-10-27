Nets vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Nets vs Grizzlies game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) will try to avoid losing three straight when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-1) at the FedExForum in Memphis Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Nets vs Grizzlies on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

Nets vs Grizzlies Preview

The Grizzlies let one get away against the Chicago Bulls in their last game. They were outscored 63-42 in the second half, losing 110-102. Coby White burned Memphis in the second half, scoring 21 points while providing a huge spark for Chicago.

Jaren Jackson leads the Grizzlies in scoring through two games with 20 points per game, and is also the team’s leading rebounder, averaging seven boards per contest so far. As a team, Memphis is averaging 101.5 points a game, and they’re giving up 115. They’re also shooting a less-than-stellar .246 from 3-point range, so they’ll need to clean up both their offensive and defensive games moving forward. Memphis will look to rebound at home Sunday against a 1-1 Nets team.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 113-109 win at home against the New York Knicks Friday night. Kyrie Irving led the team with 26 points after dropping 50 in the Nets opening loss against the Timberwolves. Irving has the hot hand for the Nets with star Kevin Durant still rehabbing his Achilles. He hit two clutch threes in the final minutes of the game against the Knicks to help seal the victory for the Nets.

Irving is just one of five Nets with a double-digit scoring average, so Brooklyn will bring a well-balanced attack to Memphis. The Nets are also shooting a healthy .437 from 3-point range, and if this game comes down to a long-range shooting contest, the Grizzlies could be in trouble.

The Grizzlies and Nets were 1-1 when playing against each other last year.