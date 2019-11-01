Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Placed on Injured Reserve: Report

Joe Flacco is officially done for the season.
The Denver Broncos quarterback was officially placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury, effectively ending his 2019 season, according to Benjamin Albright of NFL Network.
Flacco had started the Broncos’ first eight games, leading the team to a 2-6 record. However, he had apparently suffered a neck injury in recent weeks — and the injury didn’t get any better following the team’s 15-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.
It also appeared as if Flacco’s patience with the Broncos had wore thin, as he criticized the team’s late-game, conservative play calling — which led to Denver’s loss.
Here is what the veteran quarterback had to say following the game, via The Denver Post.
“We’re now a 2-6 football team and we’re like afraid to go for it in a two-minute drill, you know? Like, who cares if you give the ball back to the guys with a minute and 40 seconds left. They obviously got the field goal anyway.
“And once again, we’re a 2-6 football team and it just feels like we’re kind of afraid to lose a game. It’s third-and-5 at the end of the game. You know, who cares if they have a timeout there at the end or not. Getting in field goal range isn’t that tough. You’re just putting your defense in these bad situations and I just felt like, ‘What do we have to lose? Why can’t we be aggressive in some of these situations?’ That’s how I felt like in a lot of the game today.”
With Flacco’s season now over, the Broncos will shift their attention to rookie quarterback Drew Lock. The second-round draft selection is projected to start in Week 13 based upon Albright’s report.
He’ll make his first career start at Mile High against the Los Angeles Chargers.