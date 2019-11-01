Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Placed on Injured Reserve: Report

Joe Flacco is officially done for the season.

The Denver Broncos quarterback was officially placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury, effectively ending his 2019 season, according to Benjamin Albright of NFL Network.

Flacco officially done for the year, Broncos place on IR. Countdown to Lock is on. Look for him to start practicing after the bye, take over at home against Chargers after Allen handles Browns game and two game road stretch of Minn/Buff — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 1, 2019

Flacco had started the Broncos’ first eight games, leading the team to a 2-6 record. However, he had apparently suffered a neck injury in recent weeks — and the injury didn’t get any better following the team’s 15-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

It also appeared as if Flacco’s patience with the Broncos had wore thin, as he criticized the team’s late-game, conservative play calling — which led to Denver’s loss.

Here is what the veteran quarterback had to say following the game, via The Denver Post.

“We’re now a 2-6 football team and we’re like afraid to go for it in a two-minute drill, you know? Like, who cares if you give the ball back to the guys with a minute and 40 seconds left. They obviously got the field goal anyway. “And once again, we’re a 2-6 football team and it just feels like we’re kind of afraid to lose a game. It’s third-and-5 at the end of the game. You know, who cares if they have a timeout there at the end or not. Getting in field goal range isn’t that tough. You’re just putting your defense in these bad situations and I just felt like, ‘What do we have to lose? Why can’t we be aggressive in some of these situations?’ That’s how I felt like in a lot of the game today.”

With Flacco’s season now over, the Broncos will shift their attention to rookie quarterback Drew Lock. The second-round draft selection is projected to start in Week 13 based upon Albright’s report.

He’ll make his first career start at Mile High against the Los Angeles Chargers.