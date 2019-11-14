Latin Grammys 2019 Hosts: Who Is Hosting the Awards Tonight?

The 2019 Latin Grammys boast three hosts this year. Multi-hyphenate star Ricky Martin joins actresses Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega to lead an all-star lineup of presenters and performers. This year’s ceremony airs on Univision beginning at 8:00pm EST. Before the event begins, red carpet coverage online reveal all of the night’s fashion hits and misses.

Ricky Martin Returns to the Latin Grammys Stage

Ricky Martin has experienced one of the most exciting years of both his personal and professional life. His family has grown with the addition of a new baby, Renn. The child joins sister Lucia as well as twin brothers Mateo and Valentino in the singer’s growing family. Martin has also revealed that he and partner Jwan Yosef are now married.

The host has been listed among the night’s performers as well. He brings the new song “Cantalo” to stage with his co-collaborators on the project, Bad Bunny and Residente. “It’s a message of freedom in the sense that the only thing we want is for my people to sing — to sing and to liberate and to be happy and to give the love, which is so needed these days,” the singer said of his newest music.

Roselyn Sanchez Was Recently Seen on ABC’s Grand Hotel

Actress Roselyn Sanchez came to American television with the ABC series Grand Hotel. The dramatic series showed viewers a family’s trials and tribulations as they ran the last hotel of its kind in Miami. It was announced by the network that it’s first season would also be the show’s last. Still, it offered the chance for Sanchez to show off her acting range. Something she gained from years of experience in the entertainment industry. Fans of the series Devious Maids will recognize the actress from her memorable role as Carmen Luna.

Sanchez has another venture that she’s proud of, a new podcast. The actress started He said, Ella dijo with husband Eric Winter. It’s a lighthearted look at their relationship and the topics they love talking about. This couple have appeared together in a project for Hallmark.

Paz Vega Brings Her Global Appeal to the Ceremony

Paz Vega has accumulated an impressive resume during her career. The actress, who is from Spain, has appeared with some of Hollywood’s most well known stars, including Adam Sandler. Her most recent big screen blockbuster was the Sylvester Stallone action film Rambo: Last Blood. The film put her on a global stage yet again as the iconic lead character battled kidnappers. The mother of three also takes time to appear on various television projects for both Spanish language and English language audiences. She is scheduled to appear in an upcoming telenovela.