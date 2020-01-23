‘Star Trek: Picard’ EPs Talk Borg and Romulans’ ‘New Relationship’

The premiere episode of Star Trek: Picard, titled “Remembrance,” was chock full of revelations and surprises for both new and longtime viewers. But perhaps nothing was more surprising than the final scene of the episode, which showed two characters interacting that is quite shocking to longtime fans. Read on to find out what the executive producers told us about what these people mean to the rest of the season, but be warned of spoilers.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you have not yet watched the Star Trek: Picard premiere.

A New Relationship Between Romulan and Borg

In the waning moments of the Picard premiere, Romulan agent Narek (Harry Treadaway) was seen aboard what was being called the “Romulan Reclamation Site” via an on-screen title. Narek spoke with Dr. Soji Asher (Isa Briones) about their families — Narek had a brother who died last year, while Soji has a twin sister, who viewers know to be Dahj, whom we met earlier in the episode.

But as the camera panned out from their seemingly innocuous conversation, it was revealed that they were standing on a Borg cube, something that probably had longtime viewers gasping.

In an interview at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, the executive producers were asked about this scene, since the Romulans and the Borg are two enemies with whom Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) has a fraught history.

“Wouldn’t it be great to make a whole season about that?” said EP Akiva Goldsman with a laugh.

Goldsman and fellow EP Michael Chabon also confirmed that the two staff members working at Picard’s house are indeed Romulan refugees, survivors of the supernova that destroyed Romulus, which is canon mentioned at the beginning of the 2009 JJ Abrams Star Trek film. They won’t confirm much more, other than to say that Romulan and Borg have a relationship on Star Trek: Picard that fans have never seen before.

“There is a previously, never [before seen] — there is a new relationship between Romulan and Borg,” said Chabon. “I won’t say ‘the Romulans’ and ‘the Borg’ but between Romulan and Borg that reflects an altered reality.”

Goldsman added, “An evolving reality. Picard, you know, if you had to pick a couple of folks, of kinds of people that Picard might be challenged by, that would be our greatest hits.”

All Will Become Clear By The End of Episode 3

Without giving too much away, the executive producers did say that because they are allowed to do much more serialized storytelling than on The Next Generation, the reveal of what exactly Picard’s first season is about will take the first three episodes to really become clear.

“[Picard] really is serialized and it really does unfold … the first three episodes are act one,” said Goldsman, adding, “It’s hard to understand what the plot of the show will be and even some of the character movement until the first three [episodes].”

Goldsman teased that they did it this way deliberately — “We really slow-played it on purpose. It’s deliberate as f*ck.”

They wanted to do it this way in order to serve “both audiences,” i.e. the new or casual viewers and the longtime fans.

“We’re trying to engage you fully and not rush through stuff. So we’ve made things new so that somebody who doesn’t know who the Borg and the Romulans are is equally puzzled — differently but equally,” Goldsman finished.

Star Trek: Picard drops new episodes on Thursdays on CBS All Access.

