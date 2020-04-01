Morgan Willett, Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Season 35 of The Challenge kicks off on April 1, and as expected, series’ veteran Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, is back to try and win the $1 million grand prize. While the 37-year-old was knocked out surprisingly during the past two cycles, while competing on War of The Worlds for Season 33, he met his current girlfriend, Big Brother winner, Morgan Willett

During their first year of dating, Bananas and Morgan played it coy on social media, but they have since confirmed their relationship. While many couples compete on The Challenge together, like Tori and Jordan, Morgan is not competing this season alongside Bananas.

Total Madness marks his 20th cycle with the show, and while he was in a longterm relationship with Hannah Teeter, between 2012 and 1017, he never cheated. At least, not on camera. While Morgan, 25, started her relationship by cheating on Survivor‘s Jay Starrett, she always insisted they it wasn’t just a hookup. And almost two years later, they’re still going strong.

Here’s what you need to know about Johnny Bananas’ girlfriend, the beautiful Morgan Willett:

1. Morgan Won ‘Big Brother: Over The Top’

Morgan Willett Big Brother Big Brother Over The Top Final Plea To AmericaMorgan Willett CBS Big Brother Big Brother Over The Top Season Finale Final Plea 2016-12-27T20:08:53.000Z

In 2016, at age 22, Willet became the winner of the CBS’ long-running reality TV series Big Brother during the franchise’s first online-only season. The publicist from Granbury, Texas, walked home with the $250,000 grand prize after winning the most votes online.

“It’s still so surreal, Morgan told TVGuide.com afterward. “I woke up and still had to pinch myself [like] ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m not in the Big Brother house for once. I actually won.’ I still can’t believe it. To be the first female winner of Big Brother: Over the Top and to be its first winner ever is just so crazy.”

Morgan has since relocated to Los Angeles, as did her sister, Alex Willett, with whom she is incredibly close. They are also roommates.

2. After Only Lasting 3 Episodes On MTV’s ‘The Challenge,’ She Traveled The World With Bananas

While Morgan didn’t last very long on The Challenge, a lot of that can be chalked up to being partners with Bananas, who always has a target on his back. In an interview with the Dallas Observer, Willet said, “One of my main dreams was to be on The Challenge. I just always felt like it was the best fit for me because I am very athletic.”

After being sent home on Week 2, “I was absolutely devastated,” Morgan said. “I won’t downplay that.” Bananas, who has never in his Challenge career been sent home that early felt bad that Morgan’s run on the series was cut short because of his prior rivalries. Instead of going straight home, Bananas asked her to join him on his travel series, and she went on a two-week trip around the globe.

Afterward, rumors started swirling online the two were a couple, as the pictures she posted on Instagram seemed very flirtatious, but at the time, all Morgan would reveal was that “we are more than friends and less than lovers.”

3. Morgan Is A Fitness Influencer & Instagram Model

Morgan doesn’t just pose and look pretty on Instagram, she gives workout and training tips in tandem with paid sponsorship with brands such as Reign Body Fuel, Buff Bunny,

She also super intense workouts with Bananas, which are actually adorable to watch.

On the fashion side, Morgan has partnerships with Revolve clothing, Byran Anthonys Jewelry

4. Morgan Rekindled Her Romance With Jay Starrett On MTV’s ‘Ex On The Beach’

Will Morgan confess her truth to Jay, or will the lie detector end up spilling her ☕️? Find out during Part II of #ExOnTheBeach reunion this Thursday, at 8/7c on @MTV! 👀 pic.twitter.com/5taD6bhUjB — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) April 1, 2019

When Morgan showed up for the reality series, so did three of her ex-boyfriends, including Jay Starret from Survivor, and they were in an official relationship by the end of the season. However, things fell apart before the reunion show filmed as Starret correctly suspected she cheated on him with Bananas.

Morgan explained to US Weekly, “As soon as I left the Ex on the Beach house, three days later, I left to go film The Challenge. It took me going to the middle of nowhere, sitting by myself in a desert and being, like, ‘OK, maybe I jumped into things a little too soon. I care about Jay as a person. We were not meant to be in a relationship.”

After being presented with a lie detector test at the reunion show, Morgan came clean. “I was very guarded going to this reunion show… Do I blame him [for getting mad]? No, I don’t. I did him dirty, I’ll own up to that, and I wish I did do things differently,” she told US Weekly.

5. Why Morgan Hasn’t Appeared On A Reality Show Lately

It’s been over a year since Morgan last competed on a reality show and she credits the explosive Ex on The Beach reunion show when Bananas suddenly appeared even though he wasn’t even on the show.

“He was the star of the reunion,” Morgan said. “I wanted to keep some things in my personal life private because I guess I’m different than some people in reality TV. I like keeping some things hidden. I don’t want the public interrupting every little thing and scrutinizing every little move I do and who I’m talking to, and all that jazz. The reunion was eye-opening.”

However, never say never to her once again appearing on the TV screen. “If a show did call me again, obviously you’re not going to say no to that money. But I see so many reality TV stars right now and they’re just picking fights on Twitter and just starting all this drama to get back on another show and that’s just not me.”

