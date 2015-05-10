Top 20 Best Cloth Diapers for Any Baby

If you have a new baby on the way, you are probably making a lot of choices right now about which baby products to use. There are so many options out there for everything from strollers to car seats, baby monitors and diapers! Every product you buy comes with different choices to fit your budget, your style and your family’s needs.

When it comes to diapers, cloth or reusable diapers are a great choice for parents who want to save money over the long term, as well as contribute less waste to landfills. As cloth diapering has become more popular, a whole variety of different diaper styles and manufacturers have popped up to fill the niche. The sheer number of choices can be overwhelming to parents who are new to cloth diapering. Here are a few of your options:

Flats: These are the standard, old fashioned diapers that you can fold in a number of ways and secure with diaper pins or a Snappi.

Diaper covers: These are waterproof covers that snap, Velcro, or pull up on top of your flats or pre-folds. They come in waterproof synthetic or wool. You do not have to change the cover every time you change your baby's diaper if it does not get soiled or wet.

This list of the best cloth diapers for any baby includes multiple different styles and makers of diapers. Most parents choose a combination of many styles for different stages of growth or situations. Cloth diapers also make great baby shower gifts for new parents – they can never have too many! Every baby and every diaper brand is unique, so it benefits parents to have a variety of diapers so that they can experience how different brands fit their baby’s unique shape.

The list below is organized roughly by type of diaper, and I have added the kind of diaper in each heading to let you know at a glance what kind of diaper system you are looking at. Some diapers are sold individually, while others come in packs of six for a bulk price discount. If you want to see more options, click here to browse all of the different cloth diapers on the market today.

1. BumGenius 4.0: Pocket Diaper (Sold Individually)

BumGenius is one of the highest quality brands when it comes to pocket diapers. These diapers are both well made and comfortable for baby, and when you compare them side by side with cheaper diapers it is obvious that BumGenius are made of more durable materials and better construction.

BumGenius diapers are made of a stretchable fabric, giving a more custom fit than other pocket diapers. Their standard size diaper can fit babies from newborn age up to 35 lbs. Each diaper comes with two inserts – one for newborn, one for older babies. The construction is extremely durable, with strong seams, a non-pilling inner liner and strong snaps that are not easily pulled loose by older babies and toddlers. You can choose from 15 colors and patterns. These diapers are my current favorite for my baby, and I have not experienced one leaky diaper since switching to BumGenius.

If you are looking for a high quality pocket diaper to last through your baby’s infancy, toddlerhood and even future babies, it is worth the money to invest in BumGenius.

Price: $17.99 each

Watch a review of BumGenius diapers here.

Pros:

Gentle leg elastic wont hurt baby’s skin

Expands to fit babies from 7-35 lbs

Each diaper comes with two inserts

Very durable construction made of high quality materials

Cons:

May lose waterproofing after several years of use

Some reviewers mentioned this style is bulky at the waist

One of the most expensive diapering systems

The branded tags that stick out on the outside of the diaper can be irritating

2. Alva Baby: Pocket Diaper (Sold as Six Pack)

Alva Baby pocket diapers are extremely easy to use, making them a great choice for first timers. This set comes with six individual pocket diapers and also includes two absorbent inserts each so that you do not have to buy them separately.

The outside cover is waterproof and breathable, making it comfy for baby. The double row of snaps on the front of the diaper make it possible for them to fit any sized baby, from newborn to toddler. A few sets of these will be enough to last through your entire diapering time with your baby, and when buying in bulk like this you only spend about half as much as you would buying individual pocket diapers from pricier brands.

Alva Baby diapers are a good choice for parents who want pocket diapers but do not want to spend a fortune on them, or as a baby shower gift. If you do not love the color options pictured above, you can browse more colors and patterns here.

Price: $29.94 for a pack of six

Watch a review of Alva Baby diapers here.

Pros:

One size fits all, these diapers grow with your baby

Waterproof cover is breathable

Each diaper comes with 2 inserts

Less expensive than other pocket diapers

Cons:

Inserts are not a natural material (microfiber) so should not be placed against baby’s skin directly

Sometimes looks bulky on a newborn

You cannot customize your six pack with your preferred colors/patterns

3. Thirsties Duo Wrap: Diaper Cover (Sold Individually)

The Thirsties Duo Wrap diaper cover is a simple, thin layer that goes over a flat diaper, pre-fold, or liner. These covers are adjustable and the smaller size can fit babies anywhere from 6-18 lbs. They also come in a larger size to fit toddlers from 18-40 lbs. Thirsties are made from 100% polyester with a urethane coating, and have soft fabric over the leg gussets to prevent chaffing and red marks. They are super convenient because you can just wipe them clean and switch out the cloth diaper at diaper changes (if it is just wet). This also means you do not have to buy very many to have a lasting supply in between washes. Thirsties Duo Wraps also come in a hook and loop closure version for even quicker and easier diaper changes (especially helpful for older, mobile babies). I used Thirsties exclusively for first six months and liked them a lot because they are not as bulky as pocket diapers can be, especially on a newborn.

If you want quick, easy diaper changes and a less expensive solution than pocket diapers, Thirsties are the way to go.

Price: $13.25 each

Watch a review of Thirsties Duo Wrap diaper covers here.

Pros:

Easy to wipe clean and reuse

Thin material is not bulky under clothing

Made in the USA

More comfortable for baby than big bulky pocket diapers

Cons:

Not as convenient as all-in-one diapers

Leg gussets may absorb some liquid

May lose some waterproofing after years of use

More prone to stains than some other diapers

4. FuzziBunz: Pocket Diaper (Sold Individually)

FuzziBunz pocket diapers fit the needs of parents who are uncomfortable with the polyester or other plastic-based fabrics that often line pocket diapers.

FuzziBunz are one of the most popular and well reviewed options for pocket diapers. these pocket diapers are one size fits all, lasting from 10lbs all the way up to 40lbs. They are a bit too large for most newborns but will fit your growing baby through toddlerhood. these diapers come with an organic hemp and cotton blend insert, so your baby’s most sensitive parts will never touch materials made with chlorine dioxins, or plastic. The crotch width is smaller than most cloth diapers as well, which makes FuzziBunz more comfortable than other, bulkier cloth diapers. FuzziBunz also have an adjustable leg elastic on the inside of the diaper for an even more custom fit.

These diapers are not just fun in their bright color patterns, they keep only natural materials next to your baby’s skin with their 100% organic cotton and hemp liner.

Price: $19.95 each



Watch a review of FuzziBunz diapers here.

Pros:

Adjustable from newborn to toddler

Made of mostly natural materials with 100% cotton/hemp on the inside

Smaller crotch width is more comfortable for baby

Cons:

More expensive than many other options

Liner is not made of natural materials

Looks bulky on small babies

5. OsoCozy: Flat Diapers (Sold as Twelve Pack)

These flat diapers by OsoCozy are as simple and basic as it gets. They are the same diapers that your mother or grandmother used, and have stood the test of time.

These flats are one layer thick and measure 27″ x 30.5″. Flat diapers can seem complicated to a new parent who has not used them before, but with a few Youtube tutorials you will be a flat diaper folding expert in no time. You can use these organic cloth diapers on their own with a waterproof cover, or simply fold them into a small rectangle and use as an insert for a pocket diaper. The best thing about these simple diapers is that they can be used as burp cloths as well as reused as rags, dish towels, etc. once baby has grown out of them. You can use traditional diaper pins with these diapers, or Snappi diaper fasteners.

Flat diapers are simple, easy to learn how to use and fully customizable to your baby’s growing shape and size.

Price: $30.98 for a pack of 12

Watch a video about how to fold flat diapers here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Made with organic cotton

Multipurpose – can be reused after baby is out of diapers

Easy to learn how to use

Cons:

There is a learning curve to folding flats

Prone to leaks if not used correctly

Bamboo diapers are slightly softer than 100% cotton

You must buy covers separately.

6. OsoCozy: Prefolds (Sold as Six Pack)

These cotton prefold diapers from OsoCozy are made of 100% unbleached Indian cotton in a twill weave. These are the best selling prefolds on the internet, and customers rave about how great they are in their reviews.

These prefolds come in two different sizes. Size one fits babies from 7-15 lbs, and size two fits 15-30 lbs. The unbleached color of these diapers does not show stains as much as normal white diapers do. They will need to be washed three to five times in extra hot water before use in order to achieve maximum absorbency. You can use traditional diaper pins with these prefolds, or Snappi diaper fasteners. If, like me, you purchase the smaller size and your baby grows out of them within weeks, these can also be used folded in half or in thirds and used as a diaper insert.

Prefold diapers are an excellent compromise for anyone wanting to use classic cloth diapers, but without having to learn to fold them from scratch.

Price: $13 (infant size) or $19 (larger size) for a pack of six

Watch a review of Osocozy prefold diapers here.

Pros:

Unbleached, so they do not show stains as much as white diapers

Made of soft Indian cotton in an absorbent twill weave

Comes in two sizes for different sized babies

Cons:

Does not come with covers

Muse be pre-treated

Made of non-organic cotton

7. Happy Endings: Bamboo Diaper Inserts (Sold as Six Pack)

These super absorbent five layer bamboo inserts from Happy Endings can be used with any pocket diaper, or with waterproof diaper covers.

The microfiber inserts that usually come with pocket diapers are not recommend to be used directly against baby’s skin, because they are so absorbent that they can dry skin out. Bamboo charcoal inserts are made of a soft and safe natural material that is safe for baby, so you can use them inside of a pocket diaper or on their own in a diaper cover. Charcoal colored inserts do not stain as easily as white inserts or even unbleached cotton diapers. These inserts have three layers of microfiber inside of the bamboo outer layer, so they are super absorbent as well. These inserts can absorb over 8 oz of liquid. Charcoal colored bamboo fabric also has antimicrobial properties, helping to prevent diaper rash and odors.

These extra absorbent five-layer bamboo inserts can be used with any pocket diaper or diaper cover, or even as an added layer in an all-in-one diaper.

For an extra absorbent insert that is safe and comfortable against your baby’s skin, charcoal bamboo inserts are a great choice.

Price: $18.95 for a pack of six

Watch a video about prepping these inserts for use here.

Pros:

Natural fiber on the outside with absorbent microfiber inside

One size fits all diaper covers

Keeps moisture away from baby’s skin

Outer layer has anti-microbial properties to help prevent diaper rash and odors

Cons:

Not a full diaper, you must purchase covers or pocket diapers separately

Non-natural materials on the inside

More expensive than flats or prefolds

8. Babyfriend: Microfiber Diaper Inserts (Sold as Twelve Pack)

Microfiber is by far the most popular choice for pocket diaper inserts because it is is extremely absorbent and wicks moisture away from your baby’s skin to keep them feeling drier longer, much like a disposable diaper.

Microfiber is made of a polyester blend. This material is recommended only to be used within the pocket of a pocket diaper, so that it is not directly against your baby’s skin, because they are so absorbent that they can actually dry baby’s skin out over time. Microfiber inserts are an excellent choice for heavy wetters, or overnight use when you will be changing diapers less frequently. These inserts from Babyfriend come in a pack of 12. It is recommended to have at least three inserts on hand for each pocket diaper in use.

Microfiber inserts are the most absorbent diaper inserts out there, and these three-layer inserts offer superior protection against leaks when used with any pocket diaper or shell.

Price: $13.99 for a pack of ten



Watch a video about microfiber inserts here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Extra absorbent

Compatible with most pocket diapers

Cons:

Bright white material shows stains more than unbleached fabrics

Should not be used directly against baby’s skin

Not made of natural materials

9. Happy Endings: Hemp Diaper Inserts (Sold as Six Pack)

Hemp is one of the best materials to use for your cloth diaper inserts. It is 100% natural and non-irritating to baby’s skin, as well as being super absorbent and naturally anti-microbial.

These hemp diaper inserts from Happy Endings are constructed of four layers of soft and absorbent hemp material. Even though hemp is one of the strongest and most durable fabric materials available, it is also incredibly soft and only gets softer with age. This means that instead of wearing out and becoming dull and weak over many washes, these inserts will become softer and more absorbent.

Hemp inserts are a natural, eco friendly and baby friendly choice for diaper inserts because they are soft, super absorbent, sustainable and naturally anti microbial.

Price: $27.99 for a six pack



Watch a video about prepping hemp diapers here.

Pros:

Hemp is an extremely durable and strong material

These diaper liners are very soft and become softer with time and washes

Only natural materials touch your baby’s skin

Cons:

Does not come with diaper covers, must be purchased separately

Cannot be used with wool diaper covers

More expensive than cotton or microfiber inserts

10. g Diapers: Hybrid Diaper (Sold as Six Pack)

g Diapers are one of the most popular brands for hybrid diapers. They provide an alternative to wasteful disposables without having to rely fully on cloth diapers, which can be inconvenient and bulky.

g Diapers have a 100% cotton outer layer (also available in organic cotton) and a nylon liner that snaps on and off for washing. You can insert a disposable g Diaper insert, or you can use a reusable cloth insert as well. If you use disposable inserts, they can be flushed right down the toilet and you still contribute far less waste to landfills than typical diapers. If you use cloth inserts, you will find that g Diapers have a much slimmer profile than regular pocket diapers so they do not look nearly as bulky underneath baby’s clothes. My favorite thing about g Diapers is that the leg inserts and waistband that touch my baby’s skin directly are made of cotton, not polyester like most diaper covers.

If you are undecided on cloth diapers, give g Diapers a try. They are a great compromise that combine the convenience of disposables with the comfort and environmental friendliness of cloth diapers.

Price: $51.29 (small) or $52.51 (medium/large) for a six pack



Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Does not look as bulky on baby as regular cloth diapers

Does not contribute nearly as much garbage to landfills as regular disposable diapers

Only cotton material touches baby’s skin

Easy to put on with hook and loop closure on the back instead of the front/li>

Cons:

Does not come with inserts, cloth and disposable both must be purchase separately

More prone to leaks when used with cloth diapers

Hook and loop closure starts looking shabby after many washes

The velcro may dig into baby’s thighs if they have extra chubby legs (This was my personal experience)

11. Charlie Banana: Hybrid Pocket Diaper (Sold as Six Pack)

Charlie Banana diapers are very high quality pocket diapers that also double as Hybrids if used with the Charlie Banana reusable diaper inserts.

Charlie Bananas are made of a polyester outer layer and a super soft fleece inner layer. Reviewers have noted that the fleece inside of these diapers is much softer than other pocket diapers, and that they do not leave any marks on baby’s skin. Charlie Bananas come with an adjustable elastic around the legs, which can be very convenient for creating a custom fit and preventing leaks. These diapers are sold individually as well as in a six pack and can be used with the included microfiber inserts (2 per diaper), or Charlie Banana disposable inserts (sold separately).

Charlie Banana diapers are a high quality hybrid option that have all of the great features of standard pocket diapers but can easily be used with disposable inserts as well.

Price: $14.02 each or $120.99 for a pack of six



Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

One size fits all, reviewers noted that this is very true with this brand

Inner layer is made out of a softer fleece than other brands

1% of proceeds are donated to Operation Smile

More leak-proof than other hybrid diapers

Cons:

One of the most expensive pocket diapers out there

May look bulky on smaller babies

Many reviewers had issues with the adjustable elastic on the leg openings

12. Best Bottom: Diaper Cover With Snap-In Liner (Sold Individually)

Best Bottom diapers take all of the best features of pocket diapers and combine them into one great diapering system. They have a unique design that allows them to be super absorbaet and leak proof without looking bulky.

Best Bottoms look like regular pocket diapers on the outside, but they have a unique design on the inside. Instead of having multiple bulky layers of fabric, the cover is a simple, single layer shell that can be easily wiped clean between uses. The inserts snap in quickly and easily and the shell can be reused multiple times if it does not become soaked or soiled. These diapers are available in both hook and loop and snap closures depending on your preference. Best Bottom offers six different insert options in three sizes each, so you can customize the material, absorbancy and size to meet your baby’s needs.

Best Bottoms are a uniquely designed snap-in diaper that are convenient, easy to use and not as bulky as most pocket diapers.

Price: $18.95 each



Watch a review of Best Bottoms Diapers here.

Pros:

Does not look bulky like other pocket diapers

Inserts easily snap in, which is quicker and cleaner than inserting them into a pocket

The outer shell is lightweight and easy to clean

You can choose either snap or hook and loop closure

Cons:

It is a bit more difficult to use different brands of inserts or diapers with these

Hook and loop closure may cause marks on baby’s bellies

Does not have a lot of solid color options, mostly prints

13. Iuhan Diapers: Pocket Diaper (Sold Individually)

If you are looking for cloth diapers on a budget, you will be very pleased with Iuhan brand diapers. This pocket diaper has all of the features of more expensive brands at a fraction of the cost.

Iuhan diapers come in two styles, either solid colors or slightly more expensive patterend diapers. The outer layer is made of a water resistent yet breathable fabric, and the inner layer is a moisture wicking material to keep baby dry. These diapers feature snap closures that allow you to customize the fit to your growing baby from infancy through toddlerhood. They can be used either as a diaper cover or a pocket diaper, but they do not come with inserts so these must be purchased separately.

Althougth Iuhan is not a very well known brand, their diapers are high quality for the price and you will not find a better price anywhere else.

Price: $2.99 each for solid colors, $4.99 each for patterns

Pros:

Very inexpensive compared with other pocket diapers and diaper covers

Comes in many colors and a lot of cute patterns

Compatible with any diaper inserts, prefolds or flat diapers

Cons:

Made in China

Not a lot of customer reviews available

You must buy inserts or diapers separately

14. Flip: Hybrid Diapers (Sold Individually)

Flip cloth diaper cover system is a top seller on Amazon, and can be used with cloth inserts or disposables.

Flip diapers are very stylish and come in some unique colors that you will not see anywhere else. They come in one size with adjustable snap closures to fit babies of any size. The cover is compatible with either their disposable liners or with cloth inserts. Inside of the diaper you will find stretch-to-fit tabs for a custom fit on your growing baby. The inserts are sold separately so you can choose which ones meet your needs.

Overall, Flip diapers are a great choice for parents who want the convenience of disposable or the ability to use cloth diaper inserts as well.

Price: $14.95 each

Pros:

Can be used with disposable or cloth liners

Comes in unique and stylish colors

Grows with baby

Cons:

More expensive than many other brands

Wide crotch looks bulky on smaller babies

Inside of diaper is not a natural material (microfiber)

15. Disana: Organic Merino Wool Diaper Cover (Sold Individually)

Disana organic merino wool diaper covers are a soft, eco friendly and attractive alternative to pocket diapers or shells, which are usually made of polyester or other petroleum based plastic products.

For a parent who is looking to clothe their baby in natural materials, it can be disheartening to find that most cloth diapers are made of synthetic materials like polyester and PVC, which can potentially leach chemicals like BPA. Luckily, wool diaper covers are a safe and effective alternative. Wool diaper covers are knit to fit loosely around baby’s bottom and snug around the legs and waist, and by treating them with a lanolin solution periodically they are just as leak-proof as plastic diaper covers. They do not have tight elastic bands and never leave red marks on your baby’s skin, either. Disana wool covers are made in Germany of 100% organic merino wool, and they are double knitted with two layers of wool throughout for extra protection. They come in three sizes for different ages, and can be used on top of flats or prefolds.

Disana wool covers and an eco-friendly diaper cover that will never irritate your baby’s skin or leave red marks.

Price: $20.93 to $55.24 each depending on color and size



Watch a video about washing and lanolizing these diapers here.

Pros:

Made of 100% organic natural materials

Constructed of a double layer of wool throughout

Just as leak-proof as plastic covers with proper treatment

No elastic means no red marks on baby’s skin

Cons:

Does not come with diapers and cannot be used with inserts

More expensive than pocket diapers and shells

Must be lanolized and hand washed to maintain waterproofing

16. Imagine Baby Products: Knit Wool Diaper Cover

Imagine Baby Products’ knit wool diaper cover is an adorable and functional cover that is leak proof, natural and so comfortable on baby’s skin.

This diaper cover from Imagine Baby Products has all of the features you need in a wool cover. It is made of 100% wool with a double layer knit throughout the entire cover, it has not-too-tight leg and belly bands that will not leave red marks on baby’s skin, and it comes in five super cute and unisex colors. This cover comes in three sizes, to fit smaller babies, bigger babies and toddlers. it can be used with either flats or prefolds. These diaper covers can be treated with lanolin to make them 100% leakproof, and must be hand washed and re-treated periodically to maintain leak protection.

This wool diaper cover stands up to the test when it comes to leak-proof, natural and beautiful diaper covers. Reviewers love them and say they stop leaks during the day as well as overnight.

Price: $29.95 each



Watch a video about lanolizing wool diaper covers here.

Pros:

Made of 100% double layer knit wool

With proper care these are completely leak proof

Will not leave red marks or irritate baby’s skin

Cons:

Not made of orgcanic wool

Does not grow with baby

Must be properly maintained in order to stay leak proof

17. GroVia: Hybrid Pocket Diaper/Shell (Sold Individually)

Here is another innovative diapering system from GroVia. These shells can beused as pocket diapers with flats, prefolds or inserts, or they can be combined with GroVia’s Bio Soaker Pads for a biodegradable, disposable hybrid diaper.

GroVia diapers come in both hook and loop or snap closures. They are designed to grow with your baby, so even the hook and loop diapers have vertical snaps to creat more space as your baby grows. Hybrid diapers are great for parents who want to cloth diaper their baby but also have to send them to day care, which often have disposable-only policies. These diapers are great for both everyday use and travel, and will last your baby from infancy through toddlerhood.

GroVia hybrid diapers are a flexible solution for parents who want to cloth diaper their baby but also need the convenience of disposables.

Price: $16.95 each



Watch a review of GroVia Hybrid Diapers here.

Pros:

Combines convenience of disposable with eco-friendly and baby safe cloth diapers

Comes in a wide variety of cute colors and patterns

Grows with baby to fit from 8-35lbs/li>

Cons:

Does not come with diapers or inserts

Bulkier than other hybrid diapers

Hook and loop closures wear out after many washes

18. Imagine Baby Products: All-In-One Diaper (Sold Individually)

This all-in-one diaper from Imagine Baby Products is a cheaper alternative to pocket diapers and is meant to be as convenient as a disposable by not having to switch out inserts each tim eyou change the diaper.

This diaper is as convenient as it gets. It consists of a waterproof, size-adjustable outer shell and a snap-in insert that can be removed after washing for a quicker drying time. It is meant to be used only until soiled, like a disposable diaper, so you do not have to worry about wiping the shell dry or switching out diapers or inserts at every diaper change. Just take it off, replace with a new diaper and you are good to go! This does mean that you will need to have a larger supply of diapers than you would with pockets or hybrids. Luckily, these are less expensive than most pocket diapers.

For convenient and easy cloth diapering, this all-in-one diaper from Imagine Baby Products is an inexpensive solution.

Price: $13.95 each

Buy the Imagine Baby Products All-In-One Diaper (Snap Closure) here or the Hook and Loop closure here



Watch a review video of Imagine All In One Diapers here.

Pros:

As easy to change as disposables

Waterproof outer layer and absorbant inner layer prevent leaks

Less expensive than most pocket diapers

Cons:

Not reusing the shell means you have to purchase more to last in between washes

Hook and loop closure may wear out over time

Some reviewers found these did not fit as well on older babies

19. Mama Koala: Pocket Diapers (Sold as Six Pack)

Mama Koala is a popular diaper brand and one that you see mentioned often when researching cloth diapers. This six pack of pocket diapers is an affordable and high quality starter kit for new parents or anyone looking to expand their diaper stash.

Mama Koala diapers are known for their style as well as their high quality design and construction. They feature adjustable vertical snaps that grow with your baby, and a large pocket for inserts or cloth diapers. The outer layer is a waterproof, breathable TPU and the inner layer is a super soft, no-pill suede material. Each diaper comes with a one-size microfiber insert, and these diapers can also be used with just about any insert, prefold or flat diaper.

At just about $7 each, this pack of six pocket diapers from Mama Koala is one of the best deals out there for stylish and functional cloth diapers.

Price: $39.99 for a pack of six

Pros:

Made of durable TPU instead of urethane

Inexpensive compared with other pocket diapers

Comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns

Cons:

You cannot choose your colors/patterns within the six pack set

Liner is not made of natural materials

Only comes with one insert per diaper

Some reviewers had leaks with babys who are side sleepers

20. Rumparooz: Diaper Cover (Sold Individually)

Rumparooz is another popular choice for diaper covers because of their fun patterns, great design and superior leak proofing.

These pocket diapers are made of waterproof, biodegradable TPU and Corn Spun Polyester. The cover has four adjustable rise settings so it will fit your baby from birth all the way through potty training. They also come in a newborn size if your baby does not fit into the larger size right away. Rumparooz come in a lot of different patterns and solid colors, and can be used with flat diapers, prefolds or inserts. Reviewers have said that these covers are more leakproof than others, with no risk of absorption around the legs.

Rumparooz are a solid choice for any parent that wants cloth diapers that are as stylish as they are functional.

Price: $16 each or $12 each for Newborn size



Watch a review here.

Pros:

Made of more natural materials than other covers and is biodegradable

Grows with baby, can be used from infant to toddler age

Leak proof and leg gussets will not get wet

Cons:

White liner picks up stains

Bulkier than other covers

No flaps for inserts

