Top 10 Best Baby Food Makers 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Having the right baby food maker can drastically cut down on the amount of time you spend preparing the right food for your baby. As with most small appliances, there is a wide range of baby food makers to choose from. For some, budget is the main concern. Other shoppers may be concerned about performance and power. Many machines offer certain features, such as an included recipe book, an all-in-one steamer and blender, and the amount of food the machine can produce at once. Some units also come with convenient storage cups and serving trays.

1. Infantino Squeeze Station

This Infantino squeeze station lets you quickly and easily make your baby’s favorite food and even store it in individual squeeze pouches if desired. Whether you’re at home or on the go, these pouches enable you to store and serve your homemade food at any time. The unit comes with one squeeze station along with three tubes, one press, and 10 squeeze pouches. A soft rubber base ensures that the station will remain securely in place, and gives you an easy grip. Each station can hold up to four ounces of your homemade puree.

Price: $16.19 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

10 single-use pouches

Holds up to 4 ounces of puree

Ideal for traveling

Cons:

Can get messy

Bags aren’t reusable

Base doesn’t fold for storage

2. Magic Bullet Baby Bullet Baby Care System

You can make a whole week’s worth of your baby’s favorite healthy and nutritional food in just minutes with this Baby Bullet system. A dated storage system allows you to make and store food in batches. Along with a power base, the system includes a batch bowl, milling blade, baby blend blade, and an easy pop silicone batch tray. There are also six storage cups, a spatula, one short cup, one stay fresh tip-proof tray with a resealable lid, and a user manual and recipe book. If you’ve made too much, simply store the surplus in the flexible easy-pop batch tray.

Price: $59.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Storage cups with dates to keep food fresh

Tip-proof tray

Makes enough food for one week

Cons:

Easy to overfill blender

Cheap plastic material

Initial learning curve

3. Cuisinart BFM-1000 Baby Food Maker and Bottle Warmer

A generously-sized four cup work bowl lets you mix up plenty of baby food to last for several days at a time. There’s also a bottle warmer function along with the ability to steam, chop, and puree the food. A sturdy blade lock system holds the blade in place while you’re pouring, adding an extra element of safety and convenience. One particularly handy feature is the steam blade, which promotes even distribution to ensure faster and better results. Additionally, this warmer is equipped with a bowl seal to help prevent splattering and to improve the steam function. This baby food maker promises fast steaming and precise chopping thanks to its powerful motor.

Price: $126.07 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Bottle warmer function

Comes with a bowl seal

Sturdy blade lock system

Cons:

Can grow mold if top is left on

Bowl gets stained

Water may leak during steaming

4. NUK Smoothie and Baby Food Maker

If you’re looking for a unit with plenty of power, you’ll appreciate this baby food maker’s 250 watt blender base. The 20-piece set includes everything you need to make large quantities of healthy baby food at once. It comes with a blender and blender bowl, a smoothie sippy cup, six stackable cups, and more. Both the sippy cup and the blender bowl are crafted from a sturdy plastic material that holds up well over time. As an added bonus, the sippy cup attaches right onto the blender, enabling you to take fresh and healthy snacks on the go.

Price: $39.83 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Powerful 250 watt blender base

20-piece set

Sippy cup attaches to blender

Cons:

A bit small

Can get overheated

Doesn’t steam or precook food

5. BEABA Babycook – Sorbet

This baby food maker has a lot of different features. For example, it can steam, warm, defrost, and blend food. You can cook vegetables, meat, and fruit in just 15 minutes or less using this unit. It’s equipped with a unique technology that enables it to preserve the food’s vitamins and flavor, ensuring a healthy meal for your baby each and every time. You can also use this baby food maker to quickly reheat or defrost foods when necessary. The bowl and basket can both be washed on the top rack of your dishwasher.

Price: $106.49 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cooks food in 15 minutes

Steams, warms, defrosts, and blends food

Dishwasher-safe

Cons:

Some users complain of an initial plastic smell

Unit can get very hot

Not ideal for making small portions

6. Hamilton Beach 36533 Bebe Baby Food Maker, 5 Cup Food Processor with 10 Food Containers and 2 Stackable Caddies

This Hamilton Beach baby maker stands out for the fact that it’s pretty straightforward and easy to use. It can steam, chop, shred, slice, and puree various types of food, ensuring a healthy meal or snack for your baby within minutes. It’s also easy to clean and has several dishwasher-safe parts. With a total of 10 food containers, it’s easy to store leftovers as well as reheat and freeze food as needed. This product is BPA-free in food zones, ensuring that the end product is as healthy and chemical-free as possible. Aside from several recipes, it also includes a baby feeding guide.

Price: $64.44 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easy to use

Steams, chops, shreds, slices, and purees

BPA-free in food zones

Cons:

Some owners cut their fingers on very sharp blades

A bit small

Could have more features for the price

7. Baby Brezza One Step Baby Food Maker

With a combination of plastic and metal construction, this baby food maker ensures durability and dependability in all the right places. It’s also easy to use — simply add in the ingredients you’re using then set a desired steam time. The unit will take care of the rest. A single bowl design ensures that you don’t need to transfer hot foods to another bowl, which can interrupt the cooking process and possibly create a big mess. Many consumers appreciate the fact that this unit is BPA and phthalate free. As an added bonus, the bowl is easy to clean and the blade is dishwasher safe.

Price: $74.34 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

BPA/phthalate free

Easy to clean bowl

Efficient single bowl design

Cons:

Blades may fail to drop down into position after steaming

Could puree more smoothly

Difficult to remove blade for cleaning

8. BEABA Babycook Pro, Latte Mint

Want a baby food maker that will let you make large quantities of food at once? This unit is a solid choice. It has a generously-sized 4.7 cup capacity, which makes enough for 9 to 18 baby food servings. This unit also offers a simple one-handed operation that allows you to effortlessly blend, steam, defrost, and reheat food as needed. Health-conscious moms will appreciate the fact that it’s free from BPA, lead, and phthalates, ensuring healthier food for baby. You can easily make healthy, nutritious baby food from raw ingredients, steaming and pureeing the food as needed, in just 15 minutes.

Price: $149.95

Pros:

Large 4.7 cup capacity

Free from lead, BPA, and phthalates

Makes food in 15 minutes

Cons:

Food can get caught underneath blade mount

Limited instructions

Lid tends to pop off

9. Munchkin Fresh Food Maker

Budget-conscious consumers looking for a basic unit should closely consider this Munchkin fresh food maker. For starters, it stands out for its ability to instantly mash fresh fruits and vegetables, ensuring a quick and healthy meal. It’s also equipped with a serrated blade, which creates a fine texture. A one touch button operation makes this unit a top choice for simplicity. Another highlight is that you can use this machine as a regular food processor once the baby starts to eat chunkier pieces of food.

Price: $25.13 (2 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable

Single-touch operation

Comes with serrated blade

Cons:

Can be tough to lock lid

Noisy

Small capacity

10. Baby Brezza Formula Pro One Step Food Maker

If your baby is still bottle-fed, this formula food maker is an ideal choice. Busy moms appreciate its hassle-free formula preparation, which means no fussing, measuring, or mixing ingredients. A patented mixing technology ensures that this machine will precisely mix water and formula powder to create an optimal consistency without air bubbles. Another highlight is temperature control, as the food maker heats the bottle to 98 degrees, an ideal temperature for feeding your baby. As an added bonus, this maker is compatible with all formula brands and types.

Price: $126.37 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Hassle-free preparation

Mixes ingredients together to reach perfect consistency

Heats bottle to optimal temperature

Cons:

Needs to be washed after each use

Water reservoir could be bigger

Doesn’t always mix consistently

