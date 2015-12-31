Best Baby Carrier: 10 Ways to Wear Your Baby

Babywearing is the perfect way to protect your little peanut, and you can keep them snuggled close and safe in a baby carrier wrap. Better yet, wearing your baby gives them a sense of security while they’re cozied-up right next to you. Babywearing lets your baby hear your heartbeat, smell your skin and feel you breathing, all of which provide a calming environment for both sleepy and wakeful times.

Babywearing promotes bonding, supports breastfeeding, can help combat postpartum depression, and, in general, makes caregiving easier. It can be a lifesaver for parents of high-needs children. Carried babies sleep, feed, and grow better, plus some studies have shown that carried babies cry up to 43 percent less. While babywearing is a common practice in many cultures, it is just beginning to be accepted across the globe.

Babywearing is not about any particular parenting philosophy, nor is it about any specific carrier. It is about creating a safe and healthy environment for your little one. It can be practiced by a wide variety of caregivers including moms, dads, grandparents, siblings or nannies – basically anyone who cares for your newborn, infant, or toddler. There are safe and effective baby carrier options for every budget and taste. Moms and dads everywhere are wearing their babies in a unique variety of baby carriers that are versatile enough to wear in front when your tot is tiny, or in back when they’re a little bigger and heavier.

There are so many baby carrier options that it can be overwhelming to choose which one is right for you. Most baby carriers fall into one of five types: Wraps, Ring Slings, Pouch Slings, Mei Tais, or Buckle/Soft Structure Carriers.

Making your choice depends on the following factors: How long do you plan to wear your baby? Who will be wearing your baby? Do you want one carrier or many to choose from for different activities? What is your budget? Once you’ve answered these questions, you can make the best choice for both you and your baby. Here’s a good tutorial to help you better understand the benefits of babywearing.

Here, we’ll look at a wide variety of options, prices and styles here. So start exploring the art and science of babywearing and then check out our list to find the rightBaby Carrier Wrap for you and that sweet babe of yours.

1. Moby Wrap Baby Carrier

A parent-favorite for its comfort, style and adaptability, the MOBY Wrap is an optimal baby carrier for infants, especially newborns. Made from 100 percent natural cotton with tapered ends, the MOBY Wrap is a tool to help parents and babies enjoy the world together.

This classic wrap is perfect for babies from 8-35 pounds. It is petite and plus size friendly, and extremely comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, because of the natural fiber fabric. The Moby Wrap is among the best selling baby wrap carriers, offering award-winning comfort and closeness, for both baby and caregivers.

Price: $42.38 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Appropriate for use with newborns, including preemies

Swaddles your baby snugly to your body

Spreads the weight out evenly across your back and shoulders

Great for comforting colicky babies

Easy to pre-wrap and then pop baby right in

Cons:

Can be tricky to get baby wrapped tight enough, but not too tightly

Length of wrap is so long it drags the floor or ground while putting it on

Too bulky to stick in a diaper bag

Pet hair clings to soft knit fabric

2. Ergobaby Original Baby Carrier Wrap

The Ergobaby Original Carrier has evolved to make babywearing more comfortable than ever. Made of durable cotton canvas with high-density padding and straps that adjust for the perfect mutual fit, Ergobaby carriers keep baby safe, close, and comfortable. With Ergobaby, your baby’s weight is evenly distributed between the wearer’s hips and shoulders.

This baby carrier wrap keeps baby ergonomically cradled in a natural sitting position. The Ergobaby offers front, back, and hip carry positions. It’s also machine washable, a huge benefit for spitty babies. Buy the ERGObaby New Infant Insert for your newborn to keep them close, safe and in a correct position.

Price: $109.95 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Mimics the way you cuddle your baby

Has a roomy pocket in front with a zipper for your wallet, keys, cell phone, etc.

Provides more coverage and warmth for the baby

You can nurse with it on in privacy with attached hood cover

Cons:

Not as good for people with larger frames

Carrier can be hot for both baby and wearer

Insert not as effective as some for keeping baby’s head in upright position

Needs to come with better instructions

3. Hip Baby Wrap Ring Sling Baby Carrier

The Hip Baby Wrap Ring Sling Baby Carrier is a 100 percent cotton, that’s hand-loomed, breathable, and so cozy for your precious little one. The aluminum slip rings make this baby carrier wrap easily adjustable for babies from 8 to 35 pounds. The easy baby wearing design makes it simple to distribute your baby’s weight, and keep their head in the correct position, while saving your neck, back and shoulders at the same time.

Because it’s lightweight, this wrap fabric is perfect for spring and summer when you’re not needing to keep your little one quite so bundled up. Unlike many, you can toss this wrap into the washer and dryer, so no added worry about exploding diapers and spit up. We think you’ll also love that this wrap is fair trade, which is also important in our more socially conscious times.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Easily adjustable to the wearer

Machine washable and dryable

Very affordable compared to some

Fair trade

Cons:

Takes some practice to figure out how to put it on

Textured fabric can be difficult to slip through rings

A bit hard to get a snug fit

Lightweight fabric isn’t great for year round use

4. Infantino Flip Advanced 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier

Along with its multiple carrying options and grow-with-baby flexibility, this convertible wonder offers an ergonomic seat for optimal baby hip positioning. A super supportive waist belt and adjustable padded straps make for long term wearability. The Infantino Flip carries babies from 8-32 pounds and it offers four ways to carry: facing in narrow seat for newborns, facing in wide seat for older babies, facing out narrow seat for babies with head control, and back carry wide seat for older babies and toddlers.

This pack includes the clever wonder cover, two-in-one bib, to protect both your carrier and your clothes. The pack is machine washable, with an adjustable seat, leg openings, straps and waist belt for a completely customized fit. The carrier is highly rated by Amazon customers, yet offers a price point in the most affordable range.

Price: $26.88

Pros:

Well rated, yet extremely affordable

Great adjustability

Machine washable

Good for smaller body frame sizes

Cons:

Not well suited for larger chest sizes

Too many snaps and buckles

Not as comfortable for extended carrying

Not good for larger babies and toddlers

5. LILLEbaby Complete All Seasons 6-in-1 Baby Carrier

The LILLEbaby complete baby carrier wrap combines more carrying positions, lasts longer, and includes more features than many other baby carriers. The All Seasons line features an adjustable center panel: zip up for warmth and zip down to reveal the cool, breathable, 3D mesh fabric.

It offers six ergonomic carrying positions, without the need for an infant insert. Positions include: front-fetal, front-infant, front-outward, front-toddler, hip and back carry. The huge versatility of the LILLEbaby Complete makes it worth the higher price tag. It grows with your child through all the baby wearing years, carrying babies and toddlers from 7-45 pounds.

The patented cupped seat adjusts easily to keep your baby ergonomically seated in all six carry positions, through every development stage. The added lumbar support increases caregiver comfort, and helps you maintain a healthy posture and alignment, alleviating lower back strain. Combined with an extra sturdy waist belt, this carrier maximizes comfort.

Dual adjustment buckles simplify breastfeeding and simplify adjusting straps on the go. The removable sleeping hood features dual adjustment points to provide tailored support for your baby’s head while sleeping, sun protection while exploring, and privacy while nursing.

The extra tall torso extends to provides extra neck and back support, and keeps taller babies secure in the carrier. The adjustable width gently cradles baby’s head. Elastic straps provide support while allowing for movement and easy adjustment. The large zippered easy-reach storage pocket provides ample room for storing the sleeping hood and other essentials.

Price: $111.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Offers six different carrying positions for maximum flexibility

Breathable fabric keeps baby and wearer cool

Lumbar pad helps absorb baby’s weight evenly for less back strain

Neck support keeps baby’s head secure

Cons:

Straps can show wear after few wearings

Mesh material on inside layer can be rough against baby’s skin

Not as good for smaller infants

Quite expensive compared to other carriers

6. Maya Wrap Lightly Padded Ring Sling

The Maya Wrap Ring Sling lets you wear your newborns and toddlers in a variety of positions. Mom-recommended, the Maya Wrap lightly added ring sling is all you need to simplify your day. No more lugging strollers around, fiddling with buckles or snaps, trying to nurse discreetly or juggling a baby, along with an older child. Just grab your Maya Wrap and get on with life.

Maya Wrap ring slings are all the same width, with the only difference between sizes being the length. Size small is 170 cm. long; size medium is 185 cm. long; size large is 201 cm long; and size x-large is 216 cm. long. While medium is the most popular size, some nursing moms like to have a slightly longer tail to use as a discreet nursing cover. The larger sizes are perfect for dads and larger caregivers. Each Maya Wrap comes with an instructional DVD, so learning technique is a snap.

Price: $79.95

Pros:

Very easy to use, simple to get on and off

Extra fabric makes breast feeding easy

Wrap is secure and comfortable

Convenient storage pocket for keys and more

Cons:

Fabric can seem stiff at first

Thick fabric can be hot for wearer and baby

Can be uncomfortable on the shoulder

Awkwardly causes your shirt to bunch up while adjusting your baby

7. Baby Tula Multi-Position Ergonomic Baby Carrier

The Baby Tula baby carrier offers a modern twist on babywearing, that allows you to keep your little one close to your heart while having your hands free. Baby Tula’s artistically designed, easy-to use, versatile, and long-lasting carriers provide a comfortable, ergonomic method of supporting the bond between parents and babies, from birth through four years old.

Baby Tula baby carriers are available in a variety of prints, making them both useful and super stylish. They also give you peace of mind, because they exceed safety standards and norms. This baby carrier includes a removable, regulated hood, and comes with an easy to understand instruction booklet.

This carrier can be used in both front and back carries, with kids from from 25-50 pounds. For newborns, the Baby Tula Free to Grow baby carrier wrap provides an ergonomic M-position seat, supporting optimal development for your baby’s body. It’s also easy to care for because it’s machine washable. Made by hand, from 100% certified cotton, it has high quality Duraflex buckles. Features include dual-adjustment straps to allow for the perfect fit, additional leg-opening and shoulder padding, and a large pocket on the contouring hip belt.

Price: $139

Pros:

Supportive and comfortable

Very good for older babies and toddlers

Baby feels secure but not tightly cramped

Extra padded straps for increased comfort

Tula has many accessories available to customize carrier

Cons:

Straps have been known to tear easily

Not the best choice for newborns

Expensive compared to others in the category

Fabric can seem scratchy

8. Amazon’s Choice: Infantino Sash Mei Tai Carrier

Based on a centuries-old style of babywearing, the Infantino Sash Mai Tei baby carrier features a wrap design for natural and comfortable carrying styles. The Mai Tei’s wrap and tie design naturally adjusts to your own body and grows with your baby, for years of comfortable use. With so many ways to wear the sash, you can feel free to customize your own look and fit.

The Mei Tai carrier supports your baby in a natural seated position, and includes a detachable hood to protect that delicate baby noggin. The unique lumbar support helps relieve shoulder pressure, while extra wide padded straps provide plenty of comfort and flexibility. This is arguably the best budget baby carrier on the market, according to a large tribe of experienced babywearers.

Price: $34.99 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lightweight breathable fabric keeps baby and wearer cool

Easy to put on and adjust

Folds compactly to fit in purse or diaper bag

Easy fit for both men and women babywearers

Cons:

Can be difficult to tie behind your back

Long sashes can drag on the ground when tying

Lacks head support for smaller infants

Cannot easily be removed with one hand

9. Didymos Baby Carrier Organic Wrap Sling

Didymos Baby Wrap Slings are one of the most versatile of all styles of baby carriers. With this woven wrap, a baby can be comfortably and securely carried in a cradle hold, front and back carries, as well as hip carries. Since there are no belts or buckles, the babywearer simply ties a knot to secure the fabric.

This wrap is fully adjustable to accommodate your baby as it grows, and can be worn in many different ways to create the ideal carrying position for you and your baby. Right from birth, this sling fully supports your baby, keeping them close, and making them feel safe and comfortable. They support your baby in proper anatomical positions, with optimum back and leg support, so your little one can be stress free.

They come with a three year warranty, an asset that gets our nod as best baby carrier. This baby carrier wrap can be used from newborn to three years, and beyond. Sizes currently available are size 5/420 cm for the petite wearer, size 6/470 cm for those that are of average size, or tall and slim, and size 7/520 cm for the wearers that need a bit more length. Size five to seven allow one to tie all of the carrying positions, including the oh-so-comfy and secure front wrap cross carry. For those that prefer a simpler carrier, consider a size four Didymos. Although the tying options are more limited, this size allows for a hip and cradle carry, and adds the option of a kangaroo or rucksack carry.

All Didymos baby carriers come with detailed tying instructions for more than 15 different carrying methods. The instruction booklet and DVD make wrapping techniques clear and simple.

Price: $109.17 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Incredibly versatile with many tying options

Beautiful, high-quality woven organic fabrics

Minimal stretching for more secure wraps

Excellent for breastfeeding

Cons:

Can be difficult to figure out at first

Woven fabric can be more slippery to tie

Expensive compared to others in category

Fabric is lighter weight, so less warm than some

10. Baby K’tan Original Baby Carrier

The Baby K’tan Original Baby Carrier is an innovative blend of a sling, wrap and carrier all in one, providing the positions and benefits of all three. Smart and simple, the Baby K’tan Baby Carrier is a wrap without needing to be an expert wrapper – a benefit for first-time parents.

Made of 100% soft natural cotton, the Baby K’tan Baby Carrier is free of harmful chemicals, formaldehydes and azo dyes, and contains no hardware, plastic or metal. Sized like clothing for the perfect fit (XS, S, M, L, XL), this carrier slips on easily, to comfortably carry baby from newborn to toddlerhood – from 8-35 pounds.

Its unique double-loop design is lightweight and compact like a sling, yet supportive, like a structured carrier. Offering multiple positions, without the need for wrapping or buckling, this carrier provides added security for carrying your baby, as well as privacy for mom while nursing.

Available in multiple fabrics and colors, the Baby K’tan is machine washable, dryer safe, and comes with a matching sash that converts to a carrying bag. Like your favorite pair of jeans, when you wash this carrier in warm or hot water, there may be a bit of shrinkage. However, when you wear the Baby K’tan, it will give a bit. If you feel that your baby carrier is too snug, you can re-wash it and hang it to dry, so it doesn’t have the normal shrinkage.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

More reasonably priced than many

No buckles and hardware

Extremely easy to use

Comes in standard clothing sizes

Cons:

Feels less secure than some

Stretches out too quickly

Can shrink after washing

Sizes can run large

See Also:

• Best Gifts for New Moms

• Best Baby Shower Gifts

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.