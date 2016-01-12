20 Best Baby Toys: The Ultimate List (2018)

Just because the Christmas season is over, that doesn’t mean that the gift-giving season is over. No, between birthdays and other holidays, it’s safe to say that you’re going to be buying some more toys throughout 2016 for someone special.

If that someone special happens to be a member of the 2T and under crowd, that means you’re going to be looking for some new baby toys at some point this year. Good baby gifts are hard to find, especially if you don’t have kids of your own. But, as a father of two, I’m here to help point you in the right direction when it comes to baby toys. Whether you’re looking for some baby learning toys, wooden toys, some great Melissa and Doug toys, or just some cheap baby toys for a gift for a friend, I’ve got you covered.

So if you’re looking for some great new toys for your baby to play with, here are the top 20 best baby toys for 2018:

1. Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy

Babies love music, and parents love virtually everything Baby Einstein has to offer. The Baby Einstein Musical Toy plays 7 baby friendly classical melodies, and it’s very colorful. The big pieces are easy for babies to grasp, and the large buttons are easy for babies to press. The company’s baby learning toys, like this one, promote auditory development and music appreciation.

Price: $7.19 (28 percent off MSRP)

2. VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker

To help babies to walk and develop leg strength, the VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker can’t be beaten. It’s an interactive learning tool that features a removable toddler play panel to help your baby hone in on their fine motor skills. While they’re busy playing, they’re also working on those baby leg muscles that’ll help them stand on their own, eventually. For now, they’ll be happy to lean on this fun toy.

Price: $29.88

3. FocuSun Playpen Ball Pit

For endless amounts of fun, the FocuSun Playpen Ball Pit is a great choice when looking at baby gifts. It’s very colorful, and it gives your baby a little bit of independent space.

Price: $14.99

4. VTECH Touch and Swipe Baby Phone

If your child is constantly reaching for your phone, now they can have one of their own. At least, it’ll appear to have all of the same color app icons that your real smartphone does, but you won’t have to worry about selling your house or donating body parts if the VTech Baby Phone breaks (because it’s under $15).

Price: $13.30 (11 percent off MSRP)

5. O Ball Rattle and Roll Car Assorted Colors

The O Ball Rattle and Roll Car is big and bold, making it a perfect toy for babies. In fact, it’s the #1 bestselling toy car for babies. It’s super easy for babies to grip and roll, and each wheel contains the beloved noise beads that parents love oh so much.

Price: $7.99

6. Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks and Rock Stack Bundle

One of Fisher-Price’s best baby toys is their colorful stacker, which can be found at retail stores like Wal-Mart or Target. But on Amazon, you’ll find it paired with a shape sorter for just $15 total. That’s a perfect gift price for your friend’s baby, is it not?

Price: $14.99

7. Go Baby Go Poppity Pop Musical Dino

Dinosaur toys are great, and toymakers are always finding new ways to introduce dinos to kids. The Go Baby Go Poppity Pop Musical Dino is as silly-looking and non-threatening as they come, painted a sky blue with yellow feet. It comes with six brightly colored balls that are fed into the back of the dinosaur, after which, they’ll pop out of its mouth. Babies are enticed to chase after the balls and repeat the process. The dino also plays eight different tunes and fun sound effects.

Price: $29.90+

8. VTech Rhyme and Discover Book

Another one of my favorite toys for babies is the VTech Rhyme and Discover Book. This $15 toy includes six colorful pages with three light up character buttons that babies can press while “reading.” It’s one of the most durable toys I’ve found, with my daughter throwing it, dropping it, stepping on it and trying to eat it, all of which occurred without it breaking.

Price: $14.99

9. Sassy Development Bumpy Ball

Admittedly, half of the reason we love this Sassy Development Bumpy Ball in my house is because of its name. But, it’s also a soft and very colorful toy that your baby will love.

Price: $7.99 (20 percent off)

10. Fisher-Price Bright Beats Smart Touch Play Space

Fisher-Price baby toys are among the best in the toy industry, and one of the most innovative baby toys is their Bright Beats Smart Touch Play Space. It features an interactive, touch sensitive light bar that responds to the baby’s touch. It has three different modes, each of which is intended to make the toy useful to your baby as he/she grows.

Price: $59.00

11. Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Bag (80 Pieces)

Out of all of the expensive, supposedly innovative toys I’ve purchased over the years, the toy that my daughter played with the most was the Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Bag. They’re big, colorful, and they’re noisy (I call that the trifecta of baby toys).

Price: $13.05 (48 percent off MSRP)

12. Skip Hop Buddies Activity Toy

Skip Hop Buddies have a bold design that appeals to the limited visual ability of babies. It attaches to a stroller, car seat, or infant carrier so that they’re able to play with it on the go. It rattles, it’s soft, and it has multiple different types of fabrics and textures to help stimulate your baby.

Price: $14.99

13. Fisher-Price Kick and Play Piano Gym

We’re not surprised that another Fisher-Price baby toy made the list. This time, it’s the Kick and Play Piano Gym, which provides your baby with four ways to play. As the baby kicks the piano keys, he/she is rewarded with delightful tunes. It contains five busy toys and a large mirror. It’s the perfect toy for some tummy time.

Price: $36.04 (28 percent off MSRP)

14. Vulli Sophie the Giraffe Teether

The Vulli Sophie the Giraffe Teether isn’t exactly a new toy, but I’m throwing it on my list of the best baby toys of 2016 because it’s still so relevant today. It has numerous parts to chew and play safely, and it has a soft feel that reminds them of a mother’s soft skin. The brown spots are also intended to be bold to facilitate the baby’s development.

Price: $22.49 (24 percent off MSRP)

15. VTech Busy Leaners Activity Cube

The VTech Busy Learners Activity Cube has five colorful sides that are wildly different from one another, encouraging your baby to explore. There are light up buttons, noise makers, things that spin, things to press, and more that will keep a baby entertained.

Price: $17.99

16. Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Learning Workbench

The Laugh & Learn Workbench has large plastic nails that light up when hit with the plastic hammer, or when a baby taps them. It plays over 15 sing-along sings and tunes, fun sounds and phrases that will make your little one smile. It has two volume modes, so whether you prefer to let your baby play away, or you want a quieter experience, it makes for a great gift.

Price: $27.99

17. Hohner 4 Piece Baby Band

Babies love noisemakers, and this Hohner Baby Band set comes with four of them. It comes with a Mini Rainbow Shaker, a Baby Maraca, a Baby Rattle,, and a Cage Bell. Each one is bright and colorful. It’s perfect for ages 3 months and up.

Price: $18.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

18. Summer Infant 3-Stage SuperSeat Deluxe Giggles Island

How could you possibly not like something that’s called “Giggles Island?” This activity seat has a monkey and a toucan that hang over the baby’s head. The tray rotates a full 360 degrees, and it has a variety of activities that will keep your baby interested. The toy bar is also detachable, and it comes iwth a removable snack tray that has two cup holders.

Price: $39.29 (21 percent off MSRP)

19. LeapFrog My Pal Violet

LeapFrog is known for creating some cool tech toys for kids, and the My Pal Violet is no exception. This is one cool baby toy! One of the cool things it does is allow you to download your child’s name and favorite things (via an internet connection). Your baby will also be able to listen to 5 lullaby tunes, 4 learning songs, and activities with numbers, animals, food and more. It also connects online to LeapFrog’s Learning Path center for customized learning ideas and insights from the toy manufacturer. There’s also a My Pal Scout, which is green, for $8 more.

Price: $14.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

20. Memtes Bump and Go Crab Toy

The Memtes Bump and Go Crab Toy runs on smooth surfaces, and plays loud music with LED flashing lights. It’ll stimulate your baby, demanding their attention immediately. It’s available in green, blu, or orange, and it’ll be best enjoyed in a slightly darker than average room.

Price: $22.96 (43 percent off MSRP)

