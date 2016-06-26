50 Best Baby Shower Gifts for 2018 (Updated!)

Baby showers are fun celebrations of new life as well as important milestone for moms to be. They give pregnant women a chance to celebrate with loved ones, while preparing for baby and turning the page to this new and exciting chapter in life. Showers are a chance for experienced moms to share advice and reflect on the time when parenthood was still so new and exciting. Whether you are shopping for a friend, family member, or coworker, you want to get her a gift that is truly meaningful, beautiful or useful, not something that will add to the clutter or stress in her life. This is the time to make memories that will last a lifetime, with games, stories, food and of course gifts. Showers are a chance to spoil new moms with all of the essentials she will need for her new baby, everything from diapers and clothes to more expensive necessities like cribs and baby monitors. I have wonderful memories of my baby shower, where I was surrounded by people I love and who I knew would love my baby as much as I do. It was a chance to talk through my worries as well as my excitement, and to bond with the women who I was joining in the worldwide circle of mothers!

You can purchase something directly off of her gift registry if she has one of course, or you can get her a unique gift that shows how well you know her and understand her style. This list includes gifts for every kind of mom and every sized budget – No matter what her tastes, you are sure to find something that fits both her style and your wallet. You can also choose multiple smaller gifts and build your own DIY gift set.

If you need a quick and easy gift, you can always get a gift card and let her choose her own present. Amazon sells both physical gift cards and e-delivery cards, so even last minute shoppers can get the perfect gift!

1. Little Willard Baltic Amber Teething Necklace

Baltic amber necklaces are amazing for teething babies. Baltic amber contains succinic acid, which when warmed against baby’s skin acts as as a mild anti-inflammatory pain reliever. These baltic amber necklaces from Little Willard are lab tested for authenticity and succinic acid content. They are raw amber, which has been shown to be more effective than polished beads. They come in three colors – Lemon, Honey and Cognac – and are gender neutral. I have personally used raw baltic amber with my little one and have found it to be extremely effective since he started teething. When shopping for amber necklaces, keep in mind that the lighter colors and raw amber are more affective than dark, polished beads.

Price: $19.99

2. Baby Bean Bag Chair

Tiny babies who are not yet able to roll and move themselves around need a comfy and safe place to hang out. Bouncy chairs are a common solution but they can be too stiff for a little baby’s soft body. This baby bean bag from BayB Brand is soft and cozy, perfect for lounging or napping. It even has a safety harness to keep them secure and prevent accidental rolling out of the chair. For more comfy baby loungers, click here.

Price: $39.99

3. Summer Infant Pop N’ Sit Portable Booster

The Summer Infant Pop N Sit Booster Seat is a #1 best selling booster seat. This easy to use seat allows you to turn any chair or hard surface into a safe and comfortable seat for your baby. It is perfect for camping, beach days, or travel, and can also be used on an every day basis. I have one of these booster seats for my almost-two year old and we use it every single day. It is so convenient, it has replaced our high chair entirely! When we are at home we sit him on top of a regular chair, or even on top of the kitchen table in his booster seat. When we travel, this seat is so easy to fold up and take along for the ride. It has become one of his favorite things as well, he loves to sit in it and play with his toys or munch on his snacks. Summer Infant also sells a high chair version of the Pop N Sit. .

Price: $22.52

4. L’ovedbaby Unisex Organic Kimono Bodysuit

I really love this organic kimono bodysuit from L’ovedbaby, and I think that the mom you are shopping for will love it too. It comes in over 20 colors and patterns, including some that are more unisex if the parents are leaving the gender a surprise. Kimono bodysuits are so nice because they are easy to put on and take off without disturbing a sleepy baby, or having to struggle with a fussy baby. Anyone who has dressed a fussy baby knows what a godsend this is! Kimono style bodysuits make it super easy. This outfit is made out of organic cotton and comes in sizes ranging from newborn to 3/6 months.

Price: $16.99 to $19 depending on size and color

5. Baby Bandandas Six Pack

These Oak & Navy bandana bibs would make an adorable gift for any expectant mom. The are made of a super absorbent cotton fabric and the design allows them to more quickly absorb drool than traditional bib styles, keeping baby nice and dry. They come in six different unisex patterns in a different shades of gray, including stripes, polka dots, arrows and stars. If this collection of patterns does not suit her tastes, they come in a whole variety of different colors and patterns for boys, girls and unisex.

Price: $21.95

6. Lucy Darling ‘Little Artist Memory Book’

This memory book is an adorable alternative to the tired scrapbooks you see at craft stores and book stores all over the place. It has an easy to use spiral notebook design, and is full of gorgeous full color illustrations for the family to fill in during their baby’s first year earthside. It includes fun pages like “Your Family Tree” and prompts like “First Bath,” “First Smile” and pop culture references on the day baby was born. This book will make a treasured keepsake for any child to look back on as they grow older!

Price: $34.99

7. A Little Something for Mama-to-Be Organic Pregnancy Gift Set

This mini gift set from Earth Mama Angel Baby is a super sweet gift for a mom to be that you really care about. The slogan says it all – “Gifts from the earth for your gift from heaven.” The gift set contains travel sizes of their best pregnancy and mew mom products, including Happy Mama Body Wash, Morning Wellness Spray, Earth Mama Body Butter, Natural Stretch Oil and Organic Morning Wellness Tea. All of their products are toxin free, made without synthetic fragrance, phthalates, parabens, petroleum products, mineral oils or Vitamin E. They are formulated by a nurse and herbalist and are naturally vegan and gluten free.

Price: $19.95

8. Blooming Bath

For your baby shower gift, why not give something that allows baby to take a shower right in the kitchen sink? The Blooming Bath is an adorably genius solution for giving little ones a bath. It is a cushy, soft mat that can be placed right in your kitchen sink. This keeps baby at an easy to reach level, instead of having to bend over a baby bath tub, and makes for easy clean up as well. The soft petals of the Blooming Bath are much more comfortable for baby than a hard sink, even one lined with towels. This baby bath is not just adorable, it is a really useful and well designed product for new parents! It comes in six colors, as well – Ivory, green, pink, blue, yellow and daisy. Click here to browse baby bath tubs and accessories if you want to see some more options.

Price: $39.99

9. Wicked Audio Shred Noise Isolation Dynamic Crystal Clear Stereo Sound Earbuds for Her

Headphones may seem like an unconventional gift for pregnant women, but they can actually end up being one of the most appreciated gifts she will receive at her baby shower. A good set of headphones is a luxury that most new moms will not purchase for themselves, but can make a major impact during both childbirth and in the weeks and months of new parenthood. These earbuds are made for athletes, so they have features that new oms will appreciate as well – they are sweat proof, never fall out of your ears, noise-cancelling, and bluetooth enabled. In my personal experience, I had earbuds in listening to calming sounds for my entire 12 hour labor. I used regular wired earbuds and they kept falling out of my ears – A major distraction! These bluetooth-enabled earbuds would have been a much better choice. After baby is born, new mothers can use these earbuds for hands-free listening while nursing or to enjoy music or audio books while the little one is asleep.

Price: $29.99 with free shipping

10. Milestone Baby Cards

Milestone Baby Cards are an adorable way to document all of baby’s important milestones for the first year. These cards are printed on high quality stock paper so that they will show up brightly and beautifully in photos. There are 30 cards total, including the usual “1 month,” “2 month” and so on, as well as fun occasions like the first time he or she slept through the night, the first time they sat up on their own, and the first time they say “mama.” They make for such adorable photos! This brand has other options for babies and kids, as well. Click here for more Milestone Cards.

Price: $24

11. Ora’s Amazing Herbal Naturally Beautiful Pregnancy Gift Box

This gift pack from Ora’s Amazing Herbal is a sweet and thoughtful gift for any mother to be. It is full of organic, natural herbal products to pamper and relax pregnant ladies and ease them into motherhood. The products include a Prenatal Nourisher tea that has herbs that are super nourishing (nettles and oatstraw), relaxing (lemon balm) and uterine toning (raspberry leaf), as well as a body butter, all purpose salve, body powder, chapsticks, and nourishing skin serums.

Price: $74.99 with free shipping

12. Happy Mama Maternity Bodycon Dress

Sometimes, the best gift for a woman is something to make her feel lovely. This is especially true during pregnancy when her changing body can feel big, uncomfortable and anything but beautiful. This short sleeved midi dress is simple and sweet, and super flattering on her baby bump. It comes in four colors red, pink, gray and black and it can be worn as a day to day dress or dressed up for special occasions.

Price: $11.93 to $25.50 depending on color and size

13. Garden of Life Vitamin Code RAW Prenatal

Proper nutrition is so important during pregnancy, and prenatal vitamins are recommended for every pregnant woman to make sure that her baby gets everything he or she needs, without “robbing” mom of her own nutrient stores. A quality prenatal vitamin can be pricey though, especially one made of all organic and raw ingredients – making it the perfect gift that a mom-to-be will really appreciate. This raw prenatal from Garden of Life is my favorite. It contains all of the nutrients we need for building babies, and is made from natural and raw ingredients, not synthesized in a lab. Using natural fruits and vegetables makes vitamins much more palatable and less likely to aggravate morning sickness. This vitamin is also great for rebuilding and restoring nutrient stores after baby is born, and supporting a healthy milk supply. (Note – this product is vegetarian, but not vegan due to Vitamin D derived from lanolin)

Price: $31.49 for 90 count

14. Munchkin Easy-Close Metal Safety Gate

Any parent will tell you that when you have kids, safety is your number one priority. Baby gates provide a sense of security for parents, letting them feel safe knowing that their baby or small child cannot get to the stairs, a ledge, or any other hazardous place in the house. They can also be used to designate a “safe room” where baby can roam around free and uninhibited, without mom and dad having to say “No” over and over. This bab gate is simple to use, locking automatically with a simple push. It fits doorways or other openings between 29.5 to 25 inches, and is 29.5 inches tall. The U-shaped steel frame keeps the gate firmly in place and has an easy to use double-locking handle.

Price: $43.88 with free shipping

15. ‘Alice in Wonderland: A BabyLit Colors Primer’

Moms know that you can never have too many board books, which is why they make such great shower gifts. BabyLit Primer books take classic literature and make it accessible to young ones with gorgeous,bright and colorful illustrations and simplification of the story line. Alison Oliver did just that with Alive in Wonderland for this delightful book. Inside this book you will find a “colors primer” theme, which focuses on the colors of familiar characters and objects from the story, for example the White Rabbit and Alice’s Black Shoes. It also comes in a hardcover for older kids. You can also find other classic titles in this series, including The Jungle Book, Sense and Sensibility, The Secret Garden (My toddler loves this one!) and The Wizard of Oz.

Price: $8.91

16. Erbaviva Belly Butter

Baby showers usually take place in the third trimester, which means her belly is starting to get really big! This can be uncomfortable as the skin stretches to accommodate the special package she is carrying, and can leave stretch marks sometimes. Erbaviva created this belly butter to keep pregnant women’s skin smooth, supple and moisturized. It contains coca butter, carrot seed oil and essential oils of lavender, mandarin, sandalwood and rose. This cream is USDA Certified Organic and contains no irritating fragrances, dyes or additives. It is also not animal tested so she can feel good while she uses it!

Price: $24

17. Yepp Mini Bicycle Child Seat

One of the things new parents struggle with is how to stay fit, or get back into shape, after baby is born. The best options allow you to take baby along with you while you work out. This bicycle child seat from Yepp is a safe and easy way to take babies along for a bike ride – whether it is for a workout, for fun, or for errands. It is safe for babies who can hold their head up and weigh up to 33 lbs. it can be attached to just about any bike frame and meets ASTM standards with a five point safety harness and even footholds for baby to put their feet in. It also has an anti-theft lock so you can leave it on your bike no matter where you go.

Price: $149.95

18. Boba Baby Wrap

Babywearing has taken the new mom community by storm in the past few years. Baby carriers have so many benefits – They allow mom (or dad!) to go about their everyday tasks while soothing and holding their baby at the same time. Baby carriers provide a real sense of safety and security to babies, who can hear their mom’s heartbeat and voice and feel her warmth and the rhythm of her breath. The Boba wrap is a classic carrier, which works for babies from newborn all the way up to about 18 months. It can be tied up in a number of different configurations on the front or side. It comes in 10 colors so you can choose one to match her tastes and style.

Price: $39.95

19. Kelty Pathfinder Child Carrier

For sporty moms and dads, a heavy duty baby carrier is a must. This backpack has all of the features that they need to stay comfortable and keep baby secure on long walks. It is great for hiking of course but also for travel or for everyday tasks like grocery shopping, walking the dog, or even doing chores around the house. I love to have my one year old in a backpack while I am shopping – He gets to look around and interact with people without pulling things off of the shelves! This carrier includes heavy duty padded straps and hip support, a five point harness and leg-secure straps for baby, a zip-off day pack, diaper changing pad, underseat storage and hydration compartment. There is even an AutoDeploy kickstand for easy and safe loading and unloading. This backpack is best for babies who can hold their head up by themselves, and is not recommended for young infants.

Price: $209.13 with free shipping

20. Motorola Digital Video Baby Monitor With Wi-Fi Internet Viewing

Every parent wants to keep their child safe. When putting baby to sleep in a crib in another room, moms and dads feel the urge to check in on them frequently to make sure everything is OK. Baby monitors are a must have item for every new parent. This wifi-enabled digital video monitor from Motorola takes it one step further, allowing parents to see a live video feed of their baby from anywhere in the house. It has a 3.5 inch screen, but can also be viewed via smartphone or computer. This high tech device will definitely be well received as a baby shower gift, and will give the new parents endless ease of mind after baby arrives.

Price: $119.99 with free shipping

21. The Motherhood Collection Bamboo Baby Washcloths

Baby washcloths are another one of those things that you can never have enough of. They are different from regular washcloths because they are super soft and snuggly for baby’s skin. These bamboo washcloths are made of 100% bamboo fiber, and are extra soft and absorbent. This is a less expensive gift that will still impress because they are such high quality and made of ecologically responsible materials. These washcloths are larger than average at 10 x 10 inches, and are great not only for bath time but for cleaning up messy faces at meal time as well.

Price: $15.95

22. Boppy Newborn Lounger

The Boppy Baby Pillow is a classic gift for new moms. It is used as a soft and compfy seat for babys to be able to sit in and look around without being flat on their back in the months before they are able to hold their own heads up. Boppy has come out with a new and improved version of the classic pillow, which includes padding underneath as well as around baby while they are sitting in it. Boppy pillows can also be used as extra support for mom while she is nursing, as well.

Price: $29.84

23. My Breast Friend Nursing Pillow

My Breast Friend is the best nursing support pillow on the market. Breastfeeding moms are in constant need of support for their back and arms while they nurse their babies. It can get extremely painful and tiring to try and hold a baby up in the right position to nurse, while also sitting up straight yourself. The same can be said for pumping, which often requires you to lean over in uncomfortable positions to get the right position o your breast pump.

Expecting moms often find themselves surrounded by a sea of pillows in their efforts to find the perfect nursing support. My Breast Friend takes the place of four or five regular pillows by giving moms 360 degree support for their back, arms and baby. It has a secure clasp to keep it in place while in use, and even has a water bottle holder to make sure she always has hydration nearby, which is so important while nursing. You can choose from 18 different fabric colors and patterns. Even if this is not something she specifically requested for her shower, she will appreciate this gift so much in the coming months!

Price: $34.95

24. Leachco Snoogle Total Body Pillow

Pregnant women have a lot of aches and pains, especially in the last trimester. As our bodies grow and stretch, there can be a lot of stress and tension in joints, muscles and ligaments. Even laying down can hurt, as it puts pressure on her sore hips and her heavy belly pulls her back and abdomen down into the bed with it. Proper support in bed is so important for pregnant women. They need to be supported completely around their body – from their head and neck all the way down their back, belly and hips. Instead of trying to configure four or five pillows under and around her body to try and get comfortable (only to shift and move in the night!), this total body pillow from Leachco makes it simple, easy and comfortable to rest while pregnant. It supports every part of her body and can even be used as a wrap-around nursing pillow after baby is born. She will love you if you get this for her in her second or third trimester! The pillow comes in six colors so you can choose one to match her decor.

Price: $69.99 with free shipping

25. Nature’s Little Squeeze Reusable Food Pouch

Over the last few years you have probably seen baby food sold in pouches that little ones can suck on much like a bottle. This has fast become the most popular way to give kids their snacks, because it makes it so easy and there is no mess involved. Kids can hold the pouch themselves and feed themselves at their own pace. These reusable pouches allow parents to put their own mixtures inside and are totally safe for kids. They are made of a plastic that can be put in the dishwasher and contains no BOA, pthalates or PVC. The pouches come in three sizes – 3.4 oz, 5 oz and 7 oz and they come six to a pack.

Price: $16.99

26. Baby Aspen “Let the Fin Begin” Blue Terry Shark Robe

This shark robe is an adorable, unisex gift that any mom to be will love! clothes are such a popular gift for pregnant women – it is just so sweet and adorable to imagine that soon there will be a baby wearing them! And nothing is cuter than a fresh and clean baby straight from the bath in a bath robe. The shark features give this robe an extra dash of cuteness. The bottom of the robe has a shark’s tail on it and the hood has smiling sharks teeth, eyes and a dorsal fin. This robe is made of100% terry cloth cotton. Baby Aspen also has 13 other styles to choose from, including animals like lions, mice, bunnies and pandas.

Price: $20.99

27. Aden + Anais Classic Muslin Swaddle Blanket

Swaddle blankets are another one of those gifts that new parents can never have enough of. They are great for swaddling of course, but can also be used as burp cloths, lightweight blankets, bathtub liners, and more. Aden + Anais is a well known brand in baby clothing and accessories because of their soft and breathable 100% cotton muslin fabric. These swaddle blankets will feel extra soft on baby’s skin and not too hot. They are breathable, reducing the risk of overheating while swaddled. They come in packs of four and in 18 different color and pattern combinations, some of which are unisex while others are more boy or girl themed.

Price: $40 with free shipping

28. Mama Koala One Size Baby Cloth Pocket Diapers

If the mom-to-be that you are shopping for is planning on cloth diapering her baby, this gift set will start her off on the right track. It contains six pocket diapers and six super microfiber charcoal bamboo liners. The diapers are adjustable to fit newborn up to two years old, with a padded and breathable inner liner to prevent leaks. It also comes with a wet bag – a waterproof, washable bag to carry soiled diapers in the diaper bag with no mess. The set comes in six different color combinations, and you can also purchase extra charcoal bamboo liners.

Price: $39.99 and free shipping

29. Bumworks Cloth Diaper Toilet Sprayer

Any new parent that plans to cloth diaper their baby will love to receive a diaper sprayer as a baby shower gift. Diaper sprayers allow you to pre-clean soiled diapers right into the toilet, reducing diaper pail odors and making diapers much easier to clean as well. They are easy to install, requiring no special tools. The sprayer uses your toilet’s water line, but connects at the bottom of the tank so the sprayer water is separate from the toiler water. You can also get a splatter shield to keep the spray from splattering outside of the toilet, and keep hands clean. I have one of these myself and it has been a huge help while cloth diapering. It also works great to spray and clean out potties while potty training.

Price: $33.95

30. Burt’s Bees Baby Baby Organic Snap Front Reversible Jacket

Here is an adorable unisex infant outfit from Burt’s Bees Baby. This jacket features an adorable constellation pattern in grey, white and red on one side and stripes on the other side. You really cannot go wrong with cute clothes at a baby shower, and this jacket is perfect for both girls and boys. It is made of 100% organic cotton comes in sizes ranging from newborn to 24 months.

Price: $21.95

31. Humanity Family Sleeper

Here is a really useful and unique gift for moms who plan on co sleeping. Cosleeping comes with its own unique set of challenges, including diaper leaks and keeping squirmy babies safe from the edge of the bed. Many cosleeping families place their mattress on the ground, but this is still a pretty big drop for an infant. It is best to have something at the edge of the bed to block their way and prevent any falls. This pillow does just that, and it will not wiggle out of place in the middle of the night because mom and baby sleep on top of the attached pad. The pad also provides an extra layer of absorption if there is a leaky diaper accident. Even if she is not planning on cosleeping, this pad can help create a safe play space on the bed for when she is just relaxing with her baby. The pillow also doubles as a body pillow while she is pregnant. The pillow and pad are made of eco friendly organic cotton and an eco-poly fill inside of the pillow.

Price: $175

32. Delta Children Upholstered Glider

A good rocking chair is an absolute must-have item for new moms. She is going to spend countless hours nursing her baby, cuddling and bonding with her baby, and just enjoying holding her little one in her arms. She needs a comfortable and secure place to sit and relax, and gliders are perfect for this. They tend to move more smoothly and naturally than typical rocking chairs because they sit on a stable and secure stainless steel base that glides back and forth instead of curved wooden legs. This Delta Children glider is fully cushioned and upholstered so it is ready for many hours of use. The cover comes in two colors – Sand or Taupe – and is removable and washable, which is so important with any baby item!

Price: $239.99 and up depending on upholstery

33. Hip Cub Weekender Tote Diaper Bag

Diaper bags are another item that new moms can’t live without. This is something that is going to get a ton of use, so she needs one that is going to stand up to everyday wear, is easily washable, and is stylish as well. Hip Cub has some great diaper bags that are both fashionable and functional, and the Weekender Tote is a great choice. It is large enough to carry all of the necessities and is constructed of durable materials. The exterior is made of cotton canvas and the inside is a wipeable polyester. This bag has nine pockets, which is huge when compared with other bags. These include big side pockets, zipper pockets, velcro pockets and internal elastic pockets. It also includes stroller straps to attach the diaper bag to her stroller, as well as a washable diaper changing pad. For more stylish diaper bags, check out our article on the Top 10 Designer Diaper Bags.

Price: $52.49 and free shipping

34 Baby Bullet Baby Food Maker

A baby food mill is a really nice gift for parents who want to avoid feeding their baby processed and prepackaged foods. Making baby food can be intimidating since it has to be steamed, ground and cooled and new parents just do not usually have the time for all of those steps. The Baby Bullet comes with a power base, batch bowl, blending ad milling blades, and easy freezable silicone batch tray. It also comes with a two handled short cup with resealable lid, along with a set of six refrigerator safe storage cups so you have make a weeks worth of meals at once.

Click here to see our article on the best baby food makers for more options.

Price: $59.95 with free shipping

35. Zutano Unisex Baby Fleece Booties

Baby booties are quite possibly the most adorable thing on earth. They are so small and so adorable, and you can just picture little baby’s feet inside of them! They are always a hit at baby showers and are a super cute symbol of maternity and new parenthood. These unisex booties from Zutano are functional as well as adorable. They have a high rise and snap elastic closure so they will stay on even the most squirmy baby’s feet. They are made of a soft and cozy cotton/poly blend and are machine washable. They come in three month up to to 18 month sizes, and 25 different color combinations.

Price: $12.60

36. Cotton Muslin Car Seat Cover

Babies love sleeping in car seats, but when they fall asleep there are all sorts of things that can bug them or wake them up. Bugs, sunlight, car headlights, wind and more can be disturbing to an infant when they are trying to rest, whether it is during a car ride or when they are out riding along in their infant stroller. Of course, new moms also have to contend with over-friendly strangers who want to reach in and touch their sleeping baby. A car seat cover is the perfect solution for all of these common problems, and this lightweight cotton muslin cover is an excellent choice. It is made of 100% cotton muslin and is breathable and extra light so baby will not feel stuffy underneath for long periods of time. It is easy to install and will fit any infant car seat. The cover is also machine washable and comes in a unisex white and gray star pattern.

Price: $14.95

37. JL Childress Wheelie Car Seat Travel Bag

Travelling with a baby is a definite challenge for new parents, and preparation is key to a successful trip. One of the most difficult baby items to carry and transport is the car seat. Infant car seats and convertible car seats are bulky, heavy and awkward to carry, but many parents still prefer to have them on a plane or train ride because they offer even better comfort and safety for their baby during the trip. This wheelie car seat cover turns any car seat into a rolling mobile pack much like a wheeled suitcase. This makes travel so much easier, or any time they need to transport the car seat from one location to another.

Price: $44.95

38. Finn + Emma Wooden Play Gym

Play gyms are a classic toy for babies. They allow younger infants to interact with toys and their environment even before they can hold their head up or crawl on their own. Play gyms are usually made of bright colored plastic that quickly fades and ends up looking cheap and ugly within a few months. This wooden play gym from Finn + Emma is made of durable and beautiful materials that will become a well loved and cherished family heirloom. It does not contain any PVC, phtalates, BPA or BPS, or any other toxic substances that are found in plastic baby toys. It is constructed of natural, eco friendly materials including organic cotton, non toxic dyes and wood finishes. It comes in either a light Birch wood or a dark wood, and you can select a pirate/nautical theme or a girl/flowers theme.

Price: $134.99 with free shipping

39. ONME Silicone Teething Necklace

Teething babies want to chew on everything, and when they are being held this usually means mom’s jewelry. Teething necklaces give babies something to play with and chew on without worrying about ruining a necklace or injuring baby’s mouth with sharp edges. This teething necklace from is made of soft and safe 100% silicone beads that are in the shape of colorful jewels. It looks like a “real” necklace and can go with the most stylish outfits. The chain is made of soft and strong silk with a break away clasp, and the silk is knotted before and after each bead for safety. The necklace is designed not to catch mom’s hair on the silicone. The silk keeps the necklace from getting stuck to mom’s hair while she wears it. This necklace can either be hand washed in warm water or it can go in the dishwasher. I have one of these teething necklaces and my son loves it. When I am not wearing it, I tie it to his car seat so that he can play with it while we are on the road.

Price: $14.97

40. GWooden Ring Rattle

Wooden toys make great baby shower gifts. They are non toxic, extra cute, long lasting and environmentally friendly. They do not carry any risk of leaching toxins when baby plays with them and chews on them, and they are much more durable than plastic toys and arguably more stylish as well. This rattle is adorable and perfectly suited for tiny hands. It has a large wooden ring for baby to hold, and smaller attached rings that rattle and make noise. The rattle is made of beechwood and is Forest Stewardship Council certified. There are no coatings, stains or paints on this rattle – it is 100% untreated, smooth and beautiful wood, which is a naturally germ repellent surface.

Price: $12.99

41. Eco Vessel Scout Kids Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Sport Flip Spout and Silicone Straw

Sippy cups may seem like something in the far distant future for a brand new parent, but for older babies they are so nice to have. Unfortunately, they are usually made out of BPA and Phthalate laden plastics, which can leach into the water (especially on hot days). A durable and safe stainless steel sippy cup is a thoughtful gift for a parent who may not need it right away, but certainly will appreciate it down the road. These 13oz bottles from Eco Vessel are made of 100% stainless steel with a silicone straw, so there are no harmful chemicals anywhere in the product. They are the perfect size for babies about one year and older – I have one for my toddler and we have used it daily for many months. These bottles are also the perfect size for breastfeeding moms to carry around the house with them and have water available whenever they need it. There is no risk of spillage like you get with cups, and she does not have to use both hands to use this bottle. I also have a full sized bottle for myself that I enjoy.

Price: $16.63

42. Everly Grey Women’s Maternity Roxanne Nursing Pajama Set with Baby Gown

The first few weeks (or months) of motherhood are all about ease and comfort. All you want to do is snuggle up with your new baby in bed, on the couch, or in the rocking chair and the last thing on a new mom’s mind is wearing “real clothes!” Here is something that she will really appreciate as a new mom – a comfortable and stylish outfit to lounge around in with her little one. This maternity and nursing pajama set comes with a matching baby gown so mom and baby can both stay super comfy together. It comes with pajama pants, a nursing tank and a long sleeve robe if she gets chilly. The set comes in eight colors, so you will definitely be able to find one that matches her style.

Price: $98

43. Monogrammed Nursery Art Print

Nursery art makes a sweet and thoughtful gift for new parents. Monogrammd art prints are especially meaningful because you can gift letters to spell out the baby’s initials, name, or family name if they have ot decided on a baby name. Or, you can spell out words like Love or Baby. Whatever you choose, these floral monogrammed letters from Andaz Press will look great in any nursery. The prints are 8.5 x 11 inches and have a matte finish. They do not come with picture frames included.

Price: $8.99

44. 100% Cotton Peshtemal Turkish Towel

Peshtemals are thin, lightweight woven cotton towels that have been used in Turkish bath houses for centuries. They are super soft, extra large and colorful as well. While you might not think of a bath towel as the perfect baby shower gift, peshtamals are also good for plenty of other uses that new moms will love. Of course, they can be used as a towel for both mom and baby. They are also soft enough to use as a throw blanket or baby blanket, and some women even use them as baby wraps in the style of a rebozo. They also make great blankets to lay on at the park or the beach. This diamond weave Peshtemal from Dandelion Textiles comes in 19 colors and is woven extra thick with only natural dyes used on the 100% cotton fabric.

Price: $25.99

45. Philips Avent Comfort Breast Shell Set

If there is one thing that all nursing moms have in commom it is the fact that at some point, maybe sooner or maybe later, she will have sore nipples. Sore nipples happen for a variety of reasons, from just getting used to nursing in the first weeks of baby’s life, to thrush, tongue ties and more. Whatever the reason, they make it incredibly uncomfortable to wear nursing bras or any clothes at all. These breast shells from Avent are so helpful because they keep the nipple protcted while still allowing the flow of air around her skin. They also collect extra milk if she has issues with leakage, and their rounded shape makes them hard to spot under clothing. To go along with the shields you can also get her a set of Soothies Gel Pads for pain relief and friction prevention, as well as a hard carrying case for the nipple shields. This may be a more unusual gift but believe me, she will appreciate it!

Price: $16.99

46. Herbal Concepts Comfort Neck and Shoulder Wrap

Motherhood is wonderful, but it is also incredibly tiring! Pregnant women and new moms get all kinds of aches and pains resulting from awkward nursing positions, lack of sleep, overactive hormones and more. This aromatherapy wrap from Herbal Concepts will provide some much needed comfort and relief for her. It is made of cotton with 12 natural aromatic herbs in the filling for a relaxing effect. It can be used hot or cold and will make her feel like she is wrapped up in a giant hug. This wrap is bigger than any others out there and will cover her whole neck and shoulder area. It comes in nine colors so that you can choose her favorite.

Price: $30.99

47. Amazon Fresh Gift Card

One of the best gifts you can give new parents is the convenience of a premade meal. A lot of the time you will see groups get together to make sure that parents have nutritious food in their freezer or delivered to their door for a full few weeks after baby is born. A nice alternative to this is grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh. With this gift card they can have whatever fresh or pre-prepared foods delivered to their door that they want – Anything from produce, bread and eggs to locally produced goods, house cleaning supplies, and more. Amazon fresh brings the grocery store to their door.

Price: $50 or any amount you choose

48. Emall Life Kid’s Children’s Roundy Chair

Here is a super cute piece of nursery furniture that would fit right in in any baby’s room. This child’s chair is the perfect size for small children. It would make an especially nice gift for parents who have a toddler with another baby on the way. This will give th eolder kid a place to sit in the nursery so that they do not feel left out, and it can be passed on to the younger child when they are old enough. This chair comes in five fun fabrics including animals, hot air balloons, union jacks and flowers.

Price: $79.99 with free shipping

49. QuickZip Crib Sheets Set of Three

For parents who are planning on using a crib, they can never have too many sets of crib sheets. Sheets get spoiled fast when diapers leak in the middle of the night, and parents shoudl have multiple sets on hand to change at a momen’ts notice. Usually this involves taking the mattress out and sturgglign to fit afitted sheet around the corners while somehow not waking your sleeping baby, which as you can imagine is quite a challenge. QuickZip sheets are designed to make this a much easier, one handed process. This set of sheets comes with one drop-in base that stays on the bottom of the crib mattress, and three zip-in top sheets that can easily be changed in just a few seconds. This makes it easy to change baby’s sheets while still holding them, or even change the sheets right under them while they are sleeping! This innovative product makes a great baby shower gift – New parents don’t even know how badly they need it!

Price: $90

50. Unisex Animal Themed Knee High Baby Socks

Baby socks are another one of those things that parents can never have enough of. Tiny baby socks get lost easily because they are so small, and little baby feet grow out of them so fast. Knee socks are a good solution and an adorable gift. They fit babies from newborn to toddler and are not so easy to lose. This set of unisex knee socks comes with six pairs for boys or girls – Red kitty, grey owl, black stars, grey fox, thunder and lightning, and brown fox. You can also select from two other color combos including pink kitties and other animals.

Price: $14.90

