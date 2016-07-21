Top 10 Best Baby Gates Money Can Buy

When a baby is on the way, everyone in the family wors hard to make sure their house is safe for the new arrival. Whether you are the parents, grandparents, aunts or uncles, or anyone who will have babies or small children in your home, keeping them safe is the number one priority. Little ones have a natural born passion for exploring, and you can bet that they will find anything and everything in your home that they can get into or climb on!

Sometimes, it is not possible to completely baby-proof certain areas of the house. Places like like stairwells, offices with shelves to climb and wires to pull, or kitchens are usually not safe for baby no matter how hard you try! The best solution for these environments is a good baby gate. Baby gates allow you to partition off areas of the house, or even create large enclosed playpens for children. This way, you know they are safe even if you need take your eyes off of them for a few minutes.

Baby gates are essential for new parents, which makes them great baby shower gifts as well. The list below has all of the best baby gates on the market today, in every category you may need for your home – Regular, Stair, Extra Wide and Extra Tall. If you want to see more options, click here to browse all available baby gates.

1. Summer Infant Modern Home Decorative Walk Thru Gate

I love the design of this newly released walk-thru gate from Summer Infant. Baby gates do not have to be the generic, unattractive ones we are used to and this one proves it. This gate would fit in with any decor in any home. This gate is constructed of lightweight plastic with a bronze metal finish. It is 30″ tall and can expand from 28″ to 42″ with the included extension frames. This is not just a nice looking gate however, it has some cool features as well. It gently closes automatically to keep your hands free, and it also can be locked in an open position quickly and easily. It is pressure mounted and can be used either in doorways or staircases.

Price: $43.49 with free shipping

Pros:

Modern and stylish design

Stair compatible and expandable width

Lightweight and has auto-close and stay-open features

Cons:

Made of plastic

New release so there are no reviews yet

Pressure mounded, may scratch paint in doorways

2. Safety 1st Nature Next Bamboo Gate



EZ-Fit Baby Safety Gate Adapter Kit

This bamboo baby gate from Safety 1st combines all of the best elements in baby gates – It is safe, inexpensive, durable, attractive and eco friendly. The frame is made from bamboo, and the panels are 100% recycled plastic. The gate expands from 28 inches to 42 inches for use in doorways and similar sized openings. The height of the gate is 24 inches to keep babies and toddlers from being able to climb over the top. This is a pressure mounted system, which makes it very easy to install and move from one location to another inside of the house. If you are using this gate at the top or bottom of a staircase, you can purchase a separate banister protector/adapter so that this pressure mounted system will work with your stair banister.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Has a unique and stylish look to it

Made of 100% renewable and recycled materials

Easy to install and move locations

Cons:

Does not have a one touch handle

Not suitable for wider spaces

Not as tall as some other gates on this list

3. Summer Infant Decorative Wood & Metal Gate

If you are looking for an elegant and well designed baby gate that will match your home décor, this decorative gate from Summer Infant may be the perfect fit. This gate is constructed of high quality Oak wood and metal and has east, one handed open and close operation. It is pressure mounted and extra wide for use between rooms and large door openings. The extra wide swinging door swings in either direction for even easier operation. The dimensions of this gate are 30 inches tall and 30 to 60 inches wide.

Price: $75.82 with free shipping



Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Constructed of durable and quality materials

Extra wide door that swings both directions

Easy to use one touch handle

Cons:

Reviewers noted that the latch is loud to open and close

Cannot be installed flush with the floor if you have base boards

Some reviewers noted that the hinges start to stick after months of use

4. Regalo Expandable Metal Stair Gate

If you are looking for a baby gate to put at the top or bottom of a staircase, regular gates are not the best option. Regular gates are designed to fir in between solid walls, not banisters, and their pressure mounted operation is not the safest thing if you have a baby pushing on the gate at the top of the steps. This gate from Regalo is specially designed for use on stairwells, and includes both wall mounting and banister mounting kits. The gate expands from 28 to 42 inches and stands 30.5 inches tall. The lever is easy to operate with one hand.

Price: $42.59



Watch a video on installing baby gates here.

Pros:

Universal installation kit fits 99% of stairwells

Easy one handed operation of the gate

Durable steel construction designed for stairwell use

Cons:

Only comes in one color, white

Reviewers found the assembly instructions difficult to follow

Requires holes to be drilled in the wall

5. Regalo Extra Tall Stair Gate

If you need a stair gate that is taller than the previous Regalo gate at 30.5 inches, they also make an extra tall version that is 35 inches tall. This is great for older children or any babies that are extra good climbers. The gate comes with a banister and wall mounting kit that can be used on square or round banisters and walls with or without baseboards. It is constructed of strong and durable steel and has a rust free finish. This gate will fit openings between 32 and 53 inches wide and it has an easy, one handed latch handle.

Price: $52.66 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Extra tall at 35 inches

Can be used with or without baseboards and on round or square banisters

Easy to use, one handed opening mechanism

Cons:

Must be drilled into the wall

Some reviewers found the handle hard to operate one handed

Some reviewers noted the plastic joints are not durable

6. Homey Three in One Gate, Barrier, Play Yard

If you need a gate for an extra wide area such as in between rooms of an open floor plan home, or dividing a single room, this multi panel gate would be perfect. The gate includes six removable and configurable panels constructed of steel frames with extra strong wire. It can be expanded to 146 inches as a straight gate or you can even connect the panels in a circle to make an enclosed play yard. The panels can be easily stacked and stowed when not in use, as well. The surface is 100% non toxic materials and it features an easy to operate gate with a safety locking feature. There are two exterior locks that prevent the gate from popping open when kids pull on the door. The panel sizes are 25 by 29 inches, and the door is 18 by 25 inches. You can either purchase the standard six panel kit, or you can purchase a larger eight panel kit as well.

Price: $139.99



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Works for extra wide spaces in between rooms or inside single rooms

Converts into a play yard

Non-toxic finish free of lead and phthalates

Cons:

Takes up much more storage space than standard baby gates

Some reviewers found the extra panels difficult to install

Handle is not one-hand accessible

7. Summer Infant Multi-Use Deco Extra Tall Walk-Thru Gate, Bronze

This extra tall bronze gate from Summer Infant is a best seller with over 4,000 positive reviews on amazon.com. This metal gate is pressure mounted, with optional hardware mounts as well if you want to use it on a stairway. It is 36″ tall and 28″ to 48″ wide. It also features a Dual locking, auto-close walk through door with bronze finish and a door stopper to use at the top of stairs, which prevents it from opening towards the stairs. This gate has all of the features you need to keep your baby safe, while still being super easy and convenient to use. The metal construction means it is extra durable as well, enough to last through multiple children!

Price: $50.40



watch an review video here.

Pros:

Easy to use with auto-close

Pressure or hardware mounting, with door stopper for top of staircase use

Constructed of durable metal

Cons:

May be heavier than plastic gates

Installation is more complicated than typical bar-pressure gates

Bannister hardware costs extra

8. Regalo Super Wide Gate and Play Yard

Here is another option for extra wide spaces where a regular baby gate just will not do the job. This gate from Regalo includes eight configurable panels that can expand to become a 192 inch barrier or enclose an area of 19 square feet. You can use this gate in extra wide doorways, across a single room or open space, or even outdoors. It is constructed of super durable steel and has a convenient walk-through gate with safety locking features so that baby cannot push on the door and pop it open.

Price: $82.47 with free shipping



Watch a review video here

Pros:

Expandable up to 192 inches for extra wide spaces

Can enclose a 19 square foot area as a play yard

Folds up easily for storage

Cons:

Reviewers noted that the red latch handle attracts babies attention and curiosity

Some reviewers noted that the nobs loosen over time

Some reviewers received the gate with screws missing

9. The Stair Barrier

The Stair Barrier is a unique solution that is designed specifically for stairwells. It is more attractive than standard baby gates, and fits in with home decor much more easily without being prohibitively expensive. The durable upholstery fabric gate drills into your wall on one side and rolls out to the banister on the other side. This unique rolling design allows you to hide the gate away from sight when it is not being used, without taking up valuable storage space.

Price: $144.99

Pros:

Unique design does not require storage when not in use

Upholstery fabric is more attractive than most metal or wood gates

Specially designed for stairwells



Watch a product demonstration video here.

Cons:

Fabric may not be as strong as metal gates

Does not work as well for doors as stairwells

Requires some drilling to install

10. Summer Infant Rustic Home Gate

Here is another beautifully designed and durably constructed baby gate from Summer Infant. This gate was super popular at the 2017 ABC Kids Expo, and it is easy to see why! With the barn door look and style of this gate, it will fit in any country chic home seamlessly. This gate features easy three step installation, extra large walk-thru sliding barn door, 30″ tall and 29″ to 42″ wide size, comfort grip handle for one handed operation, and the choice between pressure or hardware mounting.

Price: $122.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Unique and modern design

Pressure mount or hardware mount avaialble

One handed operation

Cons:

Relatively expensive

No reviews

No warranty

