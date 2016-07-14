10 Best Video Baby Monitors of 2018: Which Is Right For You?

All new parents know how important baby monitors are. They are your lifeline to your baby when you are in separate rooms of the house. When you have a sleeping infant, parental instincts take over and you want to check on them every few minutes to make sure they are OK and to see that they are sleeping soundly. Baby monitors let you check in on your little one without risking disturbing their sleep, and give you that peace of mind that you need from any room in the house.

Video baby monitors take you peace of mind one step further by letting you see as well as hear your baby. Video baby monitors usually have features such as intercom two-way communication, remote camera controls, and night vision. You can sleep soundly knowing that you can peek in on your baby in their nursery any time in the night, or check on them quickly and easily if they sound hungry or fussy.

With so many choices on the market, picking out the bast video baby monitor for your family can be daunting. Although they come with the same basic functions, each one has its own unique features and quirks. This guide includes the best video baby monitors on the market for 2017, along with full explanations of all of their features so that you can choose the best one for your home and your budget.

1. Best Multi-Platform Baby Monitor: Summer Infant Baby Zoom Wi-Fi Video Monitor and Internet Viewing System

The Baby Zoom system from Summer Infant takes an innovative approach to baby monitoring by offering a hand-held view screen as well as internet and smartphone viewing capabilities. It is a multi-platform system that allows you to view your baby while you are home as well as away from home. To use the remote view feature, all you have to do is set up your device (phone, tablet or computer) with the Summer Link Wifi App. There is no auto-timeout in the app so you can leave the view screen on for as long as you want. The app also features screenshot and video recording so you can capture those precious moments even when you are away from home.

The hand held monitor for in-home use has a 2.5″ screen and you can remotely control the camera with pan, scan, zoom and two-way communication. You can purchase this system with one or two cameras, and you can also expand with additional cameras (sold separately) to include multiple rooms and children.

Price: $153.36 to $263.99 depending on number of cameras

Watch a features video here.

Pros:

You can view your baby remotely from a smartphone or computer

Smartphone app lets you save pictures and video

You can remotely control the camera with pan, tilt and zoom

Cons:

Additional cameras are sold separately and can get pricey

Does not monitor room temperature

Reviewers have had issues with the app crashing

2. Best Multi-Camera Monitor: Summer Infant Dual View Digital Color Video Baby Monitor

If you have multiple children, it is wonderful to be able to keep an eye on all of them at once, even when they are in separate rooms of the house. This monitoring system from Summer Infant lets you do just that. You can purchase two, three or four cameras depending on how many rooms you want to monitor. The view screen is a wireless 3.5″ hand-held unit that also has remote controls for each camera so you can pan, tilt and zoom as needed. The viewing unit has a split-screen feature so you can view all cameras at once, unlike other systems which cycle through multiple cameras every few seconds. There is also a two-way communication feature and sound-activated LED lights so you can “hear” inside your baby’s room even with the screen unit muted.

Price: $165.63 plus $48.62 for each additional camera

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Makes it easy to view multiple rooms/children at once

Allows for simultaneous viewing of all cameras in the system

Has remote pan, tilt and zoom control

Cons:

When viewing multiple rooms at once, each one is pretty small on the screen

This system is very expensive compared with others

Only includes one parent unit

3. Best Touch Screen Baby Monitor: Samsung BrightVIEW HD Baby Video Monitoring System

Here is a great video monitoring system from Samsung, a worldwide leader in tech. This system features an HD camera, remote pan and tilt control, two-way talk with HC audio, and non-visible Infared LED night vision. The camera unit also includes a soft night light and four lullabies that you can play for your baby. The parent unit features feeding timer alerts, a long lasting battery and a wireless range of up to 900 feet. You can expand this system with up to four cameras (sold separately) for multiple children, as well.

The thing that really sets this system apart from the pack is the size of the view screen. The parent unit is 5″, which is the largest we have seen in any baby monitor. It is also a touchscreen, giving you easy and fast access to all of the controls.

Price: $179

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Includes a huge parent unit measuring 5”

Parent unit has touch screen controls

Features night vision, lullabies and remote camera control

Cons:

Purchasing additional cameras can be expensive

Some reviewers had trouble with the touch screen controls

Audio controls only work for one camera at a time

4. Best Inexpensive Baby Monitor: Samsung BabyVIEW Baby Monitoring System

If you love Samsung products but want a less expensive baby monitor, the BabyVIEW system is for you. Here is an extremely affordable video baby monitor that still has a lot of the features of more expensive units. The BabyVIEW includes a secure, interference free wireless signal, a wireless range of up to 800 feet, two-way talk with a built in microphone and speaker in both units, and an optional quiet mode with LED sound indicators on the parent unit. There are also non visible Infared LEDs on the camera unit to allow night vision of up to 15 feet.

Price: $99

Watch an intro video and review here.

Pros:

Includes a two-way talk feature

Less expensive than other options

Expandable system up to four cameras

Cons:

Relatively small screen size

Does not have remote pan, tilt and zoom

Does not have a split-screen for multiple cameras

5. Best High Tech Baby Surveillance: Lorex Live SD Wireless Video Surveillance System

Lorex is a top brand when it comes to home surveillance. Although this camera system is not specifically marketed for baby monitoring, it does a great job. You can install the wall-mounted cameras anywhere in your nursery and use the extra large monitor to view your baby from anywhere. The kit comes in multiple size options, including one camera two cameras or four cameras. You can also choose either a 7″ or 9″ HD display screen, which is larger than any baby monitor you will find and also features much crisper HD video quality. You can also add additional cameras as needed. If you have multiple cameras on in separate rooms of the house, you can view them in a split-screen easily on the monitor. This system has night time viewing up to 65 feet, so you can use it without a light on while baby is sleeping as well. The video feed is sent over a secure wireless signal, and you can even record videos and screenshots right from the view screen.

Price: $199 to $245 depending on screen size and number of cameras.

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Extra large HD screen size

Video and audio recording available right from the view screen

Transmits over a secure wireless signal

Cons:

Does not have a temperature monitoring feature

Formatting new memory cards was challenging for some reviewers

Some reviewers found the motion detector overly sensitive

2. Motorola MBP855CONNECT Portable 5-Inch Screen Video Baby Monitor with Wi-Fi

The Motorola MBP855CONNECT is one my personal favorite baby monitors for 2018. This system has all of the standard features we have come to expect – two way talk with a sensitive microphone, remote pan and tilt controls, and superior night vision – and you know that it is great quality because it comes from Motorola. The extra features on this monitor make it even more convenient, easy to use, and safe for parents and babies. The 5″ screen is extra large and has easy touch controls. The camera itself has an innovative, wireless design that allows you to move it from room to room effortlessly. This is awesome because with one baby, other systems require you to purchase additional cameras to use in multiple rooms. Of course, you can still purchase additional cameras with this system (up to four), but it is not absolutely necessary. You can move the camera to the play room, the nursery,your bedroom, or anywhere else that you put your bay down to nap or to play. This system also has remote WiFi viewing available through a smartphone app. The app is easy to use and allows you to keep an eye on your little one no matter where you are.

Price: $198.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Wifi viewing from your smart phone

Up to four additional cameras can be used

Wireless camera can be moved around as needed

Cons:

You need to keep the camera charged at all times

It can get pricey to buy additional cameras

Some reviewers thought controls were was less intuitive

7. Best Customizable System: Motorola MBP36S Remote Wireless Video Baby Monitor

When it comes to consumer electronics, Motorola is at the front of the pack, and video baby monitors are no exception. This wireless baby monitor system has all of the bells and whistles that you need to make sure your baby is safe and secure at all times, even when you are not in the same room. It includes a secure signal on 2.4 GHZ wireless band, remote control of the camera through the parent unit so you can pan, tilt and zoom as needed, a high sensitivity microphone and two-way communication for easy soothing and communicating with your baby remotely. This unit also features room temperature monitoring so that you can always know your baby is comfortable, and optional lullabies that can be played from the baby unit. You can choose from multiple options to make this a custom system for your home, including three different sized screens and up to four cameras per system. The LCD parent monitor is a HD screen for high quality video, and there is also Infared night vision included using invisible LEDs. You can either choose a 2.8” display screen, a 3.5” or a 4.8″ screen depending on your budget.

Price: $84.95 to $168.99 depending on screen size and number of cameras, plus $99 for additional cameras

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Includes remote camera control and HC viewing

Has a secure wireless signal and no interference

Also includes temperature monitoring in the nursery

Cons:

Is not expandable with multiple cameras

The smaller screen size makes it harder to see baby clearly

Some reviewers had issues with the battery chargers

8. Customer Favorite: Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor with Interchangeable Optical Lens

The Infant Optics DXR-8 is the number one best seller on Amazon.com for baby monitors. The reason why it is so popular is because this is a well thought out system that has all of the features you need to keep a close eye on your baby, and it works extremely well. It is also less expensive than many of the other options on this list, without sacrificing quality. This camera system is the first one on the market with interchangeable optical lenses. This allows you to customize your viewing angle and zoom level. You can choose between a wide angle lens, a regular lens or a zoom lens. you can even combine multiple cameras within the unit, so that you have a wide angle view of the entire room as well as a close up view of your baby’s crib or play area.

All of the cameras include remote control of pan, tilt and zoom as well. The parent unit has a 3.5″ LCD display and easy to use controls, as well as a long battery life of up to 10 hours in battery saving mode or 6 hours of screen time.

Price: $166.59 and free shipping

Watch a multiple camera comparison video here.

Pros:

Includes interchangeable lenses for wide angle, regular or zoom view

You can add multiple cameras on to the system

#1 Best seller on Amazon

Cons:

Interchangeable lenses are small and easy to misplace

Reviewers had issues with the charging plug (on older models)

Some reviewers had issues with limited wireless range

9. Best Wifi Monitor: Gynoii WiFi Wireless Video Baby Monitor

Gynoii takes a different approach to baby monitors than most manufacturers, which we believe is much more simple and in line with modern technology. Most new parents have smart phones or tablets, which we carry everywhere with us. Instead of purchasing a two piece monitoring system with a camera and an LCD view screen, why not take out the middle man and use your phone as the view screen? This camera is much less expensive than most baby monitors but it is able to offer unparalleled video quality without adding the cost of purchasing a view screen.

You do not have to have a smartphone to use this monitor, however. It also works on any other device such as a tablet or a computer. Whatever device you use, you can take picture screenshots as well as record videos, and you can even play custom lullabies from your device.

You can even add an authorized guest account, so grandma and grandpa or babysitters can also view the nursery from their device. The setup is super easy and only takes about a minute. This unit also features two-way talk, intelligent sound and motion alerts and audio only mode. Like many other video monitors, there are invisible Infared LEDs in the camera unit for night vision.

Price: $59.12

Watch a demo of the camera’s night vision here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive compared with other video baby monitors

Easy to set up on any wireless device and you can add one guest account as well

Includes remote camera controls, two way talk and lullabies

Cons:

May not be as convenient for parents who do not have smart phones

Does not include room temperature monitoring

You cannot add multiple cameras to the system

10. Best Basic Baby Monitor: Philips AVENT Video Baby Monitor

Phillips is another go-to brand for home electronics, and the AVENT baby monitor is a great solution for parents who want a secure wireless connection and all of the features we have come to expect in baby monitors. Baby monitors are notorious for signal interference, especially these days with radio and Wifi signals everywhere. The AVENT system uses FHSS technology for a secure and private connection that is free of interference. The color monitor has a 3.5″ screen, talk-back feature, and easy to use controls. The baby unit includes lullabies, optional wall mounting, night light and temperature monitoring. You can also put the unit on voice activation mode, which saves battery life and prevents background noise from waking you up in the night. Overall, this is a solid and well developed system and it is very highly reviewed by parents.

Price: $145.98 with free shipping

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Runs on secure FHSS technology for interference-free communication

Includes temperature monitoring, lullabies, night light and wall mount options

The user interface is very easy to understand and use

Cons:

Some reviewers found background noise to be louder than average

Sometimes background noise can interfere with the Eco battery saving setting

The monitor display is on the smaller side

