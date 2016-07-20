10 Best Baby Cribs of 2018

With every new baby, there are a certain number of items that parents must have on hand before the little one arrives. A safe place for baby to sleep is definitely at the top of the list. You may choose to have baby sleep in the same room as you, or in a separate nursery. Cribs are by far the most popular solution for parents, no matter which room baby is in. Modern cribs have safety features that prevent any accidents from happening, and they come in a whole variety of styles and finishes to match your nursery décor. Many cribs have additional features such as converting into toddler beds or including a changing table or dresser on the side.
Whether you are a new parent buying a crib for the first time, an experienced parent shopping for a new baby, or even an friend or family member looking for the perfect baby shower gift, this list has the best cribs for all tastes and budgets. We have included descriptions of all the special features for each of our favorite cribs to make it as easy a decision as possible.
1. Romantic and Whimsical: Dream On Me Violet Convertible Crib
The Violet crib from Dream on Me adds a bit of whimsy to your nursery, while still maintaining a timeless look. The top rails on the crib are shaped like alternating waves, giving it a totally unique look that you won’t find anywhere else. This is a seven in one convertible crib, with options for a toddler bed, daybed, twin bed (two setup options) or full bed (two setup options). This means that the crib can last your child all the way up through their teen years. To ensure that it lasts many years, the crib is constructed of strong New Zealand pine wood. It comes in six colors – Black, Cherry, Espresso, Natural, Royal Blue, or White – So it can match any style nursery.
Price: $137.46 and free shipping
Buy the Dream On Me Violet here.
Watch an assembly video here.
Pros:
- Unique and stylish silhouette
- Has seven conversion options – crib, toddler bed, daybed, twin (two options) or full (two options) sized bed
- Made with good quality, strong materials
Cons:
- Crib with mattress included is not available in all colors
- Some reviewers received incomplete packages (crib rail missing)
- Does not come with twin/full bed conversion kits
Find more Dream On Me Violet information and reviews here.
2. Cute, Classic Sleigh Style: Da Vinci Kalini Convertible Crib
The Da Vinci Kalini is a classically styled crib that would fit in any nursery. It is constructed of 100% sustainable New Zealand Pine wood, with a non-toxic, lead safe and phthalate safe finish. The crib is Greenguard Gold Certified, meaning it has been screened for 360 VOCs and over 10,000 chemicals and found to be free of all of them. This is so important for parents who want to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals, which can be found in particle board and other cheap construction materials. The Kalini also meets ASTM and U.S. CPSC safety standards and is JPMA certified, so you know it is sturdy and will not pose a hazard to your baby.
This is a convertible crib, meaning it is able to grow along with your baby. It converts into a toddler bed, daybed and a full-sized bed so it can be used for an entire childhood. The toddler bed conversion kit is included, while the full-sized bed conversion kit is sold separately. It comes in seven color finishes – Espresso, Cherry, Chestnut, Ebony, Grey, Honey Oak or White. You can also choose to purchase the crib by itself, or the crib with mattress included. Da Vinci also sells a matching Kalini diaper changing station and dresser to match this crib.
Price: $179.99 with free shipping
Buy the Da Vinci Kalini here.
Watch a review video here.
Pros:
- One year warranty included
- Converts into a toddler bed, daybed and full sized bed
- Constructed of 100% real wood and free of harmful chemicals
Cons:
- Full-sized bed conversion kit is not included
- Pine wood is soft and may scratch and dent easily
- Some reviewers had issues with assembly taking very long time
Find more Da Vinci Kalini information and reviews here.
3. Clean, Classic Lines: Union Convertible Crib
The Union two in one crib has a vintage look to it that would fit in the most well decorated nurseries, but unlike vintage cribs it also includes modern safety features. For parents who prefer a sleek and clean look and perhaps prefer mid century modern design as opposed to more cutesy or fancy styled cribs, the Union crib is perfect. It is JPMA certified and meets ASTM international and U.S. CPSC safety standards to ensure the highest level of security for your baby. In addition, the finish is no-toxic, lead safe and phthalate safe so you do not have to worry about any off-gassing. This crib is constructed of New Zealand pine wood and also converts into a daybed and full-sized bed so it can grow with your baby. It comes in three colors – Lagoon (blue), Espresso, or Sunshine (yellow)
Price: $169.99 with free shipping
Buy the Union Convertible Crib here.
Pros:
- Non-toxic finish is lead and phthalate free
- Converts to toddler bed, daybed and full bed
- Has a clean and sleek silhouette for stylish nurseries
Cons:
- Does not include conversion kit for full sized bed
- Does not include a warranty
- Some reviewers noted that the color does not exactly match the photos
Find more Union Convertible Crib information and reviews here.
4. Modern Preppy Style: Delta Children Canton Convertible Crib
Here is another timeless convertible crib that will last from infancy to teenager years. This four in one rib from Delta Children has a sleigh style headboard, curved legs and all of the safety features that you expect in a crib. It is JPMA certified and meets all safety standards of the CPSC and ASTM. It also has a non-toxic finish that has been tested for lead and other toxic elements to meet all government safety standards. As mentioned, this is a four in one convertible crib so you can use it as a toddler bed, daybed as well as a full sized bed. While in use as a toddler bed or crib, there are three adjustable mattress heights to choose from. This makes it easier to prevent little climbers from escaping in the middle of the night, as well.
The Delta Children Canton crib comes in three colors – Espresso Cherry, Black, or Dark Chocolate.
Price: $233.99 with free shipping
Buy the Delta Children Canton here.
Watch an assembly video here.
Pros:
- Constructed of solid hardwood
- Comes in three gorgeous finishes including a unique Espresso Cherry
- Converts to toddler bed, daybed and full sized bed
Cons:
- More expensive than other cribs on the list
- Reviewers noted that the counter sunk screws used for assembly do not come with matching wood plugs
- Full sized bed conversion kit is sold separately
Find more Delta Children Canton information and reviews here.
5. Best Crib Plus Diaper Changing Station: Stork Craft Portofino Convertible Crib
The Portofino crib from Stork Craft is truly unique, because it combines three pieces of furniture in one – a crib, a changing station and a dresser. This crib would be perfect for a small sized nursery, or for anyone who likes to have all of the necessities within an arm’s reach. This is one crib that I have personally seen and used and it is very well constructed and makes things incredibly easy and convenient. The attached changing table can even be detached and used as a nightstand when you convert the crib as your child grows up. The crib can convert into a toddler bed, a daybed and a full sized bed. It comes in three colors – Espresso, Cherry and White.
Price: $283.58 with free shipping
Buy the Stork Craft Portofino here.
Watch a review video here.
Pros:
- Comes with a one year warranty
- Includes an attached changing station, great for small spaces
- Converts to daybed, toddler bed and full sized bed with changing table as night stand
Cons:
- Full sized bed conversion is sold separately
- Does not come with crib mattress
- Some reviewers received the crib with scratches in the finish
Find more Stork Craft Portofino information and reviews here.
6. Adorable Vintage Style: Da Vinci Jenny Lind Convertible Crib
If you love the look of antique cribs, the Jenny Lind from Da Vinci is for you. It has the same classic look that you would find in any home in years past, and still fits in with modern style. This is a very romantic looking crib but at the same time, the clean lines of its silhouette allow it to fit in with modern home furnishings and décor. This crib comes in seven colors, including White, cherry, Ebony, Emerald, Sunshine (yellow), Lagoon (blue) and Fog Grey. Jenny Lind meets all of the required safety standards for modern cribs, including JPMA certification as well as ASTM an CPSC standards. It is constructed of New Zealand pine wood and finished using a non-toxic, multiple step painting process that is free of lead, phthalates and harmful chemicals.
There are four adjustable positions to place the mattress using this crib, so as your baby gets older you can make sure they are not able to climb out. There are also wheels included, making this crib easy to move from room to room. As a convertible crib, it also turns into a toddler bed and a daybed. The toddler bed conversion kit is sold separately.
Price: $169.15 with free shipping
Buy the Da Vinci Jenny Lind here.
Watch a nursery tour featuring this crib here.
Pros:
- Very stylish with a vintage look that still fits in with modern decor
- Converts into toddler and day bed
- Non-toxic finish free of lead and phthalates
Cons:
- Toddler conversion kit sold separately
- Does not have as many conversion options as other cribs
- Pine wood may chip and dent easily
Find more Da Vinci Jenny Lind information and reviews here.
7. Basic & Durable: Stork Craft Hillcrest Fixed Convertible Crib
The Hillcrest crib from Stork Craft is a wonderful crib for parents who like clean lines and modern furniture. Many cribs you see today are over-the-top with their designs and feature curved legs and other fancy details. The Hillcrest is all about a clean, modern silhouette that would fit in any nursery. It is extremely safe, meeting all US safety standards and JPMA certification standards.
There are three adjustable mattress heights to accommodate your baby’s growth, and the crib also converts into a toddler bed, daybed and a full sized bed. The toddler and full sized bed conversion kits are sold separately. This crib is made of solid wood and comes in White, Black or Cherry finishes.
Price: $139.99 with free shipping
Buy the Stork Craft Hillcrest here.
Pros:
- No bells and whistles, just pure clean style
- Fixed sides for greater safety
- Finish is non toxic and free of lead and phthalates
Cons:
- Toddler bed and full sized bed conversion kits are sold separately.
- Some reviewers noted the connecting joints are not perfectly flush
- Reviewers noted that the three mattress heights are not very different from one another and do not make a big difference
Find more Stork Craft Hillcrest and reviews here.
8. Classic Yet Not Bulky: Dream On Me Liberty Convertible Crib
The Liberty from Dream On Me is a five in one convertible crib that acts as a crib, toddler bed, day bed, and full sized bed. this crib is in a sleigh style, but is not as ornate as other sleigh cribs. It features a more subdued aesthetic which gives it a more modern feel, since sleigh beds seem to feel very heavy and bulky most of the time. It meets all safety standards that you would expect in a safe and secure crib, including CPSC and ASTM standards. The crib has a solid pine wood construction with four optional finishes – Cherry, Black, Espresso and Natural.
Price: $164.95 and free shipping
Buy the Dream On Me Liberty here.
Pros:
- Has the option for a natural pine finish, which you do not see often
- Converts to toddler bed, day bed and full sized bed
- Sleek and stylish, will fit in any nursery
Cons:
- Some reviewers received the crib damaged
- A few reviewers had issues with assembly and unclear instructions
- Toddler and daybed conversion kits sold separately
Find more Dream On Me Liberty information and reviews here.
9. Adorable Nautical Style: Graco Harbor Lights Convertible Crib
One of the most fun and exciting times during pregnancy is when you get to decorate your baby’s nursery. Many times parents like to choose a theme that all of their furniture, colors and accessories will go along with, such as jungle animals, sports, or nautical themes. If you have chosen a nautical theme, beach theme or anything else that has to do with water, the Harbor Lights crib is made especially for you. This crib has a super cute nautical look to it that makes it feel like it would fit in on any sailboat. You can choose from two colors, White or Pebble Grey, and of course this convertible crib also converts into a toddler bed, daybed and full sized bed when your baby grows out of the crib stage.
The Harbor Lights crib meets all U.S. and international safety standards, including JPMA, ASTM and CPSC, and it has fixed sides to ensure the utmost stability, even when baby is old enough to hold on to the railings and pull themselves up.
Price: $169.99 and free shipping
Buy the Graco Harbor Lights here.
Pros:
- Designed in a cute and functional nautical style
- Converts into daybed, toddler bed and full sized bed
- Meets all U.S. and international safety standards, with fixed sides for more stability
Cons:
- Reviewers noted that the mattress sits very low
- The crib arrived dented for some reviewers
- Reviewers noted that the screw holes are very noticeable and did not come with wood plugs
Find more Graco Harbor Lights information and reviews here.
10. Best Small Space Bassinet: Bowery Bassinet
If you live in a small space, or you want to have your baby in the same room as you for the first months, a bassinet may be the answer for you. Bassinets are basically mini cribs, taking up much less space than traditional cribs. This means that they are not large enough for older babies or small children, but for infants they are the perfect size. They can also be toted from room to room as needed, making it easy for you to put baby down for a nap no matter where you are in the house.
The Bowery bassinet has a modern design that would go well in any nursery or home décor. It features clean lines and is constructed of durable New Zealand pine wood with a nontoxic, lead and phthalate free finish. The bassinet top is also removable and converts into a perfect toy box for older children once your baby grows out of it.
Price: $118.16
Buy the Bowery Bassinet here.
Pros:
- Small footprint takes up much less space than a traditional crib
- Less expensive than most other options
- Bassinet top is convertible into a toy box
Cons:
- Not big enough for older babies or children
- Does not have any other options for colors/finishes
- Reviewers mentioned that the assembly instructions are vague