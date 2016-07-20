10 Best Baby Cribs of 2018

With every new baby, there are a certain number of items that parents must have on hand before the little one arrives. A safe place for baby to sleep is definitely at the top of the list. You may choose to have baby sleep in the same room as you, or in a separate nursery. Cribs are by far the most popular solution for parents, no matter which room baby is in. Modern cribs have safety features that prevent any accidents from happening, and they come in a whole variety of styles and finishes to match your nursery décor. Many cribs have additional features such as converting into toddler beds or including a changing table or dresser on the side.

Whether you are a new parent buying a crib for the first time, an experienced parent shopping for a new baby, or even an friend or family member looking for the perfect baby shower gift, this list has the best cribs for all tastes and budgets. We have included descriptions of all the special features for each of our favorite cribs to make it as easy a decision as possible.

1. Romantic and Whimsical: Dream On Me Violet Convertible Crib

The Violet crib from Dream on Me adds a bit of whimsy to your nursery, while still maintaining a timeless look. The top rails on the crib are shaped like alternating waves, giving it a totally unique look that you won’t find anywhere else. This is a seven in one convertible crib, with options for a toddler bed, daybed, twin bed (two setup options) or full bed (two setup options). This means that the crib can last your child all the way up through their teen years. To ensure that it lasts many years, the crib is constructed of strong New Zealand pine wood. It comes in six colors – Black, Cherry, Espresso, Natural, Royal Blue, or White – So it can match any style nursery.

Price: $137.46 and free shipping



Watch an assembly video here.

Pros:

Unique and stylish silhouette

Has seven conversion options – crib, toddler bed, daybed, twin (two options) or full (two options) sized bed

Made with good quality, strong materials

Cons:

Crib with mattress included is not available in all colors

Some reviewers received incomplete packages (crib rail missing)

Does not come with twin/full bed conversion kits

2. Cute, Classic Sleigh Style: Da Vinci Kalini Convertible Crib

The Da Vinci Kalini is a classically styled crib that would fit in any nursery. It is constructed of 100% sustainable New Zealand Pine wood, with a non-toxic, lead safe and phthalate safe finish. The crib is Greenguard Gold Certified, meaning it has been screened for 360 VOCs and over 10,000 chemicals and found to be free of all of them. This is so important for parents who want to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals, which can be found in particle board and other cheap construction materials. The Kalini also meets ASTM and U.S. CPSC safety standards and is JPMA certified, so you know it is sturdy and will not pose a hazard to your baby.

This is a convertible crib, meaning it is able to grow along with your baby. It converts into a toddler bed, daybed and a full-sized bed so it can be used for an entire childhood. The toddler bed conversion kit is included, while the full-sized bed conversion kit is sold separately. It comes in seven color finishes – Espresso, Cherry, Chestnut, Ebony, Grey, Honey Oak or White. You can also choose to purchase the crib by itself, or the crib with mattress included. Da Vinci also sells a matching Kalini diaper changing station and dresser to match this crib.

Price: $179.99 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

One year warranty included

Converts into a toddler bed, daybed and full sized bed

Constructed of 100% real wood and free of harmful chemicals

Cons:

Full-sized bed conversion kit is not included

Pine wood is soft and may scratch and dent easily

Some reviewers had issues with assembly taking very long time

3. Clean, Classic Lines: Union Convertible Crib

The Union two in one crib has a vintage look to it that would fit in the most well decorated nurseries, but unlike vintage cribs it also includes modern safety features. For parents who prefer a sleek and clean look and perhaps prefer mid century modern design as opposed to more cutesy or fancy styled cribs, the Union crib is perfect. It is JPMA certified and meets ASTM international and U.S. CPSC safety standards to ensure the highest level of security for your baby. In addition, the finish is no-toxic, lead safe and phthalate safe so you do not have to worry about any off-gassing. This crib is constructed of New Zealand pine wood and also converts into a daybed and full-sized bed so it can grow with your baby. It comes in three colors – Lagoon (blue), Espresso, or Sunshine (yellow)

Price: $169.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Non-toxic finish is lead and phthalate free

Converts to toddler bed, daybed and full bed

Has a clean and sleek silhouette for stylish nurseries

Cons:

Does not include conversion kit for full sized bed

Does not include a warranty

Some reviewers noted that the color does not exactly match the photos

4. Modern Preppy Style: Delta Children Canton Convertible Crib

Here is another timeless convertible crib that will last from infancy to teenager years. This four in one rib from Delta Children has a sleigh style headboard, curved legs and all of the safety features that you expect in a crib. It is JPMA certified and meets all safety standards of the CPSC and ASTM. It also has a non-toxic finish that has been tested for lead and other toxic elements to meet all government safety standards. As mentioned, this is a four in one convertible crib so you can use it as a toddler bed, daybed as well as a full sized bed. While in use as a toddler bed or crib, there are three adjustable mattress heights to choose from. This makes it easier to prevent little climbers from escaping in the middle of the night, as well.

The Delta Children Canton crib comes in three colors – Espresso Cherry, Black, or Dark Chocolate.

Price: $233.99 with free shipping



Watch an assembly video here.

Pros:

Constructed of solid hardwood

Comes in three gorgeous finishes including a unique Espresso Cherry

Converts to toddler bed, daybed and full sized bed

Cons:

More expensive than other cribs on the list

Reviewers noted that the counter sunk screws used for assembly do not come with matching wood plugs

Full sized bed conversion kit is sold separately

5. Best Crib Plus Diaper Changing Station: Stork Craft Portofino Convertible Crib

The Portofino crib from Stork Craft is truly unique, because it combines three pieces of furniture in one – a crib, a changing station and a dresser. This crib would be perfect for a small sized nursery, or for anyone who likes to have all of the necessities within an arm’s reach. This is one crib that I have personally seen and used and it is very well constructed and makes things incredibly easy and convenient. The attached changing table can even be detached and used as a nightstand when you convert the crib as your child grows up. The crib can convert into a toddler bed, a daybed and a full sized bed. It comes in three colors – Espresso, Cherry and White.

Price: $283.58 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Comes with a one year warranty

Includes an attached changing station, great for small spaces

Converts to daybed, toddler bed and full sized bed with changing table as night stand

Cons:

Full sized bed conversion is sold separately

Does not come with crib mattress

Some reviewers received the crib with scratches in the finish

6. Adorable Vintage Style: Da Vinci Jenny Lind Convertible Crib

If you love the look of antique cribs, the Jenny Lind from Da Vinci is for you. It has the same classic look that you would find in any home in years past, and still fits in with modern style. This is a very romantic looking crib but at the same time, the clean lines of its silhouette allow it to fit in with modern home furnishings and décor. This crib comes in seven colors, including White, cherry, Ebony, Emerald, Sunshine (yellow), Lagoon (blue) and Fog Grey. Jenny Lind meets all of the required safety standards for modern cribs, including JPMA certification as well as ASTM an CPSC standards. It is constructed of New Zealand pine wood and finished using a non-toxic, multiple step painting process that is free of lead, phthalates and harmful chemicals.

There are four adjustable positions to place the mattress using this crib, so as your baby gets older you can make sure they are not able to climb out. There are also wheels included, making this crib easy to move from room to room. As a convertible crib, it also turns into a toddler bed and a daybed. The toddler bed conversion kit is sold separately.

Price: $169.15 with free shipping



Watch a nursery tour featuring this crib here.

Pros:

Very stylish with a vintage look that still fits in with modern decor

Converts into toddler and day bed

Non-toxic finish free of lead and phthalates

Cons:

Toddler conversion kit sold separately

Does not have as many conversion options as other cribs

Pine wood may chip and dent easily

7. Basic & Durable: Stork Craft Hillcrest Fixed Convertible Crib

The Hillcrest crib from Stork Craft is a wonderful crib for parents who like clean lines and modern furniture. Many cribs you see today are over-the-top with their designs and feature curved legs and other fancy details. The Hillcrest is all about a clean, modern silhouette that would fit in any nursery. It is extremely safe, meeting all US safety standards and JPMA certification standards.

There are three adjustable mattress heights to accommodate your baby’s growth, and the crib also converts into a toddler bed, daybed and a full sized bed. The toddler and full sized bed conversion kits are sold separately. This crib is made of solid wood and comes in White, Black or Cherry finishes.

Price: $139.99 with free shipping

Pros:

No bells and whistles, just pure clean style

Fixed sides for greater safety

Finish is non toxic and free of lead and phthalates

Cons:

Toddler bed and full sized bed conversion kits are sold separately.

Some reviewers noted the connecting joints are not perfectly flush

Reviewers noted that the three mattress heights are not very different from one another and do not make a big difference

8. Classic Yet Not Bulky: Dream On Me Liberty Convertible Crib

The Liberty from Dream On Me is a five in one convertible crib that acts as a crib, toddler bed, day bed, and full sized bed. this crib is in a sleigh style, but is not as ornate as other sleigh cribs. It features a more subdued aesthetic which gives it a more modern feel, since sleigh beds seem to feel very heavy and bulky most of the time. It meets all safety standards that you would expect in a safe and secure crib, including CPSC and ASTM standards. The crib has a solid pine wood construction with four optional finishes – Cherry, Black, Espresso and Natural.

Price: $164.95 and free shipping

Pros:

Has the option for a natural pine finish, which you do not see often

Converts to toddler bed, day bed and full sized bed

Sleek and stylish, will fit in any nursery

Cons:

Some reviewers received the crib damaged

A few reviewers had issues with assembly and unclear instructions

Toddler and daybed conversion kits sold separately

9. Adorable Nautical Style: Graco Harbor Lights Convertible Crib

One of the most fun and exciting times during pregnancy is when you get to decorate your baby’s nursery. Many times parents like to choose a theme that all of their furniture, colors and accessories will go along with, such as jungle animals, sports, or nautical themes. If you have chosen a nautical theme, beach theme or anything else that has to do with water, the Harbor Lights crib is made especially for you. This crib has a super cute nautical look to it that makes it feel like it would fit in on any sailboat. You can choose from two colors, White or Pebble Grey, and of course this convertible crib also converts into a toddler bed, daybed and full sized bed when your baby grows out of the crib stage.

The Harbor Lights crib meets all U.S. and international safety standards, including JPMA, ASTM and CPSC, and it has fixed sides to ensure the utmost stability, even when baby is old enough to hold on to the railings and pull themselves up.

Price: $169.99 and free shipping

Pros:

Designed in a cute and functional nautical style

Converts into daybed, toddler bed and full sized bed

Meets all U.S. and international safety standards, with fixed sides for more stability

Cons:

Reviewers noted that the mattress sits very low

The crib arrived dented for some reviewers

Reviewers noted that the screw holes are very noticeable and did not come with wood plugs

10. Best Small Space Bassinet: Bowery Bassinet

If you live in a small space, or you want to have your baby in the same room as you for the first months, a bassinet may be the answer for you. Bassinets are basically mini cribs, taking up much less space than traditional cribs. This means that they are not large enough for older babies or small children, but for infants they are the perfect size. They can also be toted from room to room as needed, making it easy for you to put baby down for a nap no matter where you are in the house.

The Bowery bassinet has a modern design that would go well in any nursery or home décor. It features clean lines and is constructed of durable New Zealand pine wood with a nontoxic, lead and phthalate free finish. The bassinet top is also removable and converts into a perfect toy box for older children once your baby grows out of it.

Price: $118.16

Pros:

Small footprint takes up much less space than a traditional crib

Less expensive than most other options

Bassinet top is convertible into a toy box

Cons:

Not big enough for older babies or children

Does not have any other options for colors/finishes

Reviewers mentioned that the assembly instructions are vague

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.