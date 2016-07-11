Top 10 Best Designer Diaper Bags

If you are a new mom or expecting a baby soon, a quality diaper bag is a must have item. Diaper bags are your control center as a mom. They hold everything you need when you are on the go with your baby, which can add up to a lot of stuff! From diapers and portable breast pumps to wipes, bottles, snacks and everything in between, your diaper bag holds all of the essentials. This means they can get messy quickly, and without good organization it can become a huge hassle when you are looking for something you need. With all of the extra pockets and space that parents need, diaper bags tend to be bulky and not so fun to carry around.

What if you were able to get a diaper bag that has tons of storage space, easy to organize pockets and compartments, and even accessories like changing pads and wet bags, but still with a touch of style to go along with it? These days, major brands like Kate Spade, Michael Kors and other leading designers have put out designer diaper bags for fashionable moms that want to stay stylish while going around town with their baby.

This list contains our top picks for the best designer diaper bags of 2017. These bags are high quality, super organized and stylish enough that they may get mistaken for a large purse. Best of all, there is a bag for every sized budget as well. They would make a great gift for any new mom, too!

1. Marc By Marc Jacobs Core Pretty Elizababy Shoulder Bag

This diaper bag from Marc by Marc Jacobs is a perfect pick for any chic parent. it includes two sturdy handles and a detachable shoulder strap, zip closures and four outside pockets. The two large outside pockets have magnetic closures, while the side pockets are perfect for holding bottles. It is made of 100% nylon inside and out, for durability as well as easy washing and spot cleaning. The main compartment is extremely roomy with a zip pocket and four patch pockets, and will fit all of your daily essentials. This is an extra large bag at 14″ high and 15.5″ wide. It comes in three neutral color choices – Black, Quartz Grey and Cement. Click here to see more Marc by Marc Jacobs diaper bags.

Price: $209.25 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Very large bag with an extra roomy main compartment

Made of durable and easy to clean nylon material

Can be carried as a shoulder bag or a messenger bag

Cons:

Many reviewers had to purchase separate organizational pockets and bags to keep the bag organized

Some reviewers found the bag too large for everyday use

Some reviewers suggested the bag would be better with stroller straps

2. OiOi Leather Hobo Diaper Bag

This hobo-style diaper bag from OiOi is perfect for any parent. It is just as stylish as any oversized leather purse that moms would love, but dads will also look great carrying this leather bag around town. The bag is constructed of imported leather and comes with some great accessories, including an insulated bottle case, a zippered wet bag, stroller straps, wipes case and a baby changing pad. It even has protective metal feet on the base so you can place it down anywhere without scratching the leather exterior. However, this is not a precious bag that needs to be protected – The leather has a weather resistant finish so it is baby-safe as well. This bag measures 15″ x 15″ x 5″. Click here to see more OiOi diaper bags.

Price: $140.54 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Extra roomy with a lot of organizational pockets inside

Stylish for either mom or dad to use

Comes with all of the accessories you need – changing pad, bottle case, wipes case, wet bag and stroller straps

Cons:

One reviewer had their strap break after a few months of use

Some reviewers found the bag difficult to open and close quickly

Some reviewers believed the leather felt cheap

3. Coach Crossgrain Leather Diaper Bag

Coach is one of the best known and best loved designer brands on the market. Their purses are sought after far and wide and their “C” logo has become synonymous with high fashion. This diaper bag could easily double as a stylish purse or travel bag, but it includes all of the internal storage that is necessary for life with a baby. The bag measures 20″ x 12″ x 7″ and has a 9.5″ strap. It also includes an adjustable, longer shoulder strap for crossbody wear. Inside, you will find two large zip pockets, two large slip pockets, two bottle holder pockets and a Coach branded changing pad. The bag comes in six colors – Black, Brown with Coach logo, Midnight Blue, Khaki/Pink Ruby, Khaki Saddle and Light Gold/Dahlia Pink. Click here to browse more Coach diaper bags.

Price: $285

Pros:

Can be used as a regular purse or laptop bag after baby is grown up

Has plenty of room for all of baby’s essentials as well as mom’s

Material is easy to wipe clean

Cons:

The bag is super large and may be cumbersome

Does not have protective feet on the bottom

Does not have a lot of internal organization

4. Kate Spade Taden Baby Diaper Bag

Kate Spade is the go-to brand for women who love smart, sophisticated and timeless design. This diaper bag is all of those things, plus it helps keep you extremely organized. It is constructed of high quality nylon that is durable and easy to clean, with black vinyl trim and polished gold tone hardware. The liner is water resistant polyester, with an interior zippered pocket, two slip pockets and a diaper pouch. The top zips shut and there are open pockets on either end for bottles. The bad measures about 18″ x 12″ x 5.5″ and has an 8″ handle included, as well as an 18″ detachable shoulder strap. It comes in classic black, blue and white stripes or black with white polka dots. To see more stylish diaper bags from Kate Spade, click here.

Price: $178



Watch a review and “What’s in my Diaper Bag” video here.

Pros:

Has a lot of interior pockets for easy organization

Comes with a matching baby changing pad

Extra large size is big enough for parents with two kids

Cons:

Some reviewers thought it could use more interior pockets

Some reviewers mentioned it bulges out at the sides when extra full

May be too large for everyday use with one baby

5. Betsey Johnson Moms The Word Tote Diaper Bag

The Betsey Johnson brand is synonymous with loud, colorful and fun designs. Her diaper bags are no different! This nylon tote style diaper bag is made of a black and white striped pattern with a cute quilted heart design, and has ruffled features as well. The nylon material makes it easy to clean, as does the polyester lining inside. This bag measures 14″ x 12″ and has a 10″ shoulder drop, so it is big enough to carry all of your baby essentials. For organization, it features two interior slip pockets, one interior zip pocket and one exterior pocket as well as an included changing pad. To see ore fun diaper bag designs from Betsey Johnson, click here.

Price: $99.80



Watch a “What’s in my Diaper Bag” video here.

Pros:

THree interior pockets for superior organization

Also includes a diaper station changing pad

Constructed of lightweight and easy to clean nylon

Cons:

Some reviewers had issues with sagging after use

Straps are not detachable

Reviewers had issues with poor customer service

6. Timi & Leslie Metro Messenger Diaper Bag

If you are looking for a less expensive designer diaper bag that looks good enough to be a purse, the Metro Messenger from timi & leslie may be the perfect choice for you. This bag has it all – it comes with a changing pad and stroller straps, and is designed for maximum efficiency and storage. it is constructed of durable PVC-free vegan faux leather and has two outside pockets and five inside pockets. Inside pockets include four small and one large pocket, all with elastic to keep things secure and tidy. The two outside pockets are insulated so you can put cold or warm bottles in them and they will stay the same temperature. This bag comes in four different finishes: Barcelona (brown), Monaco (textured black), Soho (black) and Bermuda (green). For more timi & leslie diaper bags, click here to browse.

Price: $59.99 and up depending on color, with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Constructed of faux leather for cruelty-free fashion

Designed specifically for parents (in other words, this is not just a large purse with extra pockets!)

Has insulated bottle holder pockets

Cons:

Some reviewers had issues with the material peeling after use

Reviewers mentioned inconsistency with the color not matching the photos

Significantly smaller than other bags on the list

7. Petunia Pickle Bottom Downtown Tote Diaper Bag

When you shop for diaper bags, sooner or later you are always going to com across Petunia Pickle Bottom. This well loved brand is known for creating modern and efficient diaper bags for both moms and dads with unique patterns and fabrics. This Downtown Tote diaper bag is a very popular choice and has perfect reviews on Amazon. It is the largest diaper bag on our list, measuring 19″ by 15″ by 7″. With this much room, it would even be big enough for parents of triplets! The outside has one zippered pocket for easy access. This diaper bag comes with a washable baby changing pad and a monogramed wipes case. It is constructed of durable, washable material, including the straps which are made of vegan leather. You can choose from six color/pattern combinations. It will easily attach to your stroller using the petunia Pickle Bottom Valet Stroller Clips (sold separately).

Petunia Pickle Bottom makes a number of other matching accessories, including a pacifier case, zippered wallet, bottle case and powder room case to keep your diaper bag organized.

Price: $139.99 and up depending on color, with free shipping



Watch a review video from a mother of twins here.

Pros:

Super roomy interior with six open pockets for organization

Makes a great beach bag or travel bag after baby is grown up

Made of durable and easy to clean material

Cons:

So large that it may be too big for some parents

Does not come with a cross body strap

Stroller straps and other accessories must be purchased separately

8. Vera Bradley Make A Change Diaper Bag

Vera Bradley is a truly unique brand that moms love. Vera Bradley bags are constructed of brightly colored, patterned and quilted cotton fabric that makes them appear plush and inviting. This makes for a really fun diaper bag that both mom and baby will love. The Make A Change diaper bag is a nice mid sized bag with a lot of great storage options. I personally used this bad (in Dogwood) for the first year with my baby and I loved it. It includes a ton of internal and external storage to keep you organized. External storage includes two diaper pockets, a zippered pocket, and a roll-out changing pad. Internal storage includes a large main compartment and multiple elasticized open pockets. The straps are slightly longer than most bags so it an fit over your shoulder even when it is filled to the brim. The bag comes in 18 different color combinations and patterns, so you are sure to find one that matches your style.

Vera Bradley also sells a number of detachable accessories that can add to your diaper bag organization. These include bottle holders, pacifier holders, cosmetic cases (all sold separately).

Price: $179.97 and up depending on color, and free shipping



Watch a comparison of Vera Bradley diaper bags here.

Pros:

Includes a diaper changing pad

Is made of a washable material and can go in the washing machine

Not too large

Cons:

May be too small for multiple kids or for toddlers

The bag may start to sag after using for a long time

Some reviewers had issues with the magnetic flap tab on the outside pocket

9. Tory Burch Thea Nylon Baby Bag



Tory Burch combines all of the best elements of function and style in this diaper bag. the mail bag is constructed of hard working and easy clean nylon, so it will stand up to every day use as you cary it around wherever you go, but the top flap and strap are made of leather for an added bit of style. the bag measures 15″ by 12″ by 6.5″ so it is large enough to carry all of your necessities, but not so large that it will be overwhelming. It includes two exterior pockets as well as two open interior pockets and one zippered pocket. Overall, this bag would make a great choice for any new mom who loves Tory Burch!

Price: $349.99 and free shipping

Pros:

Made of durable nylon

Includes stylish leather accents

Not so large as to be overwhelming

Cons:

May be too small for some parents

Does not come with stroller straps

Does not come with changing pad or other accessories

10. Rebecca Minkoff Knocked Up Diaper Handbag

One more gorgeous designer diaper bag is the Knocked Up Diaper Handbag from Rebecca Minkoff. This bag is smaller than most diaper bags and looks more like a regular purse. It is constructed to be extremely durable and stand up tp every day use with high quality closures and strap attachments, as well as metal feet on the bottom. the main body of the bag is nylon, with leather features and straps. At 12″ high with a 17″ shoulder drop, this bag is just the right size for every day use but it may not be large enough for all-day excursions or travel. The shoulder strap is detachable as well, so it can be carried as a hand bag. The bag also includes a changing pad, and three exterior pockets. Overall, this would be a great bag for any stylish mom who does not want to lug around a gigantic diaper bag. Click here for more options from Rebecca Minkoff.

Price: $275



Watch a product description video here.

Pros:

Small enough that it does not feel cumbersome to carry around

Includes a diaper changing pad that is washable

Made of durable nylon and stylish leather

Cons:

Not big enough for long day trips or travelling

Some reviewers received a bag that did not match the photographs

Some reviewers did not receive the shoulder crossbody strap

